This Collapsible Bottle From LifeStraw’s Peak Series Is Perfect for Wandering & Emergency Prep

By Kelsey Fredricks
 2 days ago
Scouted/The Daily Beast/LifeStraw.

Your days of freaking out upon realizing you’d forgotten to fill your water flask before running up that hill are over. (Kate Bush would be so proud.) As are your days of lugging around a hefty, seemingly hulk-sized, steel flask in a drawstring bag on an intense hike that’s already taking everything out of you. This 650 ml collapsible filtered squeeze bottle from LifeStraw knows you’ve reached your last straw, and it’s here to stop that flask from breaking your back. Of course, it’s also a must for any emergency prep kit or bug out bag.

LifeStraw’s uniquely engineered, all-in-one water storage and filtration device is the only bottle you need for outdoor adventures. The bottle’s filter “protects against bacteria, parasites, microplastics, silt, sand, and cloudiness,” according to the science behind the bottle. It is designed to be extremely versatile and on-the-go-friendly, meaning you can use it for just about any occasion, like brushing your teeth or cooking out in nature.

This collapsible squeeze bottle is also highly durable, with 2x thicker materials, and ultra-leak proof (thanks to its smart seal mouthpiece), making your trek with your valuables — like your phone, camera, a mid-hike snack—ultra-safe.

One reviewer said she purchased the bottle for a backpacking trip through Europe, while another purchased it to reduce the chance of bacteria worsening their child’s health concerns. Your purchase also plays a role in helping children in need of safe water, in that a single purchase of this bottle gives one year of safe water to a child.

So whether it’s going on that Saturday morning hike, camping in the woods, or simply letting yourself wander about, you no longer need to wonder about the whereabouts of fresh water. This is a purchase made for the long-haul—through uphill or low water.

