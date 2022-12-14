ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Island, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Longtime Surf City mayor shares what’s next after retiring last week

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Longtime mayor of Surf City, Doug Medlin, resigned from his position last week and is now looking ahead to what retirement holds. “If you know me at all, you know this decision was not made lightly and it was not made overnight. And it has been one of the hardest decisions of my life,” Medlin read aloud during Surf City Town Council’s December 6th meeting.
SURF CITY, NC
The State Port Pilot

City accepts missed street in Rivermist

During their Dec. 8 regular meeting the Southport Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a resolution to accept a street dedication in the Rivermist at Dutchman Creek community. Flank Court, off of J. Swain Boulevard, became Southport's responsibility and will be maintained by the city moving forward after an attorney representing...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Lanes reopen following traffic incidents along U.S. 17

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right lane of U.S. 17 is reopen near Belville following a vehicle crash that occurred around 8:23 a.m. At around 7:10 a.m. on Dec. 14, a vehicle incident on U.S. 17 had closed a lane near...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

NCDOT inspecting two Brunswick Co. bridges; lane closures necessary

BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that crews in Brunswick County will inspect the bridges along Sunset Blvd. and N.C. 906. According to the announcement, the northbound lane of the N.C. 906 bridge near Yacht Drive is closed Tuesday, Dec. 13, while crews...
WECT

Pedestrian dies after traffic accident on Market Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Dec. 16 that a 45-year-old man died after being hit by a car the previous day. He was struck by a car on the 3100 block of Market Street near Montgomery Ave. at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
WILMINGTON, NC
travelawaits.com

The Adorable North Carolina Town That Feels Like A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Wilmington is an adorable North Carolina town brimming with holiday cheer. With stately historic homes featuring classic architecture, moss-draped oaks, and glowing holiday lights, a delightful landmark downtown with brick-paved streets, lovely gardens, and community fun, Wilmington and the surrounding beach towns are guaranteed to serve up a holiday celebration straight from your favorite Hallmark movie.
WILMINGTON, NC
travelawaits.com

7 Key Tips For Exploring The Battleship North Carolina

The massive profile of the battleship USS North Carolina can be spotted from almost anywhere on the waterfront in Wilmington, North Carolina. You cannot miss this impressive ship that is a piece of history. As you traverse the walkway leading up to the ship, her size is immense. But it...
WILMINGTON, NC

