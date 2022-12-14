Read full article on original website
nbc24.com
Pennsylvania neighborhood picking up the pieces after explosion destroys home
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHP) — While the smoke has settled, daylight reveals the damage left behind after a house explosion in Pennsylvania Tuesday morning. We looked out our backyards and saw, like, super black smoke rising up,” Zach Machamer, a neighbor, told WHP's Samantha York. “It just literally, like, shook the whole house.”
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after being struck in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person has died after being hit by a vehicle in Luzerne County. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday along Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard near Coal Street. According to witnesses, a woman was pushing a shopping cart along the side of the road when she reportedly...
lebtown.com
Three local used car dealers charged in multi-county ‘title washing’ ring
Pennsylvania’s Attorney General has filed charges against three Lebanon auto dealers, accusing them of being part of a Philadelphia-based crime ring that has been falsifying titles and inspections of totaled and stolen vehicles since 2018. Criminal charges were announced in a press release issued Dec. 9 by Attorney General...
Luzerne County woman killed in Florida crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida — A woman from Luzerne County was one of three people killed in a wrong-way crash in Florida. Ava Fellerman, 20, died in the crash early Sunday morning when a pickup truck on the wrong side of the road hit the car she and two others were riding in, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Bradford County rail companies to get $1.2M for track improvements
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Bradford County is set to get over $1.2 million as part of $26 million for rail improvement projects across Pennsylvania, Governor Wolf’s announced. Wolf’s office announced the 24 rail freight improvement projects on Dec. 14, saying they will sustain over 340 jobs and cost a combined $26 million. In Bradford […]
WOLF
Active homicide investigation underway after Wilkes-Barre woman killed in Florida crash
(WOLF) — A local attorney's daughter was one of three victims killed by a wrong-way driver on a Florida highway early Sunday morning. Sources say the accident happened around 2:20 AM Sunday when an oncoming pickup truck crashed into another vehicle, killing 20-year-old Ava Fellerman, of Wilkes-Barre, and two others.
Couple in their 90s killed in crash in NJ
A New Jersey couple was killed in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend, authorities said.
Suspected serial killer from Luzerne County facing homicide charges in Michigan
BATTLE CREEK, Mich — A man who pleaded guilty to killing two women in Pennsylvania was extradited to Michigan to face a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of a pregnant woman who disappeared more than 17 years ago. Harold David Haulman III was charged Wednesday in Calhoun County...
Free movie day is back this weekend in Wilkes-Barre after pandemic hiatus
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A free holiday tradition is back Saturday in Wilkes-Barre. The law firm Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn is bringing back its annual free movie event Saturday at the F.M. Kirby Center on Public Square. The holiday tradition didn't happen for the past two years because of the...
WGAL
Hour-by-hour projections for Pennsylvania winter storm; Accumulation projections
Watch the video above to see what the latest computer models show for the winter storm hitting south-central Pennsylvania. The model shows the hour-by-hour timing and projected accumulations for snow and ice. You can find the full WGAL winter storm forecast here. National Weather Service warnings, advisories. The NWS has...
Massive elk sets new archery record: Largest in Pennsylvania history
Hunting guide Matt Lutz called it the "Dagger Bull." With Lutz's help, hunter Dave Kammerdiener was able to enter the record books with a once-in-a-lifetime hunt this past September. A post on Trophy Rack Lodge's Facebook page states that "Dave Kammerdiener, guided by Trophy Rack Lodge’s Matt Lutz, takes his place in the Boone and Crockett book at the 7th biggest bull ever taken in the world!" Kammerdiener's "Dagger Bull" also goes into the record books as the second biggest bull elk taken in Pennsylvania history, regardless of weapon used, and first for the largest archery bull elk taken in the state.
explore venango
DCNR Finalizes E-Bike Policy for State Parks and Forests
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Wednesday announced an internal policy on the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes) on DCNR lands is now final and effective immediately in state parks and forests. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an...
Police Search For NY Woman Who Has Been Missing For Days
Police are searching for a missing 59-year-old woman from New York who hasn't been seen in days. Susan Mills, a resident of Elbridge, a village located about 20 miles from Syracuse in Onondaga County, was last seen leaving her home on Halfway Road at about noon on Monday, Dec. 12, New York State Police reported on Thursday, Dec. 15.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Road Closures and Restrictions in Place for Southern Tier
As the winter weather approaches the Southern Tier, there are some travel restrictions to be aware of if you must travel on local roads and highways. According to 511NY.org, there are truck restrictions on Interstate 81 in both directions south of the New York-Pennsylvania borderline. All lanes are open, but...
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall has some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Pennsylvania
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Pennsylvania is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
WOLF
Winter Storm Watches issued ahead of Thursday & Friday winter storm
WINTER STORM WATCHES have been posted across central & northeast Pennsylvania ahead of Thursday & Friday's winter storm. A plowable snowfall with moderate to significant impacts to travel is becoming more likely across central and northeast PA, prompting the winter storm watches. All modes of precipitation are expected with this storm with the exact timing and expected amounts to be determined over the next 12-24 hours.
Charges detailed in Mount Carmel football hazing investigation
MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — There is new information in a two-year hazing probe of former football players in Mount Carmel. Investigators say there are nine victims, some with scarring from burns. According to court papers, the nine alleged victims were blindfolded, told to pull down their pants, and burned...
Winter, ice storm warnings issued for parts of central Pa.
Thursday’s winter storm impacts are becoming clearer as the storm bears down on Pennsylvania, with the National Weather Service issuing multiple warnings for the region. Although a winter weather advisory is in effect for most of south-central Pa., the northern and western parts of the central region have warnings in effect some started as early as Wednesday night.
Man dies after being hit by car in Mount Airy
A man died after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Mount Airy Tuesday evening.It happened around 6:15pm in the 1000 block of Ridge Road (Route 27).
Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
