ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Family of Troy Bullock demands answers following his killing in Metro shooting

By Leonard N. Fleming
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=353lHt_0jhkFuTM00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Sherlene Bullock Turnage couldn’t hold back her tears. The thought of her nephew being killed by law enforcement was simply too much to bear.

“I don’t understand… I don’t know, it’s just so hard just to know that we won’t see him again,” Turnage said as she sobbed.

The family of 28-year-old Troy Bullock, the man shot and killed on Dec. 7 by an off-duty Federal Bureau of Investigation agent at Metro Center Station following a scuffle, is demanding answers and accountability.

At an afternoon news conference in Washington DC with local civil rights activists and relatives of other slain Black men at the hands of police, family members claimed they are being stymied by authorities and even haven’t been allowed to see Bullock’s body.

They were deeply upset at how they said police have been portraying him — as a criminal with a record and a gun. They used their remarks to push back on that narrative.

DC police release more information about deadly Metro shooting involving FBI agent

Turnage said her nephew would always check on his parents and fiance, who is pregnant with his child.

“He would come home from work and stop by…do you need anything,” she’d recall Bullock asking his parents. “They say no and he’ll just leave them something anyway. He’d go home to be with his fiance (as) she was waiting for him to come home and cook dinner because he liked to cook.”

Tai Campbell, who worked with Bullock at a moving company, said he was a hard worker.

“Every time I saw him or know anybody that knew him, they all said great things about him,” Campbell said. “He was a really good guy, a great family man, and he would take the work first. He would be the first one to put it all on his back.”

Still, police said Bullock committed aggravated assault and carried a pistol without a license amid his altercation with the unidentified FBI agent.

Security footage shows the two men pushing each other over the edge of a railing and plummeting eight feet during the tussle. After hitting the ground, the agent shot and killed Bullock. The agent was treated at a hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.

VIDEO: Surveillance footage of fatal Metro shooting involving off-duty FBI agent released

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Department said that investigators told the family that the medical examiner’s office would be handling the release of the body. The FBI officer’s name being released is a decision by the bureau, the police spokesman said.

Jade Mathis, who has been retained by the Bullock family, said the slain man’s relatives deserve more answers and transparency in the investigation.

“We stand in solidarity and support for their grieving, their mourning, and their quest for answers and for law officials to do what’s right,” she said. “Mr. Bullock was also a Black man and that should never equate a death sentence here in the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

Civil rights activists like Nee Nee Taylor of the Harriet’s Wildest Dream civil rights group said the officer’s name should be released and made public.

“Police are not judge, jury or God,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 9

ant63
2d ago

Felon with a gun, probably raised by some single unmarried uneducated mother with multiple children by multiple baby daddy’s and let’s just see his criminal record!!! Miles long I bet. Always, they were a good kid. People are sick of that false claim!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Victim identified in fatal DC shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police identified a man who was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. on Friday evening. Police said that they were called to the 3400 block of Stanton Road just after 9 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. They found 30-year-old Ajaye Smith who had been shot. He was […]
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

White Man Accused of Shooting Black Airbnb Guest Thought He Was a Thief, Lawyer Claims

The white California man accused of shooting a Black Airbnb guest from behind as he walked to a grocery store near his rental home believed the unarmed victim was carrying a gun and may have been the thief who broke into his car days earlier, his lawyer claimed in court Monday.After initially bailing out after the shooting, a Santa Clara County judge ruled Monday that Mark Waters, who pleaded not guilty on Monday, must remain in custody because he’s “too dangerous to be out in the public,” reported ABC 7.Other shocking details emerged this week about the “unprovoked attack,” which...
SAN JOSE, CA
blavity.com

Georgia Funeral Worker Charged After Allegedly Scamming Families Out Of Thousands Of Dollars

Authorities in Jonesboro, a suburb of Atlanta, have charged a funeral home in connection to an alleged scheme to scam bereaving families out of tens of thousands of dollars. Atlanta Black Star reports that police suspect that Danielle Longino (also known as Danielle Watkins), a former employee of the Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home, scammed families who went to the home for funeral services out of more than $80,000 while pretending to still work there.
JONESBORO, GA
The Associated Press

Breonna Taylor's boyfriend settles lawsuits over shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor who fired a shot at police as they burst through Taylor’s door the night she was killed has settled two lawsuits against the city of Louisville, his attorneys said Monday. The city agreed to pay $2 million to settle lawsuits filed by Kenneth Walker in federal and state court, one of his attorneys, Steve Romines, said in a statement. He added that Taylor’s death “will haunt Kenny for the rest of his life.” “He will live with the effects of being put in harm’s way due to a falsified warrant, to being a victim of a hailstorm of gunfire and to suffering the unimaginable and horrific death of Breonna Taylor,” Romines said. Walker and Taylor were settled in bed for the night when they were roused by banging on her apartment door around midnight on March 13, 2020. Police were outside with a drug warrant, and they used a battering ram to knock down the door. Walker fired a single shot from a handgun, striking Sgt. John Mattingly in the leg. Mattingly and two other officers then opened fire, killing Taylor.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Daily Mail

Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after argument with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated

This is the moment a black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at a black college after an argument with a professor about an essay. The footage shows Leilla Hamoud, 20, being arrested at Winston-Salem State University following the fallout with her lecturer Cynthia Villagomez. Hamoud sobbed and complained...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Family wants Baltimore leaders to 'put a padlock' on gas station where man was killed

BALTIMORE -- Loved ones of a man killed at a gas station over the weekend are calling for the business to be shut down.Albert Stevenson, 56, was killed at the BP station on Havenwood Road, not far from Morgan State University.Stevenson's nephew, Jamar Day, told WJZ, "it's time to shut it down."Day is concerned that shootings like this one could soon impact a nearby student."Who's going to be next? A Morgan State student?" Day said.The shooting happened Sunday night when Baltimore Police said at least two people walked up to the gas station and opened fire, killing Stevenson and injuring...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Teenager arrested after shooting inside Metro station

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after Metro Transit Police investigators connected him to a shooting inside the Benning Road station during the Thursday morning rush hour. The suspect — who isn’t being identified because he’s a minor — is facing charges of attempted second degree murder and carrying a […]
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

Las Vegas carjacker shot dead by victim who grabbed another robber’s gun

A masked carjacker was shot dead by his intended victim after she managed to grab one of his cohorts’ guns during the botched armed robbery in Las Vegas, according to cops. The victim and another woman said they had been in a parked car last month when another vehicle pulled up and blocked them in — with three screaming gunmen jumping out and pointing weapons at them, according to police reports obtained by local outlet KSNV. One of the attackers yanked the driver out and then jumped into the car. He attempted to zoom away — but struggled to get the push-to-start...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelnoire.com

Arrest Made In Death of Shanquella Robinson, Daejhanae Jackson Awaits Extradition

Law enforcement appears to be one step closer to seeking justice in the untimely death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson. Travel Noire previously reported on the public outcry to hold one of Robinson’s friends accountable for the crime through extradition and prosecution in Mexico. Those pleas may have been answered...
New York Post

Walmart probed Andre Bing’s disturbing behavior two years before Virginia mass shooting

Walmart supervisor Andre Bing — who shot and killed six workers in the Chesapeake, Virginia, store last month before taking his own life — had been investigated by the big-box store two years before the violent rampage over his disturbing behavior. Two new lawsuits brought against Walmart by surviving employees claim Bing, 31, had repeatedly displayed worrying behavior that wasn’t taken seriously enough, according to the Wall Street Journal.  Regional managers came to the store in early 2020 to look into his behavior after members of the overnight shift complained Bing was mean and threatening, former and current employees told the paper. “We were...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
DC News Now

DC News Now

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy