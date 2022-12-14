Read full article on original website
Related
cbs7.com
MDC gets city council approval to move forward with new entertainment center
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland City Council approved a letter of intent Tuesday morning to develop land for a massive recreation and entertainment center on 60,00 sq. ft. near the corner of Hwy 191 and Hwy 158. But despite the project getting the green light, there’s still a lot...
cbs7.com
ECISD looking at another bond as school infrastructure crumbles
Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Odessans threaten lawsuits, recalls over firing of city attorney and city manager. The city voted 5-2 to terminate City Attorney Natasha Brooks and City Manager Michael Marrero over the objections of people in attendance. CBS7 Morning Weather Wed. 12/14/22 - clipped version. Updated:...
KVUE
Report by North American Electric Reliability Corporation shows Texas needs to improve how solar power gets to grid
AUSTIN, Texas — The North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and Texas Reliability Entity (Texas RE) recommend Texas implement higher operating standards for solar power transmission. Data from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas shows solar power made up 6% of the Texas power grid over the course of...
cbs7.com
City of Odessa votes to terminate City Manager and City Attorney
The yet-to-be-revealed center could be built near Hwy 191 and Hwy 158. REMEMBERING MIKE LEACH: West Texas coaches discuss impact and legacy of former Texas Tech coach. CBS7 talked with Odessa High School head coach Dusty Ortiz and Midland Legacy head coach Clint Hartman about their memories of Leach, and the legacy he leaves behind.
Grand Opening! Cowboy Prime in Midland Is Now Open!
Steak anyone? Heck yeah! The Permian Basin's newest Steakhouse is now open in Midland, Texas! And, it's PRIME for business!. • COWBOY PRIME IS LOCATED AT ALLY VILLAGE IN MIDLAND!. Located in the beautiful ALLY Village in Midland, Cowboy Prime is the newest addition to Ally Village located at 200...
City Council approves $17.5M radio system project for Midland Police Department
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland City Council approved a $17.5 million radio project for the Midland Police Department at the Dec. 13 meeting. A new Motorola Astro P25 Interoperable Radio System will be implemented, which will allow more streamlined conversation between Midland Police and other departments such as the Odessa Police Department and Midland Sheriff's Department.
cbs7.com
Ector County ISD considering bond to help crumbling infrastructure
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County ISD is searching for ways to upgrade its aging facilities. For years, ECISD has had trouble keeping up with its infrastructure as its schools are slowly falling apart. It’s problem Executive Director of District Operations Cortney Smith knows well. “Our cast iron...
Ector County taxpayers to be impacted by Odessa City Council recent firing decisions
ODESSA, Texas — There has been quite the fallout from the Odessa City Council’s decision Tuesday night to fire City Manager Michael Marrero and City Attorney Natasha Brooks. There are certainly plenty of things to take into consideration, especially when it comes to how this will effect taxpayers...
Odessa City Councilman issues statement following this week's council meeting
ODESSA, Texas — Since the shakeup at Odessa City Council meeting that resulted in the firing of City Manager Michael Marrero and City Attorney Natasha Brooks, there are many questions still unanswered. Most of the members of the council have not gotten back to NewsWest 9 or declined to...
Odessa attorney suing the City of Odessa for violating rights
ODESSA, Texas — Less than 24 hours after an Odessa City Council meeting led to the firing of two city employees, a lawsuit is in the works. Gaven Norris, Managing Attorney at Gaven Norris Law Office, is filing a lawsuit against the City of Odessa. The reason for the lawsuit is to address the actions by the City Council during the Public Meeting, but it goes further than that. Norris said the wrongdoings have been happening for years.
Grand Opening! Newest McDonald’s Set To Open Up This Friday in Odessa!
McOpen! Exciting news for McDonald's fans here in the Permian Basin! The latest and newest locations is set to open up here in West Texas! And, it all happens this week. • GRAND OPENING IS FRIDAY DECEMBER 16TH IN ODESSA!. The new location is at 8000 East 56th Street in...
cbs7.com
Premiere Truck of Odessa donates shoes and socks to over 150 kids
Odessans threaten lawsuits, recalls over firing of city attorney and city manager. The city voted 5-2 to terminate City Attorney Natasha Brooks and City Manager Michael Marrero over the objections of people in attendance. MDC gets green light to pursue new entertainment center. Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:18 PM...
cbs7.com
Mayor Joven releases statement after Council fires two city employees
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday night, the Odessa City council elected to terminate City Manager Michael Marrero and City Attorney Natasha Brooks; in a vote that was 5-2 for both. The reasons for these terminations are unknown. Odessa Mayor, Javier Joven released the following statement regarding Tuesday’s events:. “The...
cbs7.com
Odessa City Council to discuss firing popular city manager, city attorney
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa City Council will take up agenda items at Tuesday night’s meeting to consider terminating City Manager Michael Marrero and City Attorney Natasha Brooks. Brooks and Marrero are both popular department heads, and confusion surrounds how or why this agenda item was placed on...
Midland man lights up Christmas with his home decorations
MIDLAND, Texas — Steve Quain has been living in Midland for almost 75 years. However, he has only been ramping up his Christmas decorations for the past 20 years. Walking into his Midland home is like entering the home of Mr. Claus himself, with 5,400 Christmas lights and over 40 Christmas trees.
cbs7.com
Medical Center Hospital celebrates long time volunteers
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Health System is celebrating two of its longtime volunteers – Carol and Barbara Hall. On Wednesday, Dec.14, they received their 50-year pins for volunteer service at MCH. The Hall sisters began volunteering at MCH in 1972. They started at the reception desk on...
Top 10 Google Searches in Midland-Odessa In 2022 #1 May Surprise You!
Another year has almost gone but the SEARCHES continue. How many times a day do you GOOGLE SEARCH for something? Yeah, me too, TONS! Well, apparently we SEARCHED for a bunch of things this past year here in the Permian Basin. Google has just released its most searched for our area and the list might surprise you.
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy Rebels defeat Andrews Mustangs 67-56
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Legacy Rebels defeated the Andrews Mustangs 67-56 in a non-district matchup on Tuesday night. Watch below for the highlights.
UPDATE: Get Your Kids Ready! Urban Air In Midland Soft Opening And Grand Opening Have Been Set!
Urban Air Adventure Park is excited to announce the soft opening of the new Midland location at 4706 N Midkiff Rd Suite #1 in the former Stein Mart at the corner of Midkiff Rd and W Loop 250 N!. On Monday, December 19, Urban Air Adventure Park Midland will soft...
Odessa man proposes to girlfriend at Starbright Village
ODESSA, Texas — One couple in Odessa has the Christmas memory they’ll always remember. It’s not the presents under the tree that made this particular gift special, but this gift was the gift of love. Derek Judkins proposed to his girlfriend, Brittney Alvarez on Dec. 8, 2022....
Comments / 0