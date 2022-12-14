Read full article on original website
I am foo
2d ago
good thing we got the inflation reduction bill passed or the cost of everything would have gone up.....see joe Joe's plan to destroy the economy is on track
cascadebusnews.com
The Local Aviation Industry — New Changes Coming to the Bend Airport & More
(Photo | courtesy of Clay Trenz) The aviation industry in Central Oregon has been steadily climbing for years, and this year we see that pattern being repeated. From renovations and upgrades coming to Bend’s private airport to RDM adding in several direct flights to major cities over the last few years, growth to the aviation industry has been a welcome sign of overall economic growth in Central Oregon.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 13 potential sites named to replace Knott Landfill: See the map
The Deschutes County Solid Waste Advisory Committee has identified 13 potential sites for a new facility to replace Knott Landfill. The committee will meet on Dec. 20 to review them. Knott Landfill is set to reach capacity in 2029. It is the county’s only landfill. The 13 locations include...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Mechanics are the unsung heroes of ODOT’s snowplowing efforts
In the ongoing battle to keep Oregon’s highways open during winter, snowplow drivers get much of the credit. But the unsung heroes of the road clearing effort are the mechanics who fix the plows and snowblowers as they break — and they break frequently. We visited the Oregon...
KTVZ
Holiday Lights: Sarah Drive in SE Bend features colorful displays
Tonight, we pay a trip to a colorful display on Sarah Drive in southeast Bend. Please do submit your photos in our Holiday Lights Photo Contest, under the Play tab at: https://ktvz.com/play/2022/11/29/holiday-lights-photo-contest-2022/#/rounds/1/gallery. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive...
Crook County Fire crews knock down blaze in downtown Prineville smokehouse
A downtown Prineville smokehouse almost went up in smoke Tuesday afternoon, but Crook County Fire and Rescue crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze that a fire official said began in a large commercial smoker. The post Crook County Fire crews knock down blaze in downtown Prineville smokehouse appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Redmond Airport clears the runway to keep flights flying when snow hits
The Redmond Airport worked through the snowstorm to make sure commercial flights were not affected. There are 7,000 feet of runway to keep free of snow and ice, between takeoffs and landing.s. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive...
kbnd.com
Central Oregon Storm Dumps Snow, Forces Closures
BEND, OR -- The city of Bend says winter crews have been out clearing roads during this storm that dropped several inches on Central Oregon. They sprayed magnesium chloride before the snow hit, then began plowing at 5 a.m. Sunday. Night crews were out again starting at 8 p.m., including contractors who focused on priority three residential streets while city trucks worked priority one and two roads. Bend-La Pine Schools tweeted a thank you to road crews Monday morning, when the district announced schools would open "as usual."
kbnd.com
Tumalo Home Damaged By Fire
TUMALO, OR -- A Tumalo home was heavily damaged by fire Thursday night. Bend Fire & Rescue says the property owner contacted Central Electric Cooperative at about 9 p.m. when power went out at the the house on Grande Loop. Believing it to be a neighborhood outage, the homeowner went to bed. When the CEC technician arrived just before 10, he found smoke coming from the roofline.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
County Commissioners approve development on Crooked River Ranch
After six lengthy meetings of impassioned testimony from residents, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Jefferson County Commissioners voted quickly to approve the disputed zoning change, clearing the way for a 54-home development at the center of the Crooked River Ranch.
KTVZ
Early, deep snow conditions causing hazardous tree wells at Mt. Bachelor
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the recent snowstorm, the risk of potentially deadly tree wells is high at Mt. Bachelor. According to Mt. Bachelor's website, "Tree wells are formed when snow accumulates around the base of a tree but not under the lower hanging branches, creating deep pockets of soft, unstable snow."
KTVZ
Holiday Lights: The beauty of the season shines on Bend’s Bonny Bridge
The homes highlighted Wednesday night are on Bonny Bridge in Bend! Enjoy! And do join in our Holiday Lights Photo Contest, under the Play tab at https://ktvz.com/play/2022/11/29/holiday-lights-photo-contest-2022/. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 16-foot snowman draws visitors to Redmond family’s front lawn
Move aside, Frosty and the Abominable Snowman — you’ve got some competition. He’s nearly 16 feet tall, and he lives in a front yard right here in Central Oregon. For the Kitchin family on Jackpine Avenue in Redmond, last weekend’s winter storm was a chance for some innovation.
Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanket High Desert; 7,600 lose power in Redmond, CRR, Madras areas
Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanketed the High Desert Sunday – the deepest, most widespread snowfall in some time – knocking out power to thousands and causing slippery roads that led to slide-offs and jackknifed trucks, but also making for picture-postcard scenery around the region. The post Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanket High Desert; 7,600 lose power in Redmond, CRR, Madras areas appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Fire-hit Prineville smokehouse grateful for community support
F5 Smokehouse in downtown Prineville, hit by a smoker fire earlier this week, is expressing gratitude for strong community support in the days since. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community...
bendmagazine.com
Thrifting, Consignment Shopping Flourishing in Bend
The secondhand market has seen significant growth in the past few years amid growing concerns about the environmental and ethical impact of what we buy. Experts don’t think this trend will disappear anytime soon, with the resale industry expected to double by 2026, making it an $82 billion market.
KTVZ
Bend-La Pine Schools explain decision to hold Monday classes as heavy snow prompts others to cancel
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While many Central Oregonians were out enjoying several inches of Sunday snowfall, school districts across the High Desert were faced with the decision to cancel, delay or hold Monday classes as scheduled, a familiar process from past winters. After Bend-La Pine Schools' team of six drivers...
hotelnewsresource.com
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bend, Located in Bend, Oregon Sold
Braintree Group announced today it acquired the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bend, located in Bend, Oregon. The 117-room property features an indoor swimming pool, fitness center, business center, and three meeting rooms totaling 2.327 square feet of meeting space. It is located right off US Route 97 in the heart of downtown Bend, Oregon.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Can you breathe?’ Bend woman falls headfirst into tree well, survives
A Bend woman is lucky to be alive after falling into a tree well while snowboarding on Mount Bachelor. Francesca McLean was snowboarding with her husband and two friends on Friday. They were coming down Outback when she made a turn a few feet off the groomed run and fell over backwards, headfirst into a tree well.
Raw sewage backs up in some classrooms at Crook County High School; Friday classes canceled
While heavy snowfall prompted cancellation of Monday’s classes in the Crook County School District, Friday's classes at Crook County High School been called off for a different reason – a backup of raw sewage. The post Raw sewage backs up in some classrooms at Crook County High School; Friday classes canceled appeared first on KTVZ.
Missing Bend woman found ‘alive and safe’ in S. Oregon, getting medical care; police investigating
A northeast Bend woman reported missing late Monday after she failed to return from an afternoon walk to a nearby convenience store was found “alive and safe” in Southern Oregon on Wednesday evening and is receiving medical attention, Bend Police said Thursday. The post Missing Bend woman found ‘alive and safe’ in S. Oregon, getting medical care; police investigating appeared first on KTVZ.
