Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacksonville organization helps young autistic adults with different needsDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Jacksonville restaurants fined, temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Former JSO officer pleads guilty to attempting to entice teen online for sexDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Have the Northern Lights Ever Been Visible in Florida? Will They Be Visible Again?L. CaneFlorida State
Addy’s Homefull Project helps feed the hungry in Jacksonville during the holidaysDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Related
floridapolitics.com
St. Johns River WMD resiliency officer lays out challenges ahead of Session
Board Chair Rob Bradley suggested it was a better idea to pursue funding for larger-dollar efforts. Water is a necessity and a threat, something woven through resilience priorities for the St. Johns River Water Management District (SJRWMD). The district’s Board received a soup-to-nuts overview of resiliency plans in Florida and the district’s place in that process this week, with an eye toward what’s possible in the next Legislative Session.
fernandinaobserver.com
Ayscue and Antun Win City Commission Seats
Here are the provisional results from the Dec. 13 Fernandina Beach City Commission election:. Although these votes are provisional, the wide difference means they are definitive. Therefore, the new Fernandina Beach City Commission has been decided. Check back to the Observer tonight and tomorrow for more information.
floridapolitics.com
Randy DeFoor backs Michael Muldoon to replace her on Jax City Council
Muldoon is one of four Republicans running. Even as Jacksonville’s City Council awaits word on whether its revision redistricting map will hold up in court, endorsements proceed nonetheless. In the Westside District 14, which currently runs from Riverside to Ortega as a counterweight to District 9’s minority access seat...
floridapolitics.com
Jax NAACP warns confederate monuments could pose a public safety threat
In a call for Jacksonville to remove monuments to the Confederacy, the local branch of the NAACP is making the case that it’s a matter of public safety. Specifically, if local leaders do not bring the monuments down, protesters just might. “The NAACP asserts that failing to remove the...
‘Nuisance’ home in Fernandina Beach sees partial cleanup, still out of compliance
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Action News Jax has gathered new information about a home in Fernandina Beach deemed a “nuisance” and the push from neighbors to prevent situations like it. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. On Tuesday, we told you how a homeowner on Pine...
Activist Ben Frazier says he doesn't regret being arrested during City Council meeting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Activist Ben Frazier is speaking to First Coast News after his arrest Tuesday night during the Jacksonville city council meeting. He says he was protesting the removal of confederate monuments. “Remove Confederate monuments! Am I being arrested?” asked Frazier. “Fact of the matter is I...
County commissioners get update on plans for new youth sports complex
Youth athletes on the soccer fieldPhoto byRobo Michalec. The Clay County Board of County Commissioners got an update on site work progress and design plans for the Clay County Regional Park. This park has been called different names, including the Clay County Youth Sports Complex and Northeast Florida Multipurpose Youth Sports Complex. Information presented by Carlton Construction Tuesday night dubs it as the Clay County Regional Park.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Shad Khan's Four Seasons development: Cost rising on the river
Costs are rising for Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s plans to build a Four Seasons hotel and office building on the Downtown Northbank riverfront. The city’s investment could be rising, too. Downtown Investment Authority records show that the price for the riverfront project near TIAA Bank Field is...
floridapolitics.com
Spending picks up in Jacksonville mayoral race
Daniel Davis, LeAnna Cumber are putting their cash advantages to work. The two strongest fundraisers in the Jacksonville mayoral race are starting to deploy their war chests ahead of qualifying next month. Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis spent more than $196,000 between his campaign account and his Building...
Pressure mounts for Jacksonville city council to use money budgeted for Confederate monuments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting Tuesday a Jacksonville civil rights organization says you can expect to see more of them. There is mounting pressure again to take down Confederate monuments in Jacksonville. It's not on the agenda for the city council meeting Tuesday, but it will be the talk of protesters outside.
Northside Coalition leader released from jail after arrest at Jacksonville City Council meeting
Jacksonville, Fla. — Ben Frazier, president of the Northside Coalition, was released on his own recognizance Wednesday morning after being arrested on trespassing and resisting officer without violence charges. Frazier, 72, was arrested Tuesday during a Jacksonville City Council meeting. According to his arrest report, he refused to stop...
‘We really need help’: Nuisance home in Fernandina Beach concern neighbors
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla — Neighbors in Fernandina Beach are voicing their concerns about a home they believe is in desperate need of attention, as large piles of trash and debris are spread across the yard. They say it’s just one example of why they hope to see a Public...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Historic building on North Main Street sold for $1.825 million
A building designed by architect Henry John Klutho that served as Florida’s first Cadillac dealership sold Dec. 5 for $1.825 million. Property investor Chris Hionides sold the former Claude Nolan Cadillac dealership building at 937 N. Main St. through Shoppes of Lakeside Inc. of Mayport. The buyer was Ollivanders...
FL Dept. of Education cites DCPS for compliance concerns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Education cited Duval County Public Schools for possible compliance issues with the Parents’ Bill of Rights, which includes the Parental Rights in Education or as critics call it, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Fernandina Beach homeowners express concern over proposed town homes
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach Planning Advisory Board says it doesn't support the request to replat the Tringali Homes on fourth street. The homes, owned by the Tringali family, could be replaced with town homes. Many neighbors aren't happy with the project and say the homes should...
Clay County government offices’ holiday schedule: Limited hours, closures announced
All Clay County government offices will close at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 and remain closed through Dec. 26 in observance of the Christmas holiday, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.
Northside Coalition of Jacksonville holds rally to demand removal of Confederate monument
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Northside Coalition of Jacksonville is holding a rally at James Weldon Johnson Park, demanding the City of Jacksonville take down a Confederate monument in Springfield Park. Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson is at the park. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. There are...
Political power player for the former sheriff allowed unlimited access to facilities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning new details about the access political power player Kent Stermon had to the Sheriff’s Office. Stermon was found dead last week amid a criminal investigation and less than a month after losing his access to JSO. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
Man claims Gate Petroleum 'deforested' 21 acres of land in Ponte Vedra without regard to neighbors
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Deforestation. That’s how Robert McVay describes what Gate Petroleum has done to the 30 acres next to his neighborhood. The company has cleared that land in Ponte Vedra on A1A for a gas station and a car wash. But that’s only on a third of the clear-cut land.
Clay County District Schools’ attorney submits letter of resignation, effective April 16
Clay County District Schools’ attorney James Bruce Bickner submitted his letter of resignation to board members during the Dec. 8 school board meeting. The Clay County school district's attorney, James Bruce Bickner, submitted his letter of resignation Thursday.Photo byClay County District Schools.
Comments / 0