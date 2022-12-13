ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmingdale, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
farmingdalesports.com

Schenk, Silva Tabbed Second Team All-ECAC

DANBURY, Conn. | The Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) announced the fall editions of its All-ECAC teams Thursday, and two Farmingdale State College student-athletes received recognition. Women's soccer defender Celina Schenk (Ronkonkoma, N.Y.) and men's soccer goalkeeper Justin Silva (Bellerose, N.Y.) each collected Second Team All-ECAC honors. Schenk started all...
FARMINGDALE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy