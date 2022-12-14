Community members, Jack Yates HS alumni concerned about lack of renovations made to football field honoring George Floyd

HOUSTON – A crowd safety expert offered a scathing review of the local government’s reaction to the Astroworld event. “For 40 years, I’ve been involved in the debate and the creation of crowds safety on municipal levels and national level standards. I’ve never seen a response like this in which, in the end, nobody’s doing anything any different to prevent another crowd disorder,” Paul Wertheimer, the CEO of Crowd Management Strategies, said.

