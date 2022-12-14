Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Holiday Lights: Sarah Drive in SE Bend features colorful displays
Tonight, we pay a trip to a colorful display on Sarah Drive in southeast Bend. Please do submit your photos in our Holiday Lights Photo Contest, under the Play tab at: https://ktvz.com/play/2022/11/29/holiday-lights-photo-contest-2022/#/rounds/1/gallery.
KTVZ
Natural gas prices soar, and the bills show it
A Redmond woman said she saw a 60 percent spike due to the rate increase for Cascade Natural Gas. Her monthly bill went from $70 to $200!
KTVZ
Fire-hit Prineville smokehouse grateful for community support
F5 Smokehouse in downtown Prineville, hit by a smoker fire earlier this week, is expressing gratitude for strong community support in the days since.
KTVZ
Shop with a Cop returns to Central Oregon for an in-person experience, spreading holiday cheer
Thursday was the third and final day of this year's "Shop with a Cop" at the Walmarts in Bend and Redmond. Deschutes County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement agencies across Central Oregon paired up with and helped about 90 youngsters find Christmas gifts for their families. During COVID, officers were given a list to shop by themselves, but this year in-person shopping was back, a rewarding experience for all involved.
KTVZ
Holiday Lights: The beauty of the season shines on Bend’s Bonny Bridge
The homes highlighted Wednesday night are on Bonny Bridge in Bend! Enjoy! And do join in our Holiday Lights Photo Contest, under the Play tab at https://ktvz.com/play/2022/11/29/holiday-lights-photo-contest-2022/.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 13 potential sites named to replace Knott Landfill: See the map
The Deschutes County Solid Waste Advisory Committee has identified 13 potential sites for a new facility to replace Knott Landfill. The committee will meet on Dec. 20 to review them. Knott Landfill is set to reach capacity in 2029. It is the county’s only landfill. The 13 locations include...
Bend police arrest 3 Warm Springs residents in Walmart shoplifting; over $2,500 in merchandise recovered
Bend Police stopped a pickup truck and arrested three shoplifting suspects from Warm Springs Tuesday afternoon, recovering more than $2,500 in merchandise just wheeled out of Walmart in two full shopping carts. The post Bend police arrest 3 Warm Springs residents in Walmart shoplifting; over $2,500 in merchandise recovered appeared first on KTVZ.
Crook County Fire crews knock down blaze in downtown Prineville smokehouse
A downtown Prineville smokehouse almost went up in smoke Tuesday afternoon, but Crook County Fire and Rescue crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze that a fire official said began in a large commercial smoker. The post Crook County Fire crews knock down blaze in downtown Prineville smokehouse appeared first on KTVZ.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
County Commissioners approve development on Crooked River Ranch
After six lengthy meetings of impassioned testimony from residents, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Jefferson County Commissioners voted quickly to approve the disputed zoning change, clearing the way for a 54-home development at the center of the Crooked River Ranch.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Prineville pastor’s handcrafted double-neck guitar stolen after parade
Pastor Ron Hemphill has led services at New Life Bible Church in Prineville for 41 years. He gives his impressive inventory of musical instruments a glance every time he walks past them. On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, he noticed something wasn’t right about his collection. A custom-made, double-neck guitar...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 16-foot snowman draws visitors to Redmond family’s front lawn
Move aside, Frosty and the Abominable Snowman — you’ve got some competition. He’s nearly 16 feet tall, and he lives in a front yard right here in Central Oregon. For the Kitchin family on Jackpine Avenue in Redmond, last weekend’s winter storm was a chance for some innovation.
KDRV
Bend police asking for Medford-area community's help in missing persons case
MEDFORD, Ore. – Right now, Bend police are asking for help from the Medford community in a missing persons case. Bend police say that 34-year-old Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar went missing between Tuesday, December 13, and Wednesday, December 14. She was found safe last night in Shady Cove. But, police...
Raw sewage backs up in some classrooms at Crook County High School; Friday classes canceled
While heavy snowfall prompted cancellation of Monday’s classes in the Crook County School District, Friday's classes at Crook County High School been called off for a different reason – a backup of raw sewage. The post Raw sewage backs up in some classrooms at Crook County High School; Friday classes canceled appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Deschutes County deputy awarded Lifesaving Medal
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Deputy Logan Bilyeu has received The Lifesaving Medal for his actions in the line of duty. DCSO says Bilyeu saved a person who they say was in crisis on Feb. 4, 2021. “Deputy Bilyeu’s compassion for the subject in crisis and professionalism in handling a dynamically...
KTVZ
Local airport clears the runway
The Redmond airport worked through the snow storm to make sure commercial flights were not affected. There are 7000 feet of runway to keep free of snow and ice.
kptv.com
3 Bend shoplifters arrested, more than $2500 in merchandise recovered
BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - Bend Police arrested three people Tuesday afternoon for shoplifting from a Walmart Supercenter. At about 1:21 p.m. , officers responded to a report of shoplifting at the Walmart Supercenter on Pinebrook Boulevard. The Loss Prevention team at the store said two customers had wheeled out two full shopping carts without paying. They were loading the merchandise into a white pickup truck with a brown tarp on the back.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Can you breathe?’ Bend woman falls headfirst into tree well, survives
A Bend woman is lucky to be alive after falling into a tree well while snowboarding on Mount Bachelor. Francesca McLean was snowboarding with her husband and two friends on Friday. They were coming down Outback when she made a turn a few feet off the groomed run and fell over backwards, headfirst into a tree well.
bendsource.com
A Bend Institution is Here to Stay
As I sat down to eat a massive plate of Indian food at Taj Palace (in its new location on South Highway 97) a stray thought hit me: There is nowhere on Earth I've eaten at more than the Taj Palace. In February Taj Palace will celebrate its 20th anniversary in Bend and my friends and I have been hitting that buffet for each one of those years (except during COVID, and even then I might have if it was an option). I've eaten Indian cuisine up and down the West Coast, but Taj Palace has completely shaped my taste for it.
kbnd.com
Central Oregon Storm Dumps Snow, Forces Closures
BEND, OR -- The city of Bend says winter crews have been out clearing roads during this storm that dropped several inches on Central Oregon. They sprayed magnesium chloride before the snow hit, then began plowing at 5 a.m. Sunday. Night crews were out again starting at 8 p.m., including contractors who focused on priority three residential streets while city trucks worked priority one and two roads. Bend-La Pine Schools tweeted a thank you to road crews Monday morning, when the district announced schools would open "as usual."
