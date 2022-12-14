Family of Troy Bullock demands answers following his killing in Metro shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Sherlene Bullock Turnage couldn’t hold back her tears. The thought of her nephew being killed by law enforcement was simply too much to bear.

“I don’t understand… I don’t know, it’s just so hard just to know that we won’t see him again,” Turnage said as she sobbed.

The family of 28-year-old Troy Bullock, the man shot and killed on Dec. 7 by an off-duty Federal Bureau of Investigation agent at Metro Center Station following a scuffle, is demanding answers and accountability.

At an afternoon news conference in Washington DC with local civil rights activists and relatives of other slain Black men at the hands of police, family members claimed they are being stymied by authorities and even haven’t been allowed to see Bullock’s body.

They were deeply upset at how they said police have been portraying him — as a criminal with a record and a gun. They used their remarks to push back on that narrative.

Turnage said her nephew would always check on his parents and fiance, who is pregnant with his child.

“He would come home from work and stop by…do you need anything,” she’d recall Bullock asking his parents. “They say no and he’ll just leave them something anyway. He’d go home to be with his fiance (as) she was waiting for him to come home and cook dinner because he liked to cook.”

Tai Campbell, who worked with Bullock at a moving company, said he was a hard worker.

“Every time I saw him or know anybody that knew him, they all said great things about him,” Campbell said. “He was a really good guy, a great family man, and he would take the work first. He would be the first one to put it all on his back.”

Still, police said Bullock committed aggravated assault and carried a pistol without a license amid his altercation with the unidentified FBI agent.

Security footage shows the two men pushing each other over the edge of a railing and plummeting eight feet during the tussle. After hitting the ground, the agent shot and killed Bullock. The agent was treated at a hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Department said that investigators told the family that the medical examiner’s office would be handling the release of the body. The FBI officer’s name being released is a decision by the bureau, the police spokesman said.

Jade Mathis, who has been retained by the Bullock family, said the slain man’s relatives deserve more answers and transparency in the investigation.

“We stand in solidarity and support for their grieving, their mourning, and their quest for answers and for law officials to do what’s right,” she said. “Mr. Bullock was also a Black man and that should never equate a death sentence here in the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

Civil rights activists like Nee Nee Taylor of the Harriet’s Wildest Dream civil rights group said the officer’s name should be released and made public.

“Police are not judge, jury or God,” she said.

