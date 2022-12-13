DANBURY, Conn. | The Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) announced the fall editions of its All-ECAC teams Thursday, and two Farmingdale State College student-athletes received recognition. Women's soccer defender Celina Schenk (Ronkonkoma, N.Y.) and men's soccer goalkeeper Justin Silva (Bellerose, N.Y.) each collected Second Team All-ECAC honors. Schenk started all...

FARMINGDALE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO