KTVZ
Fire-hit Prineville smokehouse grateful for community support
F5 Smokehouse in downtown Prineville, hit by a smoker fire earlier this week, is expressing gratitude for strong community support in the days since.
KTVZ
Holiday Lights: Sarah Drive in SE Bend features colorful displays
Tonight, we pay a trip to a colorful display on Sarah Drive in southeast Bend. Please do submit your photos in our Holiday Lights Photo Contest, under the Play tab at: https://ktvz.com/play/2022/11/29/holiday-lights-photo-contest-2022/#/rounds/1/gallery.
KTVZ
Shop with a Cop returns to Central Oregon for an in-person experience, spreading holiday cheer
Thursday was the third and final day of this year's "Shop with a Cop" at the Walmarts in Bend and Redmond. Deschutes County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement agencies across Central Oregon paired up with and helped about 90 youngsters find Christmas gifts for their families. During COVID, officers were given a list to shop by themselves, but this year in-person shopping was back, a rewarding experience for all involved.
KTVZ
Shepherd’s House Ministries’ Redmond overflow shelter plans for daytime hours due to cold
Those offering shelter space in Central Oregon are looking to expand hours when it gets dangerously cold. Because of the demand for space lately, Shepherd's House Ministries is already planning to open its overflow space at Mountain View Fellowship Church in Redmond next week. The overnight shelter is open at night from 6 pm to 7 am. When it gets below 25 degrees or if there's high winds during the day, they plan to be open 8 am to 5 pm. Shepherd's House Ministries said it will try to announce the days for the warming shelter hours ahead of time.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 16-foot snowman draws visitors to Redmond family’s front lawn
Move aside, Frosty and the Abominable Snowman — you’ve got some competition. He’s nearly 16 feet tall, and he lives in a front yard right here in Central Oregon. For the Kitchin family on Jackpine Avenue in Redmond, last weekend’s winter storm was a chance for some innovation.
KTVZ
Holiday Lights: The colors glow on Yellowstone Lane
Tonight, our Holiday Lights excursion takes us to Yellowstone Lane in northeast Bend. Don't forget, you can submit a photo and enter our Holiday Lights Photo Contest, under the Play tab at https://ktvz.com/play/2022/11/29/holiday-lights-photo-contest-2022/.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 13 potential sites named to replace Knott Landfill: See the map
The Deschutes County Solid Waste Advisory Committee has identified 13 potential sites for a new facility to replace Knott Landfill. The committee will meet on Dec. 20 to review them. Knott Landfill is set to reach capacity in 2029. It is the county’s only landfill. The 13 locations include...
KDRV
Bend police asking for Medford-area community's help in missing persons case
MEDFORD, Ore. – Right now, Bend police are asking for help from the Medford community in a missing persons case. Bend police say that 34-year-old Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar went missing between Tuesday, December 13, and Wednesday, December 14. She was found safe last night in Shady Cove. But, police...
Bend police arrest 3 Warm Springs residents in Walmart shoplifting; over $2,500 in merchandise recovered
Bend Police stopped a pickup truck and arrested three shoplifting suspects from Warm Springs Tuesday afternoon, recovering more than $2,500 in merchandise just wheeled out of Walmart in two full shopping carts. The post Bend police arrest 3 Warm Springs residents in Walmart shoplifting; over $2,500 in merchandise recovered appeared first on KTVZ.
bendmagazine.com
Thrifting, Consignment Shopping Flourishing in Bend
The secondhand market has seen significant growth in the past few years amid growing concerns about the environmental and ethical impact of what we buy. Experts don’t think this trend will disappear anytime soon, with the resale industry expected to double by 2026, making it an $82 billion market.
bendsource.com
A Bend Institution is Here to Stay
As I sat down to eat a massive plate of Indian food at Taj Palace (in its new location on South Highway 97) a stray thought hit me: There is nowhere on Earth I've eaten at more than the Taj Palace. In February Taj Palace will celebrate its 20th anniversary in Bend and my friends and I have been hitting that buffet for each one of those years (except during COVID, and even then I might have if it was an option). I've eaten Indian cuisine up and down the West Coast, but Taj Palace has completely shaped my taste for it.
Crook County Fire crews knock down blaze in downtown Prineville smokehouse
A downtown Prineville smokehouse almost went up in smoke Tuesday afternoon, but Crook County Fire and Rescue crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze that a fire official said began in a large commercial smoker. The post Crook County Fire crews knock down blaze in downtown Prineville smokehouse appeared first on KTVZ.
Raw sewage backs up in some classrooms at Crook County High School; Friday classes canceled
While heavy snowfall prompted cancellation of Monday’s classes in the Crook County School District, Friday's classes at Crook County High School been called off for a different reason – a backup of raw sewage. The post Raw sewage backs up in some classrooms at Crook County High School; Friday classes canceled appeared first on KTVZ.
cascadebusnews.com
Handel’s Ice Cream Coming to Bend
Ice cream lovers will be able to find the famous Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Bend when Oregon’s Fourth store opens late this year. Handel’s will be located at 61165 S Hwy. 97. Established in 1945, Handel’s is headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, and is recognized as one...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Mechanics are the unsung heroes of ODOT’s snowplowing efforts
In the ongoing battle to keep Oregon’s highways open during winter, snowplow drivers get much of the credit. But the unsung heroes of the road clearing effort are the mechanics who fix the plows and snowblowers as they break — and they break frequently. We visited the Oregon...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 12 Best Restaurants In Redmond Oregon
Redmond, located in central Oregon, is a tiny city surrounded by stunning natural areas, making it an ideal place for outdoor enthusiasts. Lovely shops and, of course, a variety of restaurants. Although not as well-known as Portland, Oregon’s central city of Redmond is plenty of gastronomic gems to suit any...
kptv.com
3 Bend shoplifters arrested, more than $2500 in merchandise recovered
BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - Bend Police arrested three people Tuesday afternoon for shoplifting from a Walmart Supercenter. At about 1:21 p.m. , officers responded to a report of shoplifting at the Walmart Supercenter on Pinebrook Boulevard. The Loss Prevention team at the store said two customers had wheeled out two full shopping carts without paying. They were loading the merchandise into a white pickup truck with a brown tarp on the back.
bendsource.com
People's Rights Takes Over Deschutes GOP
People's Rights formed in April 2020 at a warehouse in Emmett, Idaho, belonging to Ammon Bundy, a right-wing activist who led the occupation of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in 2016 and a standoff at his father's ranch in Nevada. The first meeting drew a crowd of about 70 people. Now, People's Rights is active in at least 16 states and has attracted thousands of members. In Deschutes County the local People's Rights Branch won institutional power in the county's Republican Party, winning the positions of chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer at the party's reorganizational meeting on Nov. 21.
KTVZ
Deschutes DA Hummel explains support for Measure 114
Deschutes County DA John Hummel says supporters of Measure 114 are "not anti-gun" but "pro-gun safety" and that he believes the measure is constitutional.
