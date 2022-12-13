ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stewart, GA

Fort Stewart shooting victim identified as 30-year-old specialist from Pennsylvania

By Nancy Guan - Savannah Morning News
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DG1hk_0jhkEiEV00

Fort Stewart officials have identified the victim of Monday’s on-base shooting incident as Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman, 30.

Hillman, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist from Plum, Pennsylvania, was assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team , 3rd Infantry Division in July 2021. He joined the Army in 2015.

Hillman was the sole victim of a shooting that took place at the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team complex. Law enforcement was called to the scene at 9:57 a.m. and arrived at 10:04 a.m. Emergency personnel also responded to the scene.

Fort Stewart law enforcement apprehended the suspect, who was then transferred to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation's custody. Army officials have not released the identity of the suspect.

Hillman was treated by emergency personnel and, at around 2:25 p.m., Fort Stewart officials announced that he had succumbed to his injuries.

Officials: Soldier shot, killed in Fort Stewart shooting

"On Monday morning, the Spartan Family lost one of our own in a tragic and unexpected way," said Col. Ethan J. Diven, commander of the "Spartan Brigade," 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. "With deepest sorrow our hearts are with the Families and units involved in the incident. Providing support to the impacted Families and Soldiers is our first priority. We are working closely with the Fort Stewart military police and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.”

The Spartan Brigade Sgt. had one deployment to Afghanistan. His awards include two Army Commendation Medals and two Army Achievement Medals. Hillman also earned the Air Assault Badge.

"Nathan is so extremely missed beyond words," read a Facebook post by Tina Hillman, who identified herself as the soldier's mother. "Please no calls as we are all trying to figure this craziness out through emotional distress and heartbreak."

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Fort Stewart shooting victim identified as 30-year-old specialist from Pennsylvania

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow .

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com .

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Fort Stewart Soldier Charged With Killing His Superior

A 28-year-old U.S. Army soldier has been charged with murder for allegedly gunning down his sergeant at Georgia’s Fort Stewart, the largest Army base on the eastern seaboard. It's unclear what prompted Spc. Shay A. Wilson to allegedly kill Sgt. Nathan Hillman, 30, on Monday but the Army said Wilson used a personal weapon to kill his superior. The shooting occurred in a building that houses the 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 3rd Infantry Division, to which both soldiers belonged. The Army said Wilson's colleagues subdued him after he fired, holding him until authorities arrived. No other details about the incident were released. It’s at least the second death to rock Fort Stewart in recent years, after a former U.S. Army sergeant stabbed a fellow soldier to death in 2020 for snitching on his drug use. Read it at Associated Press
FORT STEWART, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police arrest man in connection to violent crime spree

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police has arrested a man in connection to several violent crimes in the area, including homicide. Police say they arrested and charged Adaunte Jermain Kimble, 21, with two counts of aggravated assault and armed robbery. On December 13, officers responded to the 12400 block of...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Teen girl critically injured in shooting near Oglethorpe Mall

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m. at the European Wax Center. The 19-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital. Teen girl critically injured in shooting near Oglethorpe …. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 3...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Man arrested for shooting former girlfriend in business on Mall Blvd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting a former girlfriend at a business on Mall Boulevard on Thursday, Dec. 15. According to police, 22-year-old Alphonso Xavier Irving has been booked into the Chatham County jail on a murder charge. Irving is accused of...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD arrests suspect connected to several violent crimes

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department has charged a man connected to two violent crimes on the Southside of Savannah and is thought to be connected to a homicide in Chatham County. Adaunt’e Jermain Kimble, 21, is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault and armed robbery as well as felony murder. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

One dead, one in custody after Friday night homicide in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is dead and another has been arrested following a Friday night shooting, according to Chatham County Police. Police say 35-year-old Carey Powers, Jr. was found dead in his apartment in the 1000 block of King George Boulevard Friday evening. Officials say he had gunshot wounds.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Intersection of Wheaton and Mastick St. closed due to pedestrian crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The intersection of Wheaton and Mastick Streets is closed due to a pedestrian crash. Savannah Police say a motorcycle struck a pedestrian around 5 p.m. Sunday, and first responders transported the pedestrian to the hospital. No word yet on the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Man killed in shooting in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in Hinesville. The Hinesville Police Department said a 22-year-old man arrived at Liberty Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds before 10 a.m. He later died of his injuries. Hinesville Police say the shooting happened in the 100...
HINESVILLE, GA
WJCL

Hinesville: Investigation underway after shooting leaves 1 dead

HINESVILLE, Ga. — One person is dead following a shooting in Hinesville on Thursday. According to the Hinesville Police Department, the shooting happened Thursday morning in an apartment on the 100 block of Hall Street. Police said the victim was driven to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville by...
HINESVILLE, GA
WJCL

Suspect dead following hours-long Chatham County standoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Chatham County Police say a man who barricaded himself inside of a home during a standoff Tuesday has died. Officers were called to the Fort Argyle Court home shortly before 1:30 p.m. for a report of a male with mental health issues. Officials say Chatham County...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

UPDATE: Woman dead following shooting at wax salon; ex-boyfriend charged in her murder

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Suspect dead following hours-long Chatham County standoff. European Wax Center sent WJCL 22 News the following statement:. "European Wax Center is devastated by the tragic loss of Natalie Sampayo, an associate working at our franchisee’s Savannah location. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Natalie’s family, friends and coworkers. Right now, our sole focus is on taking care of those affected by this tragedy. The center has temporarily closed, and the franchisee is providing support to the associates. We are working closely with law enforcement on its ongoing investigation and are grateful to these first responders for their efforts."
SAVANNAH, GA
New York Post

Grandmother of slain Georgia toddler Quinton Simon arrested: documents

Police in Georgia arrested the grandmother of Quinton Simon, the 20-month-old who was allegedly killed by his mother — but charges against her do not appear related to the tot’s death. Billie Jo Howell was arrested on a charge of contempt of court and booked into Chatham County jail Monday, according to Chatham County Sheriff’s Department records. Howell, who also uses the last name Betterton, was reportedly put into a suicide-prevention smock, according to local ABC affiliate station WJCL. She was thrown behind bars as a result of a hold placed by Chatham County juvenile court. Her arrest is not...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Unloaded gun confiscated from Hinesville elementary school student

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — An unloaded gun was confiscated on Friday from a student at a Hinesville elementary school. The Lyman Hall Elementary School student brought the gun to school to show it off to their classmates, according to the Liberty County School District (LCSD). The school district and police are still determining what the […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Police: Missing woman located

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a missing woman was located and found safe. Police announced on Wednesday that Ashlee Weatherspoon was missing. They announced she had been located on Thursday morning.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

GBI investigating use of force in Chatham County SWAT standoff

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A suspect died after an hours-long standoff with local SWAT teams Tuesday night. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now conducting a use-of-force investigation into the incident that lasted more than six hours. According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), officers were dispatched at 1:24 p.m. to a home […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Man arrested after fleeing from police, crashing into home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop and crashing into homes in the 1400 block of Augusta Avenue. Savannah Police say an officer saw a vehicle driving east on West Bay Street with no headlights. The officer attempted a traffic stop at Augusta Avenue and West Lathrop Avenue, but the driver fled from the scene at a high rate of speed.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
86K+
Followers
51K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy