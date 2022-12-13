ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments

Linda Rojo
2d ago

the government let this happen, over, years and years. Trump organization has been find numerous times. but, the behavior never changes.


6
Diane Griffin
2d ago

whoopee sh#%t.they'll keep doing it for that fee.that's like a $1 bill to them.


5
 

