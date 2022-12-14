ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Angry parents confront Loudoun County School Board after grand jury report

By Jeremiah Poff
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

fox5dc.com

New LCPS School Board member hopeful changes can be made

ASHBURN, Va. - Ever since the Loudoun County Public Schools Special Grand Jury report was released, revealing the school system mishandled two sexual assault cases last year, the school board has been pretty quiet. There was a work session Tuesday, and parents said there was one school board member who...
ASHBURN, VA
WJLA

Charles County commissioners battle over racial discrimination, secret censure

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Charles County commissioners are seeking an injunction to prevent another commissioner from voting to fire county administrator Mark Belton. A previously secret censure of Commissioner Thomasina Coates for discriminating against Belton because he is white surfaced at this week’s meeting of the Charles...
cbs19news

3 trials to be held against Loudoun school administrators

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) -- Three separate trials will be held next year to adjudicate charges against the former superintendent of a northern Virginia school system as well as the system's primary spokesman. Ex-Superintendent Scott Ziegler and spokesman Wayde Byard made initial appearances Tuesday in Loudoun County Circuit Court after indictments...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Supervisors Consider Pay Raises For Next Board

County supervisors are considering again raising the annual salaries for supervisors on the next county board. Supervisors plan a vote on Jan. 3 that would give board members a $5,000 raise in the first year of the next term, then 3% raises each year after that. That would see supervisors in 2024 making $75,916.29, increasing to $82,955.78 in 2027; the vice chair, who is elected by their fellow board members, making $82.853.40 in 2024 and $90,536.15 in 2027; and the board chair making $91,063.97 at the beginning of their term and $99,508.06 in the last year of next term.
The Center Square

Ex-Loudoun, Virginia superintendent, school official's indictments unsealed

(The Center Square) – A special grand jury has indicted a former Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent and the district's public information officer on four counts total in the aftermath of the grand jury's investigation into the school system's handling of sexual assault. A Loudoun County judge ordered the unsealing Monday of the four indictments issued by the special grand jury against former Superintendent Scott Ziegler and Public Information Officer Wayde Byard. The grand jury had initially returned a true bill against Ziegler in June,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Editorial: A superintendent gets the heave-ho

It wasn’t all that long ago that a majority of members on the School Board in neighboring Loudoun County thought Superintendent Scott Ziegler was doing such a fantastic job that they bestowed a $30,000-a-year raise on the $300,000-a-year superintendent. They did this even as extremely serious questions were being...
loudounnow.com

Parents Want Loudoun School Board to Delay Attendance Zone Vote

Parents in several secondary school attendance zones in central Loudoun up for a possible change are asking the School Board to wait on the vote. They said there are many factors at play, including students’ mental health, the recent addition of two new Board members, the firing of the superintendent last week and subsequent upheaval. Some said they also feel rezoning secondary schools, then elementary schools early next year, is counterproductive.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William supervisors approve new Comprehensive Plan

In 18 years, Prince William County will look quite different than it does today, and supervisors early Wednesday cast votes to voice how they think the county should look in the years ahead. Around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Board of County Supervisors voted 5-2 to approve a new, 20-year Comprehensive...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Arlington constitutional officers say they won’t seek new terms

Two of Arlington’s five constitutional-office incumbents will try to make 2023 a pass-the-torch year, turning over their offices to anointed successors. Sheriff Beth Arthur confirmed what had been telegraphed earlier and Commissioner of Revenue Ingrid Morroy put speculation to rest, as each used the Dec. 7 Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting to announce they would not seek new terms in office next year.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Judge notifies involved parties of denial of all defense motions to overturn jury verdicts in EDA civil liability cases

According to Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne, the now County overseen EDA has received notice from civil case Judge Bruce D. Albertson on his ruling in the five defense motions to overturn jury verdicts of liability in the EDA financial scandal civil litigations. That ruling on five civil cases totaling over $ 14 million dollars of liability is denial of those motions to overturn.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
