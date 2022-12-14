Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abramson 35, New Orleans Charter Science And Mathematics 29
Albany 56, Karr 16
Berwick 38, Virgil Browne Glencoe Charter 10
Central Catholic 56, Vermilion Catholic 18
Church Point 61, North Central 27
Destrehan 64, Ehret 24
Dutchtown 64, St. James 23
East Ascension 59, Madison Prep 23
East Iberville 47, Baker 34
Easton 52, Ellender 13
Elizabeth 55, Plainview 50
Jackson Prep, Miss. 43, Oak Forest 40
Kenner Discovery 54, St. Charles Catholic 34
Lake Arthur 63, Basile 11
Lake Charles College Prep 53, South Cameron 17
North Vermilion 49, Highland Baptist 35
Northeast 51, Istrouma 40
Northside Christian 27, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 26
Oakdale 58, Ville Platte 32
Peabody 62, Marksville 40
Plaquemine 34, Live Oak 31
Pointe Coupee Catholic 71, Mentorship Academy 19
Riverdale 50, East Jefferson 19
Slaughter 56, Mount Hermon 30
South Plaquemines 54, Geo Next Generation 30
Southside 49, Westgate 31
St. Louis 78, Kinder 55
Sulphur 49, Westlake 31
Teurlings Catholic 57, Cecilia 44
Tioga 55, Mamou 37
West Jefferson 62, South Lafourche 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Airline vs. Benton, ppd. to Dec 22nd.
Bastrop vs. Lena Northwood, ccd.
Buckeye vs. Northwest, ccd.
Bunkie vs. Northwest, ccd.
David Thibodaux vs. Morgan City, ccd.
French Settlement vs. Covington, ccd.
General Trass (Lake Providence) vs. Kilbourne, ccd.
Logansport vs. Calvary Baptist Academy, ccd.
McKinley vs. Zachary, ccd.
Natchitoches Central vs. Parkway, ppd. to Dec 14th.
Riverside Academy vs. St. John, ccd.
St. Martinville vs. Jeanerette, ccd.
Woodlawn (SH) vs. Bossier, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
