Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
fox5dc.com
City Winery DC relocating due to crime in Ivy City
WASHINGTON - City Winery is temporarily closing in D.C. over safety concerns in Ivy City. "Unfortunately, the neighborhood has gotten too unsafe for our staff, our performing artists and our patrons," said City Winery CEO and chairman Michael Dorf in a statement to FOX 5. "We really love the Market, but Ivy City has sadly not improved as promised by our landlord."
fox5dc.com
Donations pour in to help historic Montgomery County Black church that was vandalized
POTOMAC, Md. - Donations are pouring in to help a Montgomery County church that was vandalized. Last month, surveillance video captured a group breaking into the historic Black church in Potomac. Nearly a century old, the Scotland AME Zion Church was built by hand in 1924 and remains the only...
Virginia adds 2 segregation-era black schools to historic landmarks register
Image of black students during segregation that was used in the Brown vs. The Board of Education case.Photo byNational archives. Two segregation-era schools for black students were added to the Virginia Landmarks Register on December 8 during the state's Board of Historic Resources quarterly meeting.
popville.com
National Park Service removed encampments from Scott Circle
For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. The 2020 Visitor Parking Passes (VPP) are now valid through April 2023. Prince Of Petworth Today at 9:35am. Thanks to Michelle for...
arlnow.com
Miss Arlington is competing for the Miss America crown this week
A recent Miss Arlington is competing in the finals of the Miss America competition this week. Last year’s Miss Arlington, Victoria Chuah, is looking to add another crown to her collection on Thursday. She is set to compete against 50 others, including Miss District of Columbia, for the title of Miss America.
This Charming Virginia Town Ranked One Of The Best Downtown Areas & Beat Major US Cities
A city's downtown area is typically the most popular destination with tons of things to do and restaurants to try. A travel website recently found that one small town outranked largely populated U.S. cities. Attractions of America listed what they feel are the top hotspots across the U.S. and found...
D.C. marching band known as the 'Pride of Capitol Hill' gets big surprise
The Blue and White Marching Machine of Washington D.C., known as the "Pride of Capitol Hill", were surprised with new band shoes.
chainstoreage.com
Springfield Town Center in D.C. metro approved for hotel and apartments
PREIT’s plan to add residential components to its centers in high-density areas has moved one more step forward. The mall owner-operator has received unanimous approval from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors for the development of 460 apartments and a 165-room hotel at Springfield Town Center in the Washington, D.C. metro.
outsidetheboxmom.com
5 Hidden Gems in Washington D.C.
Washington D.C. is a city full of history and culture, with landmarks and neighborhoods that are worth visiting. But with so much to see and do, it can be hard to know where to start. That’s why we’ve put together a list of five hidden gems in Washington D.C., places that you may not have heard of but are definitely worth checking out.
hotelnewsresource.com
Holiday Inn Express Washington, DC Downtown Hotel Opens
IHG Hotels & Resorts today announced the grand opening of Holiday Inn Express Washington, DC Downtown. Located in the Mt. Vernon Triangle neighborhood, the hotel is steps away from iconic DC locations including, US Capitol, US Supreme Court, Library of Congress, Union Station, the National Mall, the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and Capital One Arena.
fox5dc.com
$10K in Metro cards donated to help Montgomery County families in need
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A generous Montgomery County resident has donated nearly $10,000 to help those in need. Council President Evan Glass said the community member wanted to make sure families had reliable transportation this holiday season. There are 33 cards, with $3,000 each, that were given to head start...
Youngkin: Loudoun County dad arrested while objecting to alleged assault deserves 'universal apology'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican and former businessman from Falls Church, sounded off on 'The Story' following Scott Ziegler's indictment.
mocoshow.com
Raising Cane’s First D.C. Metro Area Location is Now Open
At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. metropolitan region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. Raising Cane’s officially opened its first Metro area restaurant on Tuesday, December 13th. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
allamericanatlas.com
21 Wonderful Things to Do Alone in Washington, DC
Despite being of a compact size, Washington, DC packs a punch. Whether you’re looking to explore history, tuck into some fine dining or see world class art, there’s no shortage of things to do, especially for those traveling by themselves. Plus, for those interested in politics and history,...
tysonsreporter.com
Luxury of a different kind is coming to Tysons
Tysons, Virginia, will soon welcome The Mather, a Life Plan Community with anticipated Phase 1 completion in 2024. The community is the latest offering by Mather, an 81-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well. “The Mather will offer apartment homes for those age 62+ and better with...
Washingtonian.com
Washington’s Newest Drama Is Here—and It Involves Elephants
Attention reality TV executives: Get yourselves to the DC area. Last month, Smithsonian’s National Zoo welcomed two new female Asian elephants, Trong Nhi (19) and her daughter Nhi Linh (9). The pair arrived from the Rotterdam Zoo to diversify the gene pool of the Washington zoo’s Asian elephant population by (hopefully) mating with Spike, a 41-year-old male who moved here from Miami in 2018.
Woman stabs man after fight on Red Line Metro train
WASHINGTON — A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man aboard a Red Line Metro train late Thursday night. Police said the man has been hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries. According to a preliminary investigation by Metro Transit Police, the stabbing happened after a fight between the man...
baltimorepositive.com
Holiday crab cakes are the best ones!
The Maryland Crab Cake Tour returned to our downtown home at Faidley’s in Lexington Market (yes, they’re still at the same place for a few more months) with Roz Lane from The Maryland Lottery dropping by with holiday updates and Damye Hahn telling us how easy it is to ship the best crab cakes in the world fresh with a click.
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
washingtoninformer.com
The Air Inside the House: The Connection Between Our Homes and Asthma
The Air Inside the House: Connections Between Our Homes and Asthma. Local organizations and partnerships are pushing to address causes of indoor air pollution linked to childhood asthma, including gas kitchen appliances, poor ventilation, and housing conditions issues like mold and pests. Michelle Hall, 63, has been fighting for clean...
