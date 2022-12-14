SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Longtime mayor of Surf City, Doug Medlin, resigned from his position last week and is now looking ahead to what retirement holds. “If you know me at all, you know this decision was not made lightly and it was not made overnight. And it has been one of the hardest decisions of my life,” Medlin read aloud during Surf City Town Council’s December 6th meeting.

