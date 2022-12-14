The Voice: Blake Shelton, Bryce Leatherwood Bring the Party With ‘Hillbilly Bone’ During Live Finale [Watch]

Read full article on original website
Blake Shelton Throws Name Out for His Potential Replacement on ‘The Voice’
Blake Shelton has announced who should take his chair when he walks away from The Voice next year. “Y’all know that next spring The Voice Season 23 will be my last… So I’d like to throw @NealMcCoy’s hat in the ring as my replacement!” he wrote on Twitter. “Can I get an amen?!!!!”
‘The Voice': Kane Brown Joins Blake Shelton for ‘Different Man’ Performance During Live Finale [Watch]
Kane Brown teamed up with Blake Shelton during the live finale of Season 22 of The Voice. The two country artists shared the stage for an unforgettable performance of their collaboration, “Different Man,” as part of the star-studded telecast, which aired on Tuesday (Dec. 13) at 8PM ET on NBC.
Gwen Stefani Reveals Why Husband Blake Shelton Is Exiting ‘The Voice’ After 22 Seasons
A little over a month after Blake Shelton announced his departure from The Voice, his wife and fellow coach Gwen Stefani reveals why the country music star is leaving the show. While speaking to Extra, Stefani shared details about Blake Shelton’s decision. “I think that Blake – I don’t know,...
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Spend The Holiday Weekend Getting Their Hands Dirty In Oklahoma: Photos!
Keeping it country! After Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal in camo attire, the pair kept the theme going by exploring the latter's home state of Oklahoma.On Sunday, November 27, the blonde beauty flooded her Instagram page with photos and videos from their outdoorsy day, where they chopped wood and walked around in muddy boots.At one point, Stefani, 53, recorded her man, 46, lugging around huge chunks of wood with her brother Todd, while another video appeared to show her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's son Apollo, 8, fishing.As OK! previously reported, Apollo and his two brothers Kingston,...
Bryce Leatherwood: 5 Things To Know About The Country Crooner In The Top 8 Of ‘The Voice’ Season 22
Bryce is a member of Team Blake. Bryce is currently in college. Bryce Leatherwood has crooned his way all the way to The Voice season 22 semi-finals. The 22-year-old country singer has made the top 8. Since his Blind Audition, Bryce has stayed true to his country roots with his standout performances.
Blake Shelton Opens Up About Marriage, Stepsons and Leaving 'The Voice' in New Interview
It seems like only yesterday the world fell in love with Blake Shelton, the handsome, witty and wickedly competitive Oklahoman country artist who shot to mainstream fame as a coach on NBC's The Voice. Now, after 12 years in the iconic red chair, Shelton is ready to move on. In...
Blake Shelton ditches ‘The Voice’ to focus on parenting with Gwen Stefani: 'I take that job very seriously'
Blake Shelton discussed why he's stepping away from his career, particularly "The Voice" to spend more time with his stepsons from Gwen Stefani's former marriage to Gavin Rossdale.
‘The Voice': All Four Coaches Bring Christmas Cheer With Holiday Performance [Watch]
All four coaches teamed up to put their voices on a holiday classic during the first edition of the live two-part finale of Season 22’s The Voice on Monday night (Dec. 12). Putting folks into the holiday spirit, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend turned out a memorable and ethereal rendition of "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)."
Blake Shelton Reveals the Array of Gifts He ‘Demands’ for His ‘The Voice’ Retirement
Blake Shelton expects to be showered with gifts when he officially leaves his chair on The Voice. The country music star announced that he’s retiring from the long-running competition show last month. And after putting 23 seasons of hard work into training the next generation of singers, he believes someone should give him an All Terrain Vehicle, at the very least.
Carly Pearce Calls Blake Shelton’s Fanbase ‘Very Country’ Ahead of Touring With Him
Following the news that she will be touring with Blake Shelton, country music songstress Carly Pearce opened up about her upcoming performances alongside The Voice coach. “I think Blake’s fanbase is very country,” Carly Pearce said to TV Insider about teaming up with Shelton. “Which lends itself to my music and who I am as an artist. I toured with Blake. He was my very first big tour when I had my first single out. To be able to come back and be his big support act five years later, I think fans are going to see we have a really sweet friendship. He has been really good to me, and I’m just excited as a fan to watch his show every night.”
KLTV
Neal McCoy talks about ‘friend’ Blake Shelton’s endorsement to be coach on ‘The Voice’
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Country music star and Jacksonville native Neal McCoy shares his reaction to a long-running coach of NBC’s The Voice, endorsing him to fill his seat for the next season. Blake Shelton announced in October of this year that he was leaving the show after coaching...
Blake Shelton Surprises Fans With New Christmas Project
Pop some champagne or pour a cup of eggnog. Blake Shelton is making the Christmas season that much more festive. Starting this month, you can listen to his super deluxe version of “Cheers, It’s Christmas.” He released the initial album a decade ago. But 10 years later, Shelton has added some new songs and reworked others. Shelton announced the new project via social media.
Blake Shelton’s New Game Show ‘Barmageddon’ Premieres Tonight
The long-awaited premiere of Blake Shelton’s new game show, Barmageddon, happens tonight (Dec.5). The country music star teamed up with his longtime friend, Carson Daly, and WWE hall of famer, Nikki Bella, to create a drunken competition series like no other. And after months of hype, the first episode is finally dropping on USA Network at 11/10 CT.
‘The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Wins Season 22
The Voice has named the winner of Season 22. Bryce Leatherwood of Woodstock, Ga., has been crowned the Season 22 champion. His fate was revealed during the last seconds of the special two-hour finale, which aired live from Universal Studios Hollywood, in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday night (Dec. 13).
Kelly Clarkson Brings Holiday Cheer With ‘Santa Can’t You Hear Me’ on ‘The Voice’ Live Finale [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson guest-performed on the Season 22 finale of The Voice, which aired Tuesday (Dec. 13). During the highly-anticipated telecast, the pop superstar, 40, and award-winning host of the Kelly Clarkson Show brought some holiday spirit to the live studio audience. She performed her festive duet, “Santa Can’t You Hear...
Donice Morace Pushes Through the Pain of Heartbreak in ‘Wait Til I’m Gone’ [SONG PREMIERE]
Texas native Donice Morace explores the pain of a relationship's final moments in his pure country track "Wait Til I'm Gone," which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today (Dec. 15). The rising talent's latest single presents the final chapter of romance captured through three songs. Released earlier this year,...
Luke Bryan Rounds Out Crash My Playa With New Lineup Additions
The stage is set for Luke Bryan's annual Crash My Playa music festival. The five-time Entertainer of the Year has released the completed lineup, with two new additions, Chayce Beckham and Alana Springsteen. They'll join headliners Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Cole Swindell from January 19 - 22, 2023, in Riviera...
Jelly Roll Admits Spiritual Hypocrisy in Gritty ‘Need a Favor’ [Listen]
Jelly Roll's latest song is a familiar one for anyone who hasn't folded their hands and bowed their head in a while. "Need a Favor" tells the story of man on the verge of losing the love of his life. With nowhere else to turn, he looks to God to do him a favor, even if he doesn't deserve it.
Reba McEntire Being Featured on ABC News’ ‘Superstar’: How To Watch the Special
ABC is paying homage to Reba McEntire on Thursday, with an hour-long news special. And Outsider has all the details of how to watch and why you should check it out. First, it’s on Thursday primetime, with the special airing on ABC at 9 p.m. Central. Here’s how to...
Tim McGraw and Family Dress Up in ‘The Godfather’ Garb for Theme Night
Tim McGraw often shares fun and sweet moments with his wife Faith Hill and their three daughters, and in a new post, the singer shared snaps from a Godfather-themed family fun night. The photos find McGraw and his family all decked out in costumes inspired by the mafia film series...
