Man recently paroled from prison charged with Dec. 11 mass shooting near Portage Park lounge, faces 3 counts of murder

'She was so, so, so scared,' says deadly Portage Park mass shooting victim's sister
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young mother named Mercedes Tavares was one of three people killed outside a Portage Park neighborhood bar this past weekend – and on Thursday night, her sister spoke out for the first time.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Chicago Police have shut down Vera Lounge, 3235 N. Central Ave., indefinitely after a quarrel spilled outside and turned deadly early Sunday morning.Cellphone Video from inside Vera Lounge Saturday night shows Tavares dressed in black - dancing with Mariah Vera, her friend, who was out celebrating her birthday. "She was just dancing on people," said Tavares' sister,...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in deadly shooting during South Side gathering
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in a fatal shooting last September in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Nykee Owens, 19, is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Kenard Millsap during a backyard gathering Sept. 24 in the 11800 block of South Hale Avenue, police said. Millsap was pronounced...
Chicago police superintendent closes nightclub after mass shooting
CHICAGO — Vera Lounge, the family-owned nightclub where a fight broke out Sunday morning leaving three people dead and one injured, is now closed. The nightclub was shut down by the Chicago Police Department. On Wednesday, CPD Superintendent David Brown issued a summary closure, temporarily closing the business at the corner of Central and Melrose. […]
Parolee ‘brutally, coldly’ shot 4 people at Portage Park bar: prosecutors
Samuel Parsons-Salas “brutally, coldly” shot four people at a birthday party at a Portage Park bar last weekend, standing over some of them as they lay wounded and shooting them in the head, Cook County prosecutors said Wednesday.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cop faces dismissal for allegedly beating, wrongfully arresting woman at George Floyd protest
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer is facing dismissal for allegedly beating a woman with a baton and wrongfully arresting her during a protest that followed the police killing of George Floyd. The recommendation from Police Supt. David Brown comes four years after the officer, James Hunt, was suspended when...
2 more members of suspected armed robbery crew ordered held without bail
CHICAGO - Two more members of an armed robbery crew were ordered held without bail Thursday after they were arrested when a police chase ended in a fiery crash in the Ravenswood neighborhood. A total of four men — ages 19 to 21 — have now been denied bail after...
fox32chicago.com
Video shows Lightfoot's security detail shoot out robbers' SUV window in Logan Square
CHICAGO - Surveillance video released Thursday shows a member of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail breaking up a robbery last month in Logan Square, shooting out the window of the getaway car during an exchange of gunfire. Three robbers pulled up to the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue...
Man robs CTA passenger at knifepoint minutes after robbing store in downtown Chicago: police
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly robbing a store in the Loop and a man on a CTA train in River North back-to-back on Thursday. Police say Charles Lawson of Chicago was arrested at 11:07 a.m. after he was identified as the offender who minutes before robbed a 33-year-old man at knifepoint on while on a CTA train in the 500 block of North State Street.
Prosecutors Paint Horrifying Picture of Execution-Style Killings in Belmont Cragin Shooting
Warning: The following story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised. Prosecutors laid out their case against a man suspected of fatally shooting three people outside of a Belmont Cragin bar over the weekend, painting the attack as an execution-style killing following a fight at a birthday party.
2 Brothers Killed In Ravenswood Alley Minutes After Other Nearby Shooting, Police Say
RAVENSWOOD — Two brothers were shot and killed in a Ravenswood alley Wednesday night, according to authorities. Around 10 p.m., the 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were standing in an alley between Clark Street and Ashland Avenue just north of Lawrence Avenue when someone in a light-colored car opened fire, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of strangling woman, smothering baby at Lockport home in 2020
CHICAGO - More than two years after the deaths of a suburban mother and her child, police announce an arrest in the case. Police who saw the crime scene inside a home on Hamilton Street in Lockport can't shake it. "The officers — they still talk about it to this...
CPD: Suspect in Portage Park quadruple shooting identified, charged
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department identified and charged a suspect Tuesday connected to a quadruple shooting in Portage Park that left three people dead over the weekend. Police announced 32-year-old Samuel Parsons-Salas has been charged with three counts of felony first-degree murder, one count of felony first-degree attempted murder and one felony count of […]
FBI launches manhunt for armored truck robbers
The hunt is on for three suspects who allegedly robbed an armored truck in the Chicago suburbs on Monday morning and got away with an unspecified amount of money.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man shot at 20 times, only struck twice
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was wounded by gunfire Wednesday afternoon when he was shot at about 20 times in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Around 2:24 p.m., police say the male victim was driving in the 4600 block of West Maypole Avenue when a red Jeep approached and two unknown offenders unleashed a hail of bullets.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot, another critically wounded while standing on sidewalk in South Chicago: police
CHICAGO - Two men were shot, one fatally, while standing on a sidewalk in the South Chicago neighborhood on Wednesday. Around 4:37 p.m., police say the male victims were in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue when a black sedan approached and three unknown men got out of the vehicle and unleashed a hail of bullets.
cwbchicago.com
Initially charged with misdemeanors, driver in fatal Edgewater crash now faces reckless homicide allegations
Chicago — When a 20-year-old Indiana man died in a high-speed car crash in Edgewater this summer, Chicago police only charged his driver with misdemeanors. That changed on Wednesday when prosecutors filed reckless homicide and aggravated DUI charges in the case. “I’m not sure why it would have been...
14-year-old faces felony charges for bringing gun to school
CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is facing felony charges for being armed with a firearm on school property. The boy is facing one felony count of UUW Weapon, possession of carry and concealed weapon on school property and another felony count of threat to school building and people. He will also be facing a citation […]
Man hospitalized after argument on South Side CTA bus ends in gunfire
No one is in custody.
Chicago man charged with shooting at another driver on I-94
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old Chicago man was arrested and charged after allegedly opening fire on another vehicle on Interstate 94. On December 11, around 10:38 p.m., state troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting on southbound I-94 near 29th Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the...
