CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Maryland falls from Top 25 And 1 after blowout to UCLA extends losing streak

A light schedule Wednesday night left all eyes on UCLA at Maryland. That was bad news for Maryland. Final score: Bruins 87, Terrapins 60. It's not often that you see a home favorite trail by as many as 38 points and lose by 27, but that's exactly what happened to Maryland inside the Xfinity Center. UCLA shot 55.6% from the field, 41.7% from 3-point range and 85.7% from the free throw line in the blowout. It was an unimaginable beatdown from the opening tip to the final horn.
