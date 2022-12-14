Read full article on original website
qcnews.com
3 charged, 1 with attempted murder, in shooting at Northlake Mall: CMPD
Three people have been charged in connection to a shooting that broke out Thursday at the Northlake Mall that sent two people to the hospital. Latest at QCNEWS.COM. 3 charged, 1 with attempted murder, in shooting at …. Three people have been charged in connection to a shooting that broke...
cn2.com
Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
WBTV
Man accused of ‘swatting’ arrested in Charlotte, facing federal charges
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is facing federal charges for making hoax calls to police departments and schools across the country. 20-year-old James Thomas Andrew McCarty was arrested in Charlotte on Wednesday. He is facing nine counts of making a false statement, nine counts of false information and hoax,...
qcnews.com
Victim's family shocked Ex-Chester deputy given bond
Emotions were high Tuesday in a York County courtroom when a former Chester County deputy accused of killing a Rock Hill police officer last year was given bond. Victim’s family shocked Ex-Chester deputy given bond. Emotions were high Tuesday in a York County courtroom when a former Chester County...
NC brothers played with gun from coffee table, safety off before fatal shooting: police
Gaston County Police investigated late into the night on Tuesday, piecing together clues of what led to a shooting in the 100 block of Cindy Lane. A four-year-old was shot and killed.
qcnews.com
'I was devastated.' $16,000 worth of equipment stolen from Cornelius church
The irony in this is that Tim was planning on moving the equipment to a brand new trailer in January. The trailer is one that wouldn’t be stolen and would be too big for people to break in. QCNEWS.COM. ‘I was devastated.’ $16,000 worth of equipment stolen …
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect in shooting of 11-year-old arrested in Philadelphia
EXETER TWP., Pa. - A Philadelphia man is in custody after being charged in a November shooting that wounded an 11-year-old girl. U.S. Marshals arrested Charmos Smith Thursday in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia. Back on November 26th, Police say Smith was showing off his gun in the clubhouse of the Laurel Springs development in Exeter Township when it discharged.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Man Charged in Wife’s Death, Two Businesses Open New Brewery, A New School in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A federal grand jury is charging 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine of Rock Hill on multiple charges spanning over two states. A new school was announced earlier this at a Rock Hill School Board meeting. This school is meant to replace Sunset Park Elementary...
4-year-old fatally shot in Gaston County, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A four-year-old boy was fatally shot at a mobile home near Gastonia Tuesday afternoon, police said. It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Cindy Lane off Hickory Grove Road. The boy died at the scene, police said. Police are investigating how the child got a hold...
Emotions high as ex-Chester deputy accused of killing Rock Hill cop gets $250K bond
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Emotions in the courtroom were high Tuesday when a former Chester County Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of killing a Rock Hill police officer last was given bond. Ex-deputy charged with the murder of retired Rock Hill police lieutenant Lieutenant Larry Vaughan was found dead July 23rd in his […]
Pa. man convicted of killing his girlfriend after five trials and 42 years
A jury convicted 76-year-old Robert Fisher of first-degree murder in the death of Linda Rowden after 42 years and five trials. The verdict resulted in quick and immediate reactions, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Though, Fisher screamed, calling the jury racist. He was removed from the courtroom. Though Chris DiDomenico,...
'He will be missed' | York County custodian passes away at school
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County custodian died Thursday morning while at school, the York Comprehensive High School announced on Facebook. Officials said the employee, Al Palmer, died while at the school Thursday morning and confirmed the tragic event happened out of sight of students and staff. You...
Philly man indicted in killing of EHT man inside casino hotel room
A Philadelphia man has been indicted on charges he stabbed a man to death inside the victim’s hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort. Andrew Osborne, 34, allegedly fled the room in the victim’s clothing, and then left the Atlantic City casino with his wife less than an hour later.
WBTV
Parents and friend facing charges after boy's death in Gaston County
Police are trying to identify two people who robbed a Family Dollar in west Charlotte last week. Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer resigns after found guilty of death by motor vehicle in 2017 crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. Jurors in the trial of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer have reached a verdict. Updated:...
‘God blessed my heart’: 9-year-old shot in Gastonia home gets new eye
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 9-year-old boy from Gastonia who was shot while watching TV in his home back in August got a big Christmas surprise on Thursday. JD Jackson’s eye was pierced by the bullet when it flew into his house. Doctors say the bullet miraculously stopped right behind his eye.
Philadelphia man charged for delivering drugs causing death in Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A 37-year-old man from Philadelphia was arrested in connection to a drug delivery in Montgomery County that ended in a woman's death, District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said. Christian Talman is accused of delivering drugs to a 37-year-old woman in East Norriton Township in July.The woman was later found dead in her home on Washington Avenue in East Norriton Township. The cause of death has been ruled an overdose.Police say an autopsy further revealed the cause of death was fentanyl, xylazine and amphetamine toxicity.Police also found a drawstring bag that contained six purple-tinted glassine bags that contained...
qcnews.com
Cornelius church distraught over stolen trailer has suspect’s pic
CORNELIUS, NC. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tim Hill got a surprise afternoon notification on his Ring app. In minutes, he learned his property was gone. “Yes, I was heartbroken. I was devastated,” Hill said. Tim watched on his phone for just a few seconds as a stranger opened...
nccpdnews.com
SUSPECT ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE FELONY CHARGES RELATED TO VEHICLE THEFTS AND BURGLARIES – SEMAJ LLOYD (18)
(New Castle, DE 19720) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested Semaj Lloyd (18) of Wilmington in reference to numerous felony investigations. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Semaj was taken into custody without incident in reference to six separate investigations involving stolen motor vehicles. Through forensic evidence and investigative measures detectives were able to link Semaj to vehicles that were stolen from the communities of Westhaven, Collins Park, Wilmington Manor, Cleland Heights, and Brookside Park.
Main Line Media News
Suspect arrested in shooting of girl 3 weeks ago at birthday party in Berks
Editor’s note: The original version of this story was updated after it was learned the suspect was apprehended by U.S. marshals in Philadelphia–information that wasn’t available when it was first published. A Philadelphia man who was wanted in the Nov. 26 shooting of an 11-year-old girl in...
qcnews.com
Homicide investigation by University City, 1 dead in an apparent shooting
A homicide investigation is underway Wednesday morning after one person was found dead near the University City area, according to CMPD. Homicide investigation by University City, 1 dead …. A homicide investigation is underway Wednesday morning after one person was found dead near the University City area, according to CMPD.
