Angry parents confront Loudoun County School Board after grand jury report

County supervisors are considering again raising the annual salaries for supervisors on the next county board. Supervisors plan a vote on Jan. 3 that would give board members a $5,000 raise in the first year of the next term, then 3% raises each year after that. That would see supervisors in 2024 making $75,916.29, increasing to $82,955.78 in 2027; the vice chair, who is elected by their fellow board members, making $82.853.40 in 2024 and $90,536.15 in 2027; and the board chair making $91,063.97 at the beginning of their term and $99,508.06 in the last year of next term.

23 HOURS AGO