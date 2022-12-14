ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

KTVZ

Holiday Lights: Sarah Drive in SE Bend features colorful displays

Tonight, we pay a trip to a colorful display on Sarah Drive in southeast Bend. Please do submit your photos in our Holiday Lights Photo Contest, under the Play tab at: https://ktvz.com/play/2022/11/29/holiday-lights-photo-contest-2022/#/rounds/1/gallery.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Natural gas prices soar, and the bills show it

A Redmond woman said she saw a 60 percent spike due to the rate increase for Cascade Natural Gas. Her monthly bill went from $70 to $200!
KTVZ

Fire-hit Prineville smokehouse grateful for community support

F5 Smokehouse in downtown Prineville, hit by a smoker fire earlier this week, is expressing gratitude for strong community support in the days since.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ

Shop with a Cop returns to Central Oregon for an in-person experience, spreading holiday cheer

Thursday was the third and final day of this year's "Shop with a Cop" at the Walmarts in Bend and Redmond. Deschutes County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement agencies across Central Oregon paired up with and helped about 90 youngsters find Christmas gifts for their families. During COVID, officers were given a list to shop by themselves, but this year in-person shopping was back, a rewarding experience for all involved.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Holiday Lights: The beauty of the season shines on Bend’s Bonny Bridge

The homes highlighted Wednesday night are on Bonny Bridge in Bend! Enjoy! And do join in our Holiday Lights Photo Contest, under the Play tab at https://ktvz.com/play/2022/11/29/holiday-lights-photo-contest-2022/.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend police arrest 3 Warm Springs residents in Walmart shoplifting; over $2,500 in merchandise recovered

Bend Police stopped a pickup truck and arrested three shoplifting suspects from Warm Springs Tuesday afternoon, recovering more than $2,500 in merchandise just wheeled out of Walmart in two full shopping carts. The post Bend police arrest 3 Warm Springs residents in Walmart shoplifting; over $2,500 in merchandise recovered appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 16-foot snowman draws visitors to Redmond family’s front lawn

Move aside, Frosty and the Abominable Snowman — you’ve got some competition. He’s nearly 16 feet tall, and he lives in a front yard right here in Central Oregon. For the Kitchin family on Jackpine Avenue in Redmond, last weekend’s winter storm was a chance for some innovation.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Deschutes County deputy awarded Lifesaving Medal

Deschutes County Sheriff's Deputy Logan Bilyeu has received The Lifesaving Medal for his actions in the line of duty. DCSO says Bilyeu saved a person who they say was in crisis on Feb. 4, 2021.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Local airport clears the runway

The Redmond airport worked through the snow storm to make sure commercial flights were not affected. There are 7000 feet of runway to keep free of snow and ice.
REDMOND, OR
kptv.com

3 Bend shoplifters arrested, more than $2500 in merchandise recovered

BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - Bend Police arrested three people Tuesday afternoon for shoplifting from a Walmart Supercenter. At about 1:21 p.m. , officers responded to a report of shoplifting at the Walmart Supercenter on Pinebrook Boulevard. The Loss Prevention team at the store said two customers had wheeled out two full shopping carts without paying. They were loading the merchandise into a white pickup truck with a brown tarp on the back.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ ‘Can you breathe?’ Bend woman falls headfirst into tree well, survives

A Bend woman is lucky to be alive after falling into a tree well while snowboarding on Mount Bachelor. Francesca McLean was snowboarding with her husband and two friends on Friday. They were coming down Outback when she made a turn a few feet off the groomed run and fell over backwards, headfirst into a tree well.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

A Bend Institution is Here to Stay

As I sat down to eat a massive plate of Indian food at Taj Palace (in its new location on South Highway 97) a stray thought hit me: There is nowhere on Earth I've eaten at more than the Taj Palace. In February Taj Palace will celebrate its 20th anniversary in Bend and my friends and I have been hitting that buffet for each one of those years (except during COVID, and even then I might have if it was an option). I've eaten Indian cuisine up and down the West Coast, but Taj Palace has completely shaped my taste for it.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Central Oregon Storm Dumps Snow, Forces Closures

BEND, OR -- The city of Bend says winter crews have been out clearing roads during this storm that dropped several inches on Central Oregon. They sprayed magnesium chloride before the snow hit, then began plowing at 5 a.m. Sunday. Night crews were out again starting at 8 p.m., including contractors who focused on priority three residential streets while city trucks worked priority one and two roads. Bend-La Pine Schools tweeted a thank you to road crews Monday morning, when the district announced schools would open "as usual."
BEND, OR

