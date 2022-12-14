Community members, Jack Yates HS alumni concerned about lack of renovations made to football field honoring George Floyd

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgersAsh JurbergHouston, TX
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston homeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
70 things to know about Khambrel Marshall as we celebrate his 70th birthday
HOUSTON – Get out your party hats and help KPRC 2’s beloved Khambrel Marshall celebrate his 70th birthday this weekend!. Khambrel joined the KPRC 2 team in 1999, but his career and life have been about much more than what he’s done in the news studio. He’s...
Click2Houston.com
ASTROWORLD TRAGEDY: Crowd safety expert critical of new agreement, HFD chief pushes back
HOUSTON – A crowd safety expert offered a scathing review of the local government’s reaction to the Astroworld event. “For 40 years, I’ve been involved in the debate and the creation of crowds safety on municipal levels and national level standards. I’ve never seen a response like this in which, in the end, nobody’s doing anything any different to prevent another crowd disorder,” Paul Wertheimer, the CEO of Crowd Management Strategies, said.
Click2Houston.com
Adam Sandler coming to Houston on 2023 comedy tour
HOUSTON – Comedian lovers or Adam Sandler lovers, get ready!!!!!. Sandler just announced his 2023 comedy tour, Adam Sandler Live, which will include a stop in Houston. Kicking off the tour in early February in Chicago, Sandler will then head to Houston to perform at the Toyota Center on Feb. 13, Austin on Feb. 14 and Dallas on Feb. 15.
Click2Houston.com
Cy-Fair ISD coach placed on leave after allegations of improper conduct with student
A Cypress Fairbanks ISD coach and teacher is under investigation after allegations of improper conduct with a student. In a statement to KPRC 2 News, Leslie Francis, assistant superintendent for communication and community relations wrote: “Mr. Lywen Bradford was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 9, 2022 pending a complete investigation by law enforcement, after Cypress Woods High School administration was made aware of allegations of improper conduct with a student. Mr. Bradford has been a teacher at Cypress Woods High School since Aug.12, 2019″.
Click2Houston.com
Mother says her 5-year-old son was injured at Humble ISD elementary school
HUMBLE, Texas – Eisha McKinney says her son came home from Ridge Creek Elementary School with a bruised and busted face back on October 28. She says she got a call from his teacher, after school hours telling her another child had pushed her son to the ground earlier that day.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital renames Main Pavilion after 2 longtime patients
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital has renamed its Main Pavilion after two longtime patients following their donation to the hospital. The Bhalla Main Pavilion is named after Col. Raj and Kanwal Bhalla. The Sugar Land residents have been patients at the hospital since it opened its doors in 1998, according to a release.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of popular Memphis rapper Snootie Wild in south Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a well-known rapper from Memphis, Tennessee on Feb. 25, according to the Houston Police Department. Ivory Duke Williams, 22, has been charged with murder in the death of LePreston Porter III, 36, also...
Click2Houston.com
Alief ISD bus hit by driver under the influence while students onboard in SW Houston, district says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a crash involving an Alief ISD bus and a driver that was reportedly under the influence in southwest Houston Thursday, district officials said. It happened around 6:32 a.m. on W. Sam Houston Parkway S. and Bellaire Boulevard. According to Craig Eichhorn with...
Click2Houston.com
Would-be thieves crash into north Houston hair salon using U-Haul truck, owner says
Houston, TX. – It was business as usual on Wednesday afternoon at Ely’s Beauty Salon in north Houston until a U-Haul plowed into the business. The impact from the crash, which happened around 5 a.m., severely damaged the back of the building. “I came to get something and...
Click2Houston.com
Seen at 7: Symptoms you may not understand
HOUSTON – Unpredictable, and unexplained symptoms - like stomach issues, fatigue, or rashes - could be signs of a rare disease that you might not even heard of yet. The rare disease is called “Systemic Mastocytosis” and often people who have it may be either un-diagnosed, or mis-diagnosed.
Click2Houston.com
Houston police release bodycam video of shootout with armed parolee following chase in NW Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police released the body camera video of an officer-involved shooting where a suspect was shot several times after a chase in northwest Houston back in November. Anthony J. Garcia, 34, is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer, felony evading arrest,...
Click2Houston.com
Florida couple wanted on 10 outstanding warrants, including burglary, arrested in Montgomery County, deputies say
WILLIS, Texas – One Florida couple is behind bars after it was discovered they were wanted on several outstanding warrants during a traffic stop in Montgomery County, according to deputies with the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office. On Sunday, a deputy stopped a white Ford Expedition on Interstate 45...
Click2Houston.com
Experience the giant gingerbread village at City Place in Spring this holiday season
HOUSTON – Looking for something fun and FREE for the kids this holiday season?. Since making its debut three years ago, the giant gingerbread village at City Place has welcomed thousands of guests to come check out their 16-foot-high gingerbread house!. This Giant Gingerbread Village features a gumdrop, lollipop...
Click2Houston.com
Woman struck, killed by oncoming vehicle on Highway 6 in west Houston; Driver investigated for possible DWI, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is dead after she was struck by an oncoming vehicle in west Houston late Thursday night, police said. It happened on State Highway 6 near Richmond Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. Police said the woman was crossing along the mainlanes of Highway 6 when at...
Click2Houston.com
Texas AG’s office hires expert to review missing Texas State student’s phone, who disappeared while driving to Missouri City 2 years ago
This week marks two years since Jason Landry mysteriously vanished on his way home to Missouri City for Christmas Break. “Well, I guess the only way we get through it is that Jason is in Heaven, and he’s fine,” Pastor Kent Landry, Jason’s father, said Thursday. But...
Click2Houston.com
Man in custody after barricading himself inside apartment with baby in Houston’s Fourth Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man is in custody after barricading himself inside an apartment unit with a baby Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers responded to a family violence call at an apartment complex located at 816 Skyline Vista around 7:45 a.m. According to investigators, the man...
Click2Houston.com
Bun B’s Trill Burgers opening first brick-and-mortar location
HOUSTON – Houston’s Trill Burgers will open its first brick-and-mortar location in early 2023. The dining concept from rapper and entrepreneur Bun B will serve beef and vegan smashburger options. Trill Burgers will operate at 3607 S Shepherd Drive at Richmond Avenue. The 3,236-square-foot building, which features a...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted after forcing entry into north Harris Co. building, leaving $5,000 in damages, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect is wanted after they reportedly burglarized a building in north Harris County back in October. According to police, a suspect forced entry into the building located in the 16400 block of Imperial Valley Dr. in Houston. In total, the suspect caused approximately $5,000 worth of...
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after man found shot multiple times in ditch in southeast Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police have released the identity of a man who was found shot to death in a ditch in southeast Houston. On Saturday, Dec. 10, 31-year-old Danail Strawhun was found shot to death in the 5100 block of South Acres Drive. Around 11:40 a.m., Houston police responded...
Click2Houston.com
Annapolis man found guilty in fatal shooting of Houston mother who was dropping her son off at US Naval Academy, reports say
HOUSTON – An Annapolis man was found guilty in the murder of a Houston mother who was shot and killed while dropping off her son at a U.S. Naval Academy, according to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office. On June 29, 2021, the Cummings family was...
Comments / 0