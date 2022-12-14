Read full article on original website
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa Democrats can win again—and soon
Zach Meunier is the previous campaign manager of Rob Sand for Iowa, Rita Hart for Iowa, and Dave Loebsack for Congress. Enough with the doom-and-gloom. Campaign managers are not optimists by nature. One of my professional mentors described a campaign manager’s job as “thinking of all the ways you can lose, then working every day to stop that from happening.” So I have found myself in a very strange position in the last month, as the guy arguing that joy cometh in the morning for Iowa Democrats.
bleedingheartland.com
Unlike Whitver, Miller-Meeks put herself in legal jeopardy
During the first election cycle after redistricting, it's typical for many Iowa politicians to move, seeking more favorable territory or to avoid a match-up against another incumbent. What set this year apart from a normal campaign under a new map: major controversies related to those address changes. Iowa Senate Majority...
Revisiting Iowa’s Year Of Huge Farmland Sales And Records
It has been quite the year to sell land here in Iowa. A recent survey from Iowa State University showed that the average acre of farmland in Iowa jumped 17 percent. And we definitely saw this with land sales throughout the state. As we head towards the end of 2022,...
Fascinating: Legality of a ‘Hit and Run’ With a Deer in Iowa
Ohh deer. You just hit a, um, deer. It's possible. It's awful (yes, I've experienced it). But it's not the end of the world. Well, it is for Bambi, but not for you. Iowa is one of the top 5 states for deer/vehicle collisions, coming in at number 4 according to Your Mechanic.
Iowa House Republicans To Prioritize School Vouchers
(Des Moines, IA) School vouchers are expected to be a priority for Iowa Republicans this legislative session. The school voucher bill would redirect public school funds to private schools, giving low and middle-income families the option to send their kids to private schools. House Speaker Pat Grassley tells Iowa’s News Now that the goal is to even the playing field. House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst says Democrats want to focus on funding public schools. The 2023 legislative session begins on January 9.
iowapublicradio.org
400,000 turkeys killed because of bird flu this month in Iowa’s largest turkey processing region
Bird flu has hit several commercial turkey flocks in northwest Iowa this month, leading to the destruction of more than 400,000 turkeys to control the spread of the virus in an area of the state where there is a major turkey processing plant. State and federal agriculture departments confirmed cases...
The Last Inmate Executed in Iowa Was from St. Johns, Michigan: 1963
Victor Harry Feguer was a convicted murderer, the last to be executed in Iowa, and for thirty eight years was the last federal inmate executed in the United States.....and was from Michigan. Born in St. Johns in 1935, he spent his youth in Michigan. 25 years later, in 1960, he...
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa farmland values hit all-time high
AMES, Iowa — Farmland value in Iowa has hit an all-time high according to the Iowa State Extension. One year after skyrocketing 29% the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17% to over $11,000 per acre. That's the highest value for an acre of Iowa...
bleedingheartland.com
Concept charter school application raises questions
Randy Richardson is a former educator and retired associate executive director of the Iowa State Education Association. Amy Moore, Ed.D is a longtime Iowa public school educator. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill in May 2021 that made it easier to organize charter schools in Iowa. Two Iowa-based entities took...
beeherald.com
Part II: The Burns gang’s ring-leaders and their eventual demise
EDITOR’S NOTE: This marks the second part of a series on the notorious Burns gang, a crime syndicate who used the old coal town of Angus as their headquarters in the early 1900s. The group often robbed trains, stores and occasionally committed murder. Perseverance was perhaps one of the...
Miss Iowa Could Be Making History This Week
Even if you aren't into "beauty pageants" the Miss America competition will have you rooting for the young woman representing your state. Not trying to play favorites over here, but I know I'll be rooting for Miss Iowa. Her message this year is one that is close to a whole lot of people's hearts.
Iowa’s tax revenue decreases; why Gov. Reynolds says that is a good thing
Members of the Iowa Revenue Estimating Conference met on Wednesday to look at the final numbers of the state tax revenue for the fiscal year 2023 and 2024, which show a dip in tax revenue.
Iowa State Patrol Has Busy Thursday
(Undated) Slick roads kept Iowa State Troopers busy yesterday in Central Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says they covered 18-crashes in Thursday morning, one of which was fatal. As weather conditions worsened into the evening, several Central Iowa counties put tow bans in place, including Polk.
iowapublicradio.org
The effect of decreased SNAP benefits in Iowa
During the coronavirus pandemic, the USDA allowed states special waivers that gave SNAP recipients the maximum allowable benefits, as opposed to whatever they might qualify for under the program. That ended in April when the department terminated the pandemic level allowance. This resulted in a tens of millions of dollars decrease in the total number of benefits allocated to Iowans.
espnquadcities.com
How Much Do You Have To Make In Iowa To Be Middle Class?
The "middle class" is referred to a lot in politics, and other forms of media. Are you part of the middle class? How do we know we are part of the middle class?. A study from Pew Research Center looked at every state and what it takes to be "middle class."
The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor
The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
Radio Iowa
A White Christmas will be more than a dream for much of Iowa
The odds of most Iowans having a white Christmas are increasing by the minute. While the holiday is still ten days away, the snow falling across much of the state today will be followed by very cold weather, so whatever falls now will likely stick around at least until December 25th. Meteorologist Jim Lee, at the National Weather Service, says the expected snow accumulation amounts vary across the state.
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa labor groups rally at state capitol protesting forced labor deal
DES MOINES, Iowa — Labor groups all over the country rallied more than a week after the government intervened and forced a labor deal to avoid a rail strike. Iowa labor groups joined them gathering at the statehouse to support freight rail workers. The solidarity rally was an opportunity for these groups to raise awareness of working conditions under the class 1 railroad carriers.
Can You Keep The Meat and Antlers Off A Roadkill Deer In Iowa?
Iowa Ranks #4 in the nation for vehicle-hitting deer road accidents. So if you hit a deer can you legally keep the meat and antlers in Iowa?. This time of the year lots of deer are running into roadways. And out of the 50 states in the United States Iowa...
