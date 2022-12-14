Read full article on original website
Nowell steps down as Mexia athletic director, football coach
Aaron Nowell has left his post as Mexia’s athletic director and head football coach. Nowell confirmed to the Tribune-Herald that he submitted his resignation on Wednesday. Nowell spent two seasons leading the Blackcats, going 5-17 and making the playoffs both seasons. This year Mexia went 3-8, but played West tough in the Class 3A Div. I bi-district playoffs before falling, 21-0.
Four TSTC grads hired by Texas firm
Four graduates in the precision machining technology program at Texas State Technical College’s Waco campus have been hired by a Texas-based producer of machined products and assemblies for the aerospace and defense industries. Universal Machining Industries Inc., in Muenster in Cooke County, has hired Calvin Golden, of Temple, Dylan...
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Waco: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Missing West man found near Laredo
A 70-year-old man from the West area who went missing Sunday was found Tuesday in Webb County, outside Laredo, West police said. "He was last seen Sunday between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at a convenience store in West," West Police Chief Chris White said Thursday. Webb County deputies responding...
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald.
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 16
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
Waco police: Man dies trying to cross I-35 on foot
A 51-year-old man trying to cross Interstate 35 on foot Monday evening died after a vehicle hit him, according to police. Waco police detectives are investigating the collision that happened at about 6:45 p.m. on northbound I-35 near exit 337A, the exit for Business 77, according to police department press release.
Waco police: Charges unlikely in I-35 pedestrian fatality
No charges are anticipated in a fatal pedestrian crash Monday on Interstate 35, a Waco police spokesperson said. A driver hit a 51-year-old man who was attempting to cross I-35 on foot at about 6:45 p.m. Monday near the northbound exit to Business 77, and the pedestrian did not survive his injuries, according a Waco Police Department press release Tuesday afternoon.
McLennan County vineyard owner Grider on trial in Jan. 6 case
McLennan County business owner Christopher Grider has not made a plea agreement on charges stemming from his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach, notwithstanding a guilty plea on two misdemeanor counts that opened his federal trial Monday. Grider, 40, a Chilton resident and co-owner of Kissing Tree Vineyards...
Police: Two shot, one dead in Bellmead
Two men shot each other Monday night in Bellmead, and one of them died later at an area hospital, officials said. Several calls came into dispatch starting at 9:45 p.m. Monday reporting shots fired in the parking lot a fast food restaurant in the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive, according to a Bellmead Police Department statement.
Police: Theft of $25,000 led to fatal gunfight in Bellmead
A theft of about $25,000 in cash from a Bellmead man's residence led to an exchange of gunfire Monday night that left one dead and one wounded and jailed on a murder charge, according to Bellmead police. Police said Demicco Chambliss, 22, entered the home of Dennis Ray Estelle, 21,...
Waco homebuilders get grants for affordable developments
The Waco City Council agreed to support two affordable single-family housing developments with almost $1.4 million in federal block grants and down payment assistance for buyers. Grassroots Waco, a local nonprofit focused on helping families own their own homes, plans to build three homes on vacant lots at Indiana Avenue...
