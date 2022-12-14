ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

City Winery DC relocating due to crime in Ivy City

WASHINGTON - City Winery is temporarily closing in D.C. over safety concerns in Ivy City. "Unfortunately, the neighborhood has gotten too unsafe for our staff, our performing artists and our patrons," said City Winery CEO and chairman Michael Dorf in a statement to FOX 5. "We really love the Market, but Ivy City has sadly not improved as promised by our landlord."
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

National Park Service removed encampments from Scott Circle

For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. The 2020 Visitor Parking Passes (VPP) are now valid through April 2023. Prince Of Petworth Today at 9:35am. Thanks to Michelle for...
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

Miss Arlington is competing for the Miss America crown this week

A recent Miss Arlington is competing in the finals of the Miss America competition this week. Last year’s Miss Arlington, Victoria Chuah, is looking to add another crown to her collection on Thursday. She is set to compete against 50 others, including Miss District of Columbia, for the title of Miss America.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
chainstoreage.com

Springfield Town Center in D.C. metro approved for hotel and apartments

PREIT’s plan to add residential components to its centers in high-density areas has moved one more step forward. The mall owner-operator has received unanimous approval from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors for the development of 460 apartments and a 165-room hotel at Springfield Town Center in the Washington, D.C. metro.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
outsidetheboxmom.com

5 Hidden Gems in Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. is a city full of history and culture, with landmarks and neighborhoods that are worth visiting. But with so much to see and do, it can be hard to know where to start. That’s why we’ve put together a list of five hidden gems in Washington D.C., places that you may not have heard of but are definitely worth checking out.
WASHINGTON, DC
hotelnewsresource.com

Holiday Inn Express Washington, DC Downtown Hotel Opens

IHG Hotels & Resorts today announced the grand opening of Holiday Inn Express Washington, DC Downtown. Located in the Mt. Vernon Triangle neighborhood, the hotel is steps away from iconic DC locations including, US Capitol, US Supreme Court, Library of Congress, Union Station, the National Mall, the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and Capital One Arena.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Raising Cane’s First D.C. Metro Area Location is Now Open

At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. metropolitan region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. Raising Cane’s officially opened its first Metro area restaurant on Tuesday, December 13th. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
STERLING, VA
allamericanatlas.com

21 Wonderful Things to Do Alone in Washington, DC

Despite being of a compact size, Washington, DC packs a punch. Whether you’re looking to explore history, tuck into some fine dining or see world class art, there’s no shortage of things to do, especially for those traveling by themselves. Plus, for those interested in politics and history,...
WASHINGTON, DC
tysonsreporter.com

Luxury of a different kind is coming to Tysons

Tysons, Virginia, will soon welcome The Mather, a Life Plan Community with anticipated Phase 1 completion in 2024. The community is the latest offering by Mather, an 81-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well. “The Mather will offer apartment homes for those age 62+ and better with...
TYSONS, VA
Washingtonian.com

Washington’s Newest Drama Is Here—and It Involves Elephants

Attention reality TV executives: Get yourselves to the DC area. Last month, Smithsonian’s National Zoo welcomed two new female Asian elephants, Trong Nhi (19) and her daughter Nhi Linh (9). The pair arrived from the Rotterdam Zoo to diversify the gene pool of the Washington zoo’s Asian elephant population by (hopefully) mating with Spike, a 41-year-old male who moved here from Miami in 2018.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Woman stabs man after fight on Red Line Metro train

WASHINGTON — A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man aboard a Red Line Metro train late Thursday night. Police said the man has been hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries. According to a preliminary investigation by Metro Transit Police, the stabbing happened after a fight between the man...
WASHINGTON, DC
baltimorepositive.com

Holiday crab cakes are the best ones!

The Maryland Crab Cake Tour returned to our downtown home at Faidley’s in Lexington Market (yes, they’re still at the same place for a few more months) with Roz Lane from The Maryland Lottery dropping by with holiday updates and Damye Hahn telling us how easy it is to ship the best crab cakes in the world fresh with a click.
BALTIMORE, MD
washingtoninformer.com

The Air Inside the House: The Connection Between Our Homes and Asthma

The Air Inside the House: Connections Between Our Homes and Asthma. Local organizations and partnerships are pushing to address causes of indoor air pollution linked to childhood asthma, including gas kitchen appliances, poor ventilation, and housing conditions issues like mold and pests. Michelle Hall, 63, has been fighting for clean...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy