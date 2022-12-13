Fort Stewart shooting victim identified as 30-year-old specialist from Pennsylvania

Fort Stewart officials have identified the victim of Monday’s on-base shooting incident as Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman, 30.

Hillman, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist from Plum, Pennsylvania, was assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team , 3rd Infantry Division in July 2021. He joined the Army in 2015.

Hillman was the sole victim of a shooting that took place at the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team complex. Law enforcement was called to the scene at 9:57 a.m. and arrived at 10:04 a.m. Emergency personnel also responded to the scene.

Fort Stewart law enforcement apprehended the suspect, who was then transferred to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation's custody. Army officials have not released the identity of the suspect.

Hillman was treated by emergency personnel and, at around 2:25 p.m., Fort Stewart officials announced that he had succumbed to his injuries.

"On Monday morning, the Spartan Family lost one of our own in a tragic and unexpected way," said Col. Ethan J. Diven, commander of the "Spartan Brigade," 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. "With deepest sorrow our hearts are with the Families and units involved in the incident. Providing support to the impacted Families and Soldiers is our first priority. We are working closely with the Fort Stewart military police and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.”

The Spartan Brigade Sgt. had one deployment to Afghanistan. His awards include two Army Commendation Medals and two Army Achievement Medals. Hillman also earned the Air Assault Badge.

"Nathan is so extremely missed beyond words," read a Facebook post by Tina Hillman, who identified herself as the soldier's mother. "Please no calls as we are all trying to figure this craziness out through emotional distress and heartbreak."

