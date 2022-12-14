ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cn2.com

Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
ROCK HILL, SC
qcnews.com

Victim's family shocked Ex-Chester deputy given bond

Emotions were high Tuesday in a York County courtroom when a former Chester County deputy accused of killing a Rock Hill police officer last year was given bond.
ROCK HILL, SC
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect in shooting of 11-year-old arrested in Philadelphia

EXETER TWP., Pa. - A Philadelphia man is in custody after being charged in a November shooting that wounded an 11-year-old girl. U.S. Marshals arrested Charmos Smith Thursday in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia. Back on November 26th, Police say Smith was showing off his gun in the clubhouse of the Laurel Springs development in Exeter Township when it discharged.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBTV

Parents and friend facing charges after boy's death in Gaston County

Parents and friend facing charges after boy's death in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, NC
CBS Philly

Philadelphia man charged for delivering drugs causing death in Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A 37-year-old man from Philadelphia was arrested in connection to a drug delivery in Montgomery County that ended in a woman's death, District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said. Christian Talman is accused of delivering drugs to a 37-year-old woman in East Norriton Township in July.The woman was later found dead in her home on Washington Avenue in East Norriton Township. The cause of death has been ruled an overdose.Police say an autopsy further revealed the cause of death was fentanyl, xylazine and amphetamine toxicity.Police also found a drawstring bag that contained six purple-tinted glassine bags that contained...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
nccpdnews.com

SUSPECT ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE FELONY CHARGES RELATED TO VEHICLE THEFTS AND BURGLARIES – SEMAJ LLOYD (18)

(New Castle, DE 19720) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested Semaj Lloyd (18) of Wilmington in reference to numerous felony investigations. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Semaj was taken into custody without incident in reference to six separate investigations involving stolen motor vehicles. Through forensic evidence and investigative measures detectives were able to link Semaj to vehicles that were stolen from the communities of Westhaven, Collins Park, Wilmington Manor, Cleland Heights, and Brookside Park.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
qcnews.com

Homicide investigation by University City, 1 dead in an apparent shooting

A homicide investigation is underway Wednesday morning after one person was found dead near the University City area, according to CMPD.
CHARLOTTE, NC

