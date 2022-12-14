Angry parents confront Loudoun County School Board after grand jury report

Related
New LCPS School Board member hopeful changes can be made
ASHBURN, Va. - Ever since the Loudoun County Public Schools Special Grand Jury report was released, revealing the school system mishandled two sexual assault cases last year, the school board has been pretty quiet. There was a work session Tuesday, and parents said there was one school board member who...
Charles County commissioners battle over racial discrimination, secret censure
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Charles County commissioners are seeking an injunction to prevent another commissioner from voting to fire county administrator Mark Belton. A previously secret censure of Commissioner Thomasina Coates for discriminating against Belton because he is white surfaced at this week’s meeting of the Charles...
3 trials to be held against Loudoun school administrators
LEESBURG, Va. (AP) -- Three separate trials will be held next year to adjudicate charges against the former superintendent of a northern Virginia school system as well as the system's primary spokesman. Ex-Superintendent Scott Ziegler and spokesman Wayde Byard made initial appearances Tuesday in Loudoun County Circuit Court after indictments...
WATCH LIVE: Loudoun County School Board holds first meeting since former superintendent indicted
The Loudoun County School Board is holding its first meeting since former Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler was indicted on three misdemeanor charges.
Loudoun Supervisors Consider Pay Raises For Next Board
County supervisors are considering again raising the annual salaries for supervisors on the next county board. Supervisors plan a vote on Jan. 3 that would give board members a $5,000 raise in the first year of the next term, then 3% raises each year after that. That would see supervisors in 2024 making $75,916.29, increasing to $82,955.78 in 2027; the vice chair, who is elected by their fellow board members, making $82.853.40 in 2024 and $90,536.15 in 2027; and the board chair making $91,063.97 at the beginning of their term and $99,508.06 in the last year of next term.
Alexandria School Board considering staggered terms, fewer members and eliminating districts
(Updated 4:15 p.m.) Are there too many Alexandria School Board Members? Should their terms be staggered and should districts be eliminated? The Board wants these questions answered by the time voters cast their ballots in November 2024. Yesterday (Tuesday), the nine-person Board unanimously agreed to establish a process for asking...
Ex-Loudoun, Virginia superintendent, school official's indictments unsealed
(The Center Square) – A special grand jury has indicted a former Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent and the district's public information officer on four counts total in the aftermath of the grand jury's investigation into the school system's handling of sexual assault. A Loudoun County judge ordered the unsealing Monday of the four indictments issued by the special grand jury against former Superintendent Scott Ziegler and Public Information Officer Wayde Byard. The grand jury had initially returned a true bill against Ziegler in June,...
Editorial: A superintendent gets the heave-ho
It wasn’t all that long ago that a majority of members on the School Board in neighboring Loudoun County thought Superintendent Scott Ziegler was doing such a fantastic job that they bestowed a $30,000-a-year raise on the $300,000-a-year superintendent. They did this even as extremely serious questions were being...
Fairfax County judge mulls new trial for teen convicted of manslaughter in the deaths of two high school rivals
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — What was scheduled as the formal sentencing for a teenager convicted of two counts of manslaughter took a left turn Thursday, with Zachary Burkard's lawyer demanding a new trial, and the judge mulling it over. Public defender Bryan Kennedy says new testimony from Burkard's friend...
School Resource Officers Investigate Threat Of Mass Violence At Maryland High School
A potential tragedy was avoided in Charles County when officers were able to intervene after there was a threat of mass violence uttered by a student at North Point High School.At 11:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff's Office said that a School Resource Of…
Here's what 'code orange' means for Prince William County Public Schools
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — While numerous school districts in the DMV were operating on a two-hour delay Thursday, and some chose to close altogether, most Prince William County teachers, students and parents were told to work from home. Ahead of the wet and icy weather, Prince William County...
Former Superintendent and Loudoun County Public Schools Spokesman Appear in Court Following Indictments
Dr. Scott Ziegler, whom the Fairfax County School Board voted unanimously to fire on Dec. 6, faces three misdemeanor charges. Wayde Byard, Public Information Officer, faces a felony charge. Former Superintendent and Loudoun County Public Schools …. Dr. Scott Ziegler, whom the Fairfax County School Board voted unanimously to fire...
One of the Criminal Charges Against the Loudoun County Superintendent Is Likely Unconstitutional
The former superintendent of a northern Virginia school system [Scott Ziegler] has been indicted on three misdemeanor charges by a special grand jury that investigated the response to two sexual assaults committed by a student last year…. The three misdemeanors against Ziegler include one count of false publication, one...
Parents Want Loudoun School Board to Delay Attendance Zone Vote
Parents in several secondary school attendance zones in central Loudoun up for a possible change are asking the School Board to wait on the vote. They said there are many factors at play, including students’ mental health, the recent addition of two new Board members, the firing of the superintendent last week and subsequent upheaval. Some said they also feel rezoning secondary schools, then elementary schools early next year, is counterproductive.
Weather, staffing issues lead to 'Code Orange' in Prince Willam County schools
Prince William County Public Schools put a 'Code Orange' into effect. That means schools are closed. But students are still expected to do work remotely.
Prince William supervisors approve new Comprehensive Plan
In 18 years, Prince William County will look quite different than it does today, and supervisors early Wednesday cast votes to voice how they think the county should look in the years ahead. Around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Board of County Supervisors voted 5-2 to approve a new, 20-year Comprehensive...
Arlington constitutional officers say they won’t seek new terms
Two of Arlington’s five constitutional-office incumbents will try to make 2023 a pass-the-torch year, turning over their offices to anointed successors. Sheriff Beth Arthur confirmed what had been telegraphed earlier and Commissioner of Revenue Ingrid Morroy put speculation to rest, as each used the Dec. 7 Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting to announce they would not seek new terms in office next year.
Judge notifies involved parties of denial of all defense motions to overturn jury verdicts in EDA civil liability cases
According to Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne, the now County overseen EDA has received notice from civil case Judge Bruce D. Albertson on his ruling in the five defense motions to overturn jury verdicts of liability in the EDA financial scandal civil litigations. That ruling on five civil cases totaling over $ 14 million dollars of liability is denial of those motions to overturn.
Haymarket Town Councilor running for Prince William Board of County Supervisors
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Haymarket Town Councilor Bob Weir has joined the special election for the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. Weir announced his candidacy Monday for the seat being...
Prince William Police looking for suspect who reportedly assaulted 12-year-old girl in Manassas
Prince William County police are looking for a suspect who sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in Manassas on Thursday morning.
