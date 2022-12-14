Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
Related
Toxic gas released at Ballston Metro station over the summer
ARLINGTON, Va. — Riders who traveled through the Ballston Metro Station this summer are being told they could have possibly been exposed to toxic gas. According to a report released Wednesday by the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) on Twitter, on Aug. 11, toxic gas from overheated Metrorail batteries filled part of Ballston Station. These batteries, which support the uninterruptible power supply or UPS for the station's Train Control Room, boiled over due to improper charging.
restonnow.com
Ashburn, Dulles Metro stations are busiest on Silver Line extension so far
The Metro stations at the Dulles International Airport and Ashburn have been the busiest stations since phase two of the Silver Line opened in the middle of November. So far, more than 60% of entries at the new stations happen during peak periods, according to Martha Coello, who works with the Fairfax County Department of Transportation’s special projects division.
Woman stabs man after fight on Red Line Metro train
WASHINGTON — A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man aboard a Red Line Metro train late Thursday night. Police said the man has been hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries. According to a preliminary investigation by Metro Transit Police, the stabbing happened after a fight between the man...
Fairfax County is behind on leaf collection services
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County officials said the Department of Public Works and Environmental Services is currently behind on leaf collection service. The department says staffing shortages and equipment problems are to blame for the slowdown. The county provides service to roughly 25,000 customers as part of the...
Metro warns riders of delays due to freezing rain
WASHINGTON — The Washington Area Metropolitan Transit Authority (WMATA) is warning riders that winter weather forecasted for Thursday, Dec. 15 may impact service. According to a release from WMATA, Metro is keeping a close eye on the sky as freezing rain may cause issues in D.C. and surrounding parts of Maryland and Virginia.
Metro behind schedule in hiring train operators
WASHINGTON — Metro is working to improve service by scheduling more trains and expanding routes, but now Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is facing a shortage of train operators. At the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC)'s monthly meeting, CEO David Mayer said safety investigators found Metro has 60...
Fairfax Times
County plans speed camera installation
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted on Dec. 6 to move forward with a pilot program to install speed cameras throughout the county. The cameras will be installed in nine school zones and one construction zone throughout Fairfax County. According to Capt. Alan Hanson, commander of Fairfax County Police...
Lanes reopened on BW Parkway after tractor trailer overturns
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — An overturned tractor-trailer caused delays on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Friday. U.S. Park Police shut down all southbound lanes past MD-201 near Kenilworth Avenue because of the crash. All lanes have reopened as of 8 a.m. Park Police were called to the crash scene...
governing.com
A $3B Train Finally Arrives in Suburban Washington
On Nov. 15, the first train load of paying customers pulled out of Ashburn Station in Loudoun County, Va., 28 miles west of Washington, D.C. They were celebrating the start of service on Phase 2 of the Silver Line extension, the newest addition to the Washington area’s Metro system. The inaugural trip was a long time coming, arriving four years late and $250 million over budget.
mocoshow.com
Raising Cane’s First D.C. Metro Area Location is Now Open
At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. metropolitan region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. Raising Cane’s officially opened its first Metro area restaurant on Tuesday, December 13th. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
This Charming Virginia Town Ranked One Of The Best Downtown Areas & Beat Major US Cities
A city's downtown area is typically the most popular destination with tons of things to do and restaurants to try. A travel website recently found that one small town outranked largely populated U.S. cities. Attractions of America listed what they feel are the top hotspots across the U.S. and found...
Water main break causes high school in Montgomery County to close early
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A water main break in Montgomery County has caused a nearby high school to close early on Friday. According to a tweet from Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC), which was posted just after 10 a.m., the company had already begun working to minimize the impact of the Clopper Road water main break.
chainstoreage.com
Springfield Town Center in D.C. metro approved for hotel and apartments
PREIT’s plan to add residential components to its centers in high-density areas has moved one more step forward. The mall owner-operator has received unanimous approval from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors for the development of 460 apartments and a 165-room hotel at Springfield Town Center in the Washington, D.C. metro.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Motel Demolished to Make Way for BRT on Route 1
It took just a few days for construction crews to demolish the old Alexandria Motel at 6411 Richmond Highway. The demolition of the motel, which was built in the 1930s, is one of the first truly visible signs that Bus Rapid Transit is coming to Route 1. The BRT system...
WTOP
Pedestrian bridge to be built near Prince William Co. school where students were killed crossing highway
A pedestrian bridge will be built over U.S. Route 15 in Haymarket, Virginia, near Battlefield High School — a dangerous crossing where two Prince William County students were killed crossing the highway in 2021. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appropriate $2 million to...
Small businesses feel the effects of leadership summit in downtown DC
WASHINGTON — Many businesses in and around D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood say they can’t wait to see things get back to normal in the area. For several days, residents, businesses, and drivers downtown have had to adjust to heavy security involving expansive fencing and multiple law enforcement agencies around the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.
ffxnow.com
Police: Driver was speeding in fatal Old Keene Mill Road crash
The driver in a crash that killed a 93-year-old man in West Springfield last month has now been charged with reckless driving, Fairfax County police announced yesterday. Jessica Bonilla Alfaro, a 41-year-old Springfield resident, “was travelling above the speed limit and in a reckless manner” when she crashed into a 2017 Toyota Camry on Old Keene Mill Road at the Huntsman Blvd intersection on Nov. 7, the police department said.
QSR Web
Layne's Chicken Fingers signs deal for Virginia, Washington DC area
Layne's Chicken Fingers has inked a deal for multiple units in Northern Virginia, according to a press release. The brand will work with an unnamed longtime franchise owner with experience at Marriott International and The Halal Guys to develop Layne's restaurants across the entire state of Virginia and in D.C. The franchisee signed an agreement in October after connecting with the Layne's corporate team.
Volunteers needed across the DMV this holiday season
WASHINGTON — Get in the true holiday spirit this year by giving back. Volunteers are needed across the DMV at various nonprofits and community-based organizations ahead of the holidays. As Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?”...
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Loudoun County on Tuesday night, Virginia State Police (VSP) said. At 11:16 a.m. Tuesday, Virginia State Troopers responded to the Loudoun County crash. According to VSP, a vehicle traveling south on Route 15 crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles at Little Oatlands Lane.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0