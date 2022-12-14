ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Related
KRMG

Tulsa Police say new Flock cameras helped in the arrest of alleged car thief

TULSA, Okla. — Investigators say Jaymz Vann led officers on a chase that lasted nearly an hour. Tulsa police Lt. Billy Hursh said Vann was, “crisscrossing all across the city on pretty much every highway we have until ultimately, officers were able to get in front of it and deploy stop sticks with assistance from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.”
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Suspect arrested after stealing homeless man's truck, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A suspect has been arrested after stealing a homeless man's truck, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police say the incident began on Tuesday, when Steven Matias approached the victim's truck around 10 p.m. and started looking inside the truck. The victim told Matias that...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Police search for suspect, arrest two juveniles after traffic stop in Moore

MOORE, Okla. — A suspect is on the loose, and two juveniles were arrested Thursday morning after a traffic stop in Moore. Police told KOCO 5 that they pulled over a driver near Northwest 24th Street and Queensbury Road for "basic traffic violations." A man ran from the scene during the stop, dropping a gun in the street and jumping fences.
MOORE, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest 4th suspect in deadly Broken Arrow Expressway shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said that 19-year-old Linus Altenor Jr. was arrested Tuesday morning in Okmulgee. Altenor is suspected of being in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Terek Chairs. He was arrested for first-degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and use of...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Body found in Stillwater, police investigating as homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday morning. Police responded to a call near 500 East Virginia in reference to a found body on Dec. 13 around 7:30 a.m. When SPD arrived, they determined the victim was dead and requested assistance...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Midtown donut shop burglarized twice in 2 days

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A midtown Tulsa donut shop was left with glass-covered floors this morning after being burglarized for the second night in a row. Big Baby Rolls, a donut shop near East 11th Street and South Harvard Avenue, suffered two break-ins, just 24 hours apart. At this...
TULSA, OK

