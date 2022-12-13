ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papreplive.com

Erin Daley adding offense for Plymouth Whitemarsh

HORSHAM >> Erin Daley knew her role was going to change as a senior at Plymouth Whitemarsh. She was able to focus on defense as a junior with a ton of surrounding talent on a team that went 34-0 and won a state championship. With four of the top six...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
papreplive.com

Methacton collects 6 pins, rolls past Wissahickon

LOWER GWYNEDD >> Ryan Hayes was feeling under the weather but the Methacton sophomore was still determined to do one thing Wednesday night. “I woke up this morning and I said ‘I need to put six points on the board,’” he said. Hayes did exactly that by...
NORRISTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Unionville uses big fourth period to down Downingtown East

UWCHLAN<< In a game that saw nine second half lead changes and was tight throughout, it is the team that executes the best down the stretch that is going to come out on top. Thursday night at Bob Boyer Gymnasium, the visiting Unionville Longhorns went on a 10-0 run late in the fourth period and that was enough to give the Longhorns a thrilling 69-67 win over host Downingtown East in a nonleague clash.
EXTON, PA
papreplive.com

W.C. East pulls away to beat back D-East

WEST GOSHEN >> There’s only one thing more satisfying to a coach than an opening season victory — to open league play with a win. For West Chester East girls basketball coach Eris Listrani, add timely shooting with strong defense and a dash of grittiness and the Ches-Mont League National Division lid lifter was as pleasing as a perfectly baked batch of Christmas cookies.
WEST CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

Gurysh, Zemitis lead Neshaminy past Lansdale Catholic

LANSDALE >> Eleven straight points by Lansdale Catholic to finish the first quarter erased the early 10-2 advantage the Neshaminy girls basketball team got out to in Thursday night’s nonleague contest. But Taylor Gurysh helped the visitors regain their momentum at the start of next quarter, knocking down a...
LANSDALE, PA
MONTCO.Today

‘The Athletic’ Names Bryn Mawr Billionaire Michael G. Rubin Its Sports Businessperson of the Year

Fanatics, Inc., CEO Michael G. Rubin was named The Atlantic's 2022 Businessperson of the YearPhoto byKynetic. Bryn Mawr billionaire Michael G. Rubin, CEO of Fanatics, Inc. (the Jacksonville, Fla., online sports clothing-collectibles company), has been named 2022 Businessperson of the Year by The Athletic. Bill Shea profiled Rubin’s distinction in the sports business category.
BRYN MAWR, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philly's FarmerJawn to lease 123 acres on West Chester school grounds for organic farm, educational programs

A Philadelphia farmer has partnered with a school in West Chester to use some of its farmland for organic farming and agricultural education. Christa Barfield, the owner and operator of FarmerJawn Agriculture, will lease 123 acres of Westtown School's land beginning in January. The acres will be used for organic farming, educational programs and to stock a farm market.
WEST CHESTER, PA
philadelphiaweekly.com

21 Best Dentists in Philadelphia: Top-Rated Dental Offices in Philly

Whether you’re seeking cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic services, prosthodontics, or just a comfortable dentist’s office for your routine cleanings, Philly has tons of talented and reliable dentists to choose from. Browse our list of the top 21 dentists in the Philadelphia area to locate the best choice for your dental needs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close.  The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: Massive winter storm takes aim at Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A dynamic storm has been blasting its way across the nation, producing everything from blizzard conditions in the Dakotas to tornadoes in Texas, and on Thursday, it will be our region's turn to deal with the wrath of this storm.Depending on where in the region you reside, expect to see heavy rain, a wintry mix, gusty winds and even accumulating snowfall.A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Carbon and Monroe Counties Thursday morning through Friday a.m. for snow and ice.TimingPrecipitation will likely arrive just in time to snarl the Thursday morning commute, arriving around 6 a.m....
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy