Fernandina Beach, FL

floridapolitics.com

St. Johns River WMD resiliency officer lays out challenges ahead of Session

Board Chair Rob Bradley suggested it was a better idea to pursue funding for larger-dollar efforts. Water is a necessity and a threat, something woven through resilience priorities for the St. Johns River Water Management District (SJRWMD). The district’s Board received a soup-to-nuts overview of resiliency plans in Florida and the district’s place in that process this week, with an eye toward what’s possible in the next Legislative Session.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Ayscue and Antun Win City Commission Seats

Here are the provisional results from the Dec. 13 Fernandina Beach City Commission election:. Although these votes are provisional, the wide difference means they are definitive. Therefore, the new Fernandina Beach City Commission has been decided. Check back to the Observer tonight and tomorrow for more information.
floridapolitics.com

Randy DeFoor backs Michael Muldoon to replace her on Jax City Council

Muldoon is one of four Republicans running. Even as Jacksonville’s City Council awaits word on whether its revision redistricting map will hold up in court, endorsements proceed nonetheless. In the Westside District 14, which currently runs from Riverside to Ortega as a counterweight to District 9’s minority access seat...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Julie Morgan

County commissioners get update on plans for new youth sports complex

Youth athletes on the soccer fieldPhoto byRobo Michalec. The Clay County Board of County Commissioners got an update on site work progress and design plans for the Clay County Regional Park. This park has been called different names, including the Clay County Youth Sports Complex and Northeast Florida Multipurpose Youth Sports Complex. Information presented by Carlton Construction Tuesday night dubs it as the Clay County Regional Park.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Shad Khan's Four Seasons development: Cost rising on the river

Costs are rising for Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s plans to build a Four Seasons hotel and office building on the Downtown Northbank riverfront. The city’s investment could be rising, too. Downtown Investment Authority records show that the price for the riverfront project near TIAA Bank Field is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Spending picks up in Jacksonville mayoral race

Daniel Davis, LeAnna Cumber are putting their cash advantages to work. The two strongest fundraisers in the Jacksonville mayoral race are starting to deploy their war chests ahead of qualifying next month. Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis spent more than $196,000 between his campaign account and his Building...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Historic building on North Main Street sold for $1.825 million

A building designed by architect Henry John Klutho that served as Florida’s first Cadillac dealership sold Dec. 5 for $1.825 million. Property investor Chris Hionides sold the former Claude Nolan Cadillac dealership building at 937 N. Main St. through Shoppes of Lakeside Inc. of Mayport. The buyer was Ollivanders...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

