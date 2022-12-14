ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

cbs7.com

ECISD looking at another bond as school infrastructure crumbles

ECISD looking at another bond as school infrastructure crumbles

Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Odessans threaten lawsuits, recalls over firing of city attorney and city manager. The city voted 5-2 to terminate City Attorney Natasha Brooks and City Manager Michael Marrero over the objections of people in attendance.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

City of Odessa votes to terminate City Manager and City Attorney

City of Odessa votes to terminate City Manager and City Attorney

The yet-to-be-revealed center could be built near Hwy 191 and Hwy 158. REMEMBERING MIKE LEACH: West Texas coaches discuss impact and legacy of former Texas Tech coach. CBS7 talked with Odessa High School head coach Dusty Ortiz and Midland Legacy head coach Clint Hartman about their memories of Leach, and the legacy he leaves behind.
ODESSA, TX
B93

Grand Opening! Cowboy Prime in Midland Is Now Open!

Steak anyone? Heck yeah! The Permian Basin's newest Steakhouse is now open in Midland, Texas! And, it's PRIME for business!. • COWBOY PRIME IS LOCATED AT ALLY VILLAGE IN MIDLAND!. Located in the beautiful ALLY Village in Midland, Cowboy Prime is the newest addition to Ally Village located at 200...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Ector County ISD considering bond to help crumbling infrastructure

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County ISD is searching for ways to upgrade its aging facilities. For years, ECISD has had trouble keeping up with its infrastructure as its schools are slowly falling apart. It’s problem Executive Director of District Operations Cortney Smith knows well. “Our cast iron...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa attorney suing the City of Odessa for violating rights

ODESSA, Texas — Less than 24 hours after an Odessa City Council meeting led to the firing of two city employees, a lawsuit is in the works. Gaven Norris, Managing Attorney at Gaven Norris Law Office, is filing a lawsuit against the City of Odessa. The reason for the lawsuit is to address the actions by the City Council during the Public Meeting, but it goes further than that. Norris said the wrongdoings have been happening for years.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Premiere Truck of Odessa donates shoes and socks to over 150 kids

Premiere Truck of Odessa donates shoes and socks to over 150 kids

Odessans threaten lawsuits, recalls over firing of city attorney and city manager. The city voted 5-2 to terminate City Attorney Natasha Brooks and City Manager Michael Marrero over the objections of people in attendance. MDC gets green light to pursue new entertainment center.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Mayor Joven releases statement after Council fires two city employees

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday night, the Odessa City council elected to terminate City Manager Michael Marrero and City Attorney Natasha Brooks; in a vote that was 5-2 for both. The reasons for these terminations are unknown. Odessa Mayor, Javier Joven released the following statement regarding Tuesday’s events:. “The...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa City Council to discuss firing popular city manager, city attorney

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa City Council will take up agenda items at Tuesday night’s meeting to consider terminating City Manager Michael Marrero and City Attorney Natasha Brooks. Brooks and Marrero are both popular department heads, and confusion surrounds how or why this agenda item was placed on...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland man lights up Christmas with his home decorations

MIDLAND, Texas — Steve Quain has been living in Midland for almost 75 years. However, he has only been ramping up his Christmas decorations for the past 20 years. Walking into his Midland home is like entering the home of Mr. Claus himself, with 5,400 Christmas lights and over 40 Christmas trees.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Medical Center Hospital celebrates long time volunteers

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Health System is celebrating two of its longtime volunteers – Carol and Barbara Hall. On Wednesday, Dec.14, they received their 50-year pins for volunteer service at MCH. The Hall sisters began volunteering at MCH in 1972. They started at the reception desk on...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa man proposes to girlfriend at Starbright Village

ODESSA, Texas — One couple in Odessa has the Christmas memory they’ll always remember. It’s not the presents under the tree that made this particular gift special, but this gift was the gift of love. Derek Judkins proposed to his girlfriend, Brittney Alvarez on Dec. 8, 2022....
ODESSA, TX

