Gophers Ranked No. 4 in B1G Preseason Coaches’ Poll

MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota women's gymnastics program will begin their 2023 campaign ranked No. 4 in the Big Ten Preseason Coaches' Poll, announced Wednesday. Prior to the 2021 and 2022 seasons, the Gophers were ranked No. 2 in the poll. For the first time in their careers,...
College Basketball Star Paige Bueckers Is Using Her Platform to Speak Out Against Discrimination

Paige Bueckers was ranked as the number one recruit in the country by ESPN when she graduated from Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, Minnesota, in 2020. That summer, an uprising broke out across Minneapolis and throughout the rest of the country after George Floyd was brutally murdered at the hands of Minneapolis police. Paige, who grew up in a city neighboring Minneapolis, jumped into action, using social media as a tool to support and raise awareness among her one million Instagram followers about the social injustices many Black and other minorities of color face at the hands of police. Unfazed by the threat of potential backlash in her incoming year as a guard at her dream school, the University of Connecticut, Paige even hit the streets to protest the killing.
Hines Tower Rising Next to Minnesota Twins Field

MINNEAPOLIS – (Realty News Report) – Houston-based Hines has signed a key tenant in its new North Loop Green, a mixed-use development adjacent to Target Field stadium, home of the Minnesota Twins. Located in downtown Minneapolis, the transit-oriented development, served by a transit rail line, is under construction...
First Indigenous Miss Minnesota competes in Miss America pageant

Rachel Evangelisto is the first-ever Indigenous Miss Minnesota, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. Thursday night she'll compete for the title of Miss America; you can watch the Miss America Pageant at 7 p.m. Central. Evangelisto is from Hennepin County and was crowned Miss Minnesota 2022 in June....
Building a legacy: CEO leading Anchor Paper in Hudson, River Falls

“When I think about making the bet on this place, I would have done it for sure knowing what I know now,” said Brooke Lee, CEO of Anchor Paper Company. It is likely that a lot of people, inside and outside the paper industry, including the employees at Anchor Paper and River Valley Converting would say the same thing today meaning, they would bet on Brooke Lee.
It’s no mystery: Mary Jo Pehl returns to Eden Prairie

In 1989, the soon-to-bit-hit-comedy TV show, “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” the brainchild of Minnesota comedian Joel Hodgson and television producer Jim Mallon, and further developed by fellow comedians Trace Beaulieu and head writer Mike Nelson, had just taken a big step forward. In addition to being the signature program for a new cable TV enterprise, [...]
Brooklyn Park mayor-elect wants to bridge differences

Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park both made history in the November elections as both Twin Cities suburbs elected Black mayors. Brooklyn Center is a first-ring suburb outside Minneapolis. Brooklyn Park is the sixth largest city in Minnesota, also located north of downtown Minneapolis. April Graves will become Brooklyn Center’s first...
Brooklyn Park Joins Osseo, Brooklyn Center in Support of Medicare for All

The Brooklyn Park City Council joined other suburbs and cities in passing a resolution expressing support for the Minnesota Health Plan and the federal Medicare for All Act. Council member Susan Pha, who co-sponsored the resolution with council member Wynfred Russell, said that the rising cost of health insurance has contributed to the city’s property tax levy increase.
St. Thomas Community Mourns the Loss of First-year Student Layla Julien

The University of St. Thomas community is mourning after learning that Layla Julien, a first-year student studying business administration and communication, passed away on Dec. 13 after a battle with cancer. Julien had been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor during her senior year at Minnetonka High School. This fall...
Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
Mary Turner just led the largest private-sector nurses strike in U.S. history. What’s next?

Mary Turner bounded into the conference room at North Memorial hospital, where nurses were voting to authorize a second strike in three months. “Sorry, I was just on the phone with the governor,” she said. Gov. Tim Walz, in a meeting kept off his public schedule, had just spoken with leaders from seven of the […] The post Mary Turner just led the largest private-sector nurses strike in U.S. history. What’s next? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Man reflects on surviving electrocution in Prior Lake

It was Dec. 3, 2021 when Ken Clark was hanging Christmas lights for his job with Subzero Exterior Services in Prior Lake when the pole he was using to hang lights in a tree came into contact with a high voltage power line, electrocuting him and knocking him unconscious. The...
Mayor Frey on downtown Minneapolis futures: "Things are changing, we've got to change with them"

MINNEAPOLIS -- Over the last few weeks we've seen some long-standing stores announcing their closures in downtown Minneapolis.Marshalls and Nordstrom Rack are closing, and The Hilton Hotel and LaSalle Plaza are set to go up for auction. This is all happening as downtown in general is fighting to bounce back from two years of shutdowns and tough financial times. Mayor Jacob Frey says he has a plan to revive downtown's once famous shopping mecca. He appeared on WCCO's The 4 on Thursday afternoon to talk with John Lauritsen and Jennifer Mayerle. Here is the conversation they had:Jennifer Mayerle: You know, we...
