West Chester, PA

DLN local roundup: Great Valley girls basketball team tops Sun Valley

The Great Valley High School girls basketball team defeated Sun Valley, 47-31, Thursday. Gia Sioutis was the high scorer for the Patriots, with 16 points, and teammate Lauren Fredrick had a double-double, contributing 11 points and 10 rebounds. Laura Lum scored nine points and Taia DiPrinzio had eight points for Great Valley.
Erin Daley adding offense for Plymouth Whitemarsh

HORSHAM >> Erin Daley knew her role was going to change as a senior at Plymouth Whitemarsh. She was able to focus on defense as a junior with a ton of surrounding talent on a team that went 34-0 and won a state championship. With four of the top six...
Methacton collects 6 pins, rolls past Wissahickon

LOWER GWYNEDD >> Ryan Hayes was feeling under the weather but the Methacton sophomore was still determined to do one thing Wednesday night. “I woke up this morning and I said ‘I need to put six points on the board,’” he said. Hayes did exactly that by...
Gurysh, Zemitis lead Neshaminy past Lansdale Catholic

LANSDALE >> Eleven straight points by Lansdale Catholic to finish the first quarter erased the early 10-2 advantage the Neshaminy girls basketball team got out to in Thursday night’s nonleague contest. But Taylor Gurysh helped the visitors regain their momentum at the start of next quarter, knocking down a...
Cross Country: The All-Delco Teams

Olivia Cieslak, Haverford So. Loralei Golembiewski, Upper Darby Jr. Avery Lustgarten, Garnet Valley Fr. Zoe Margolies, Radnor Jr. Camryn McGeehan, Haverford So. Hannah Prokup, Strath Haven Jr. Therese Trainer, Notre Dame Sr. Luke Bodden, Radnor Jr. Dakin Ebmeyer, Episcopal Academy Sr. Patrick Lawson, Haverford Sr. Aidan McHugh, Episcopal Academy Sr.
Unionville uses big fourth period to down Downingtown East

UWCHLAN<< In a game that saw nine second half lead changes and was tight throughout, it is the team that executes the best down the stretch that is going to come out on top. Thursday night at Bob Boyer Gymnasium, the visiting Unionville Longhorns went on a 10-0 run late in the fourth period and that was enough to give the Longhorns a thrilling 69-67 win over host Downingtown East in a nonleague clash.
W.C. East pulls away to beat back D-East

WEST GOSHEN >> There’s only one thing more satisfying to a coach than an opening season victory — to open league play with a win. For West Chester East girls basketball coach Eris Listrani, add timely shooting with strong defense and a dash of grittiness and the Ches-Mont League National Division lid lifter was as pleasing as a perfectly baked batch of Christmas cookies.
Mercury roundup (Dec. 14) Alexis Hess, Fleetwood girls basketball downs Daniel Boone

Highlights: Alexis Hess scored 22 points for Fleetwood (3-1), which jumped to a 19-4 lead after a quarter on Wednesday night. Liv Welker scored 14 for visiting Daniel Boone (2-5). Daniel Boone: Goodhart 0 0-0 0, Tritz 0 0-0 0, Okuniewski 0 0-2 0, Hall 1 1-2 3, Glass 0 1-2 1, Parrott 0 0-0 0, Davidheiser 0 0-0 0, Welker 5 4-6 14, Hofer 1 2-2 4, Fetrow 0 0-0 0, Germany 0 0-2 0, Totals 7 8-16 22.
Your Guide to the Main Line’s Luxury Apartment Communities

Luxury apartments abound around the Main Line. Photo courtesy of Ashbridge Exton. The luxury rental market continues to thrive across the Philadelphia suburbs. Our guide will help you find the perfect place to call home. The Airdrie at Paoli Station. 9 E Central Ave, Paoli, (610) 890-3700. Arlo Apartment Homes.
List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today  Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
Philly's FarmerJawn to lease 123 acres on West Chester school grounds for organic farm, educational programs

A Philadelphia farmer has partnered with a school in West Chester to use some of its farmland for organic farming and agricultural education. Christa Barfield, the owner and operator of FarmerJawn Agriculture, will lease 123 acres of Westtown School's land beginning in January. The acres will be used for organic farming, educational programs and to stock a farm market.
‘The Athletic’ Names Bryn Mawr Billionaire Michael G. Rubin Its Sports Businessperson of the Year

Fanatics, Inc., CEO Michael G. Rubin was named The Atlantic's 2022 Businessperson of the YearPhoto byKynetic. Bryn Mawr billionaire Michael G. Rubin, CEO of Fanatics, Inc. (the Jacksonville, Fla., online sports clothing-collectibles company), has been named 2022 Businessperson of the Year by The Athletic. Bill Shea profiled Rubin’s distinction in the sports business category.
