hartington.net
Marilyn Ann Jensen
Funeral Services will be Dec. 15, at 10:30 a.m., at the United Lutheran Church, Laurel, with the Rev. Matthew Quanbeck officiating. The funeral service will also be livestreamed. Please go to https://www.laurelulc. org/live-stream. Burial will be at the Laurel cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tony Jensen, Marcus Jensen, Lane Bowers, John...
HNS senior named C2's 'Outstanding male Performer'
NORFOLK – Lane Heimes has been praised at the state level for his prehistoric performance. The Hartington-Newcastle High School senior was named Class C2's 'Outstanding Male Performer' Dec. 8 during the 2022 Nebraska School Activities Association State Play Production Championships. 'Four years of hard work paid off,' Heimes said....
Hartington-Newcastle bowlers fare well in Norfolk
NORFOLK — The Hartington-Newcastle bowling teams took on some tough foes at the Boone Central tournament held Saturday in Norfolk. The local team bowled one game against three different teams – the host, Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family and Bellevue West The boys beat Boone Central (7-1) and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (6-2) before losing to Bellevue West (8-0).
Randolph author has a real knack for bringing children’s stories to life
RANDOLPH — When Herbert Sack’s children were young, he found reading to them to be quite dull. In an attempt to solve that problem, he was inspired to write “Raccoon Stories,” a children’s book. Sack, of Randolph, published the book this fall. “I wrote some...
Bond reduced for man charged with escaping from jail
HARTINGTON — A judge lowered the bond for a Laurel man accused of stalking, escape and assaulting a police officer after his lawyer presented a plan for him to enter treatment. Even after bond reductions, bond in the cases against 26-year-old Jackson Metheny remain at $75,000 each, meaning he’d...
