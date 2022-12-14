Read full article on original website
the university of hawai'i system
UH conference addresses water justice, Red Hill, ʻāina
Pressing concerns surrounding the Red Hill water crisis and overall wai (water) access critical to loʻi kalo (taro patches) and loko iʻa (fishponds) across the state were at the center of a new series of forums held at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. To foster...
King Kalākaua’s Waikīkī retreat was known for its festivities
The word Uluniu literally means “coconut grove,” but the name also refers to a section of land within Waikīkī.
the university of hawai'i system
Public parklets, incarcerated wāhine reentry solutions among undergraduate projects
Expanding public parklets to improve business in Kailua Town and investigating the reentry of Indigenous wāhine (women) from incarceration were two of the featured projects at the Fall 2022 Undergraduate Showcase, hosted by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Honors Program and Undergraduate Research Opportunities Program (UROP). Approximately 50 students presented at the on-campus academic conference that highlighted undergraduate research and creative work at UH Mānoa.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Troubling report shines spotlight on missing, murdered Native Hawaiian women
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A year-long investigation is shining new light on the disproportionate number of Native Hawaiian women and girls who are exploited, go missing and are murdered. The Missing and Murdered Native Hawaiian Women and Girls Task Force issued their report Wednesday. It shows Native Hawaiian girls represent a...
the university of hawai'i system
Photos: Congratulations fall 2022 UH grads!
Congratulations to all the University of Hawaiʻi graduates who got their degrees at fall 2022 commencement ceremonies at UH West Oʻahu. UH Hilo and UH Mānoa will hold ceremonies this weekend. Keep checking back on the story as more images are added. View photos from.
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hōʻihi
—To treat as sacred; to hallow. “As a young Kanaka ʻŌiwi (Native Hawaiian), I was raised to understand the importance of the word ‘respect’ as defined by my makuakāne (father) and kūpuna (honored elders). Whether respect is given or received, toward others or my environment, respect can be used as a guiding principle and core value that one endeavors to embody on a daily basis. Holistically, respect is integral when fostering strong relationships with our family, friends, peers, and the majestic world around us.”
the university of hawai'i system
$120K for UH Press Global Asias book series
University of Hawaiʻi Press is the publisher of a forthcoming book series in an emerging field that has been recently awarded a $120,000 grant from the Henry Luce Foundation. The grant will support initiatives related to the book series Global Asias: Method | Architecture | Praxis (Global Asias MAP), coedited by Tina Chen and Charlotte Eubanks of Penn State.
the university of hawai'i system
Tūtū, accountant graduates praise UH West Oʻahu
About 300 students received degrees from the University of Hawaiʻi–West Oʻahu in fall 2022, and about 200 participated in a commencement ceremony on December 9. Chancellor Maenette Benham presided over the ceremony, which included remarks from Regent William Haning III and student speakers Abbie Kahula Reed (creative media) and Nyle Jordan Ocariza (business administration).
Humane Society Ewa campus to open in March
Their open-air adoption lanai is centrally located and flanked by two cat pavilions, three dog pavilions and an exotics pavilion in the middle. There will also be a classroom for educating the public and community outreach programs.
the university of hawai'i system
Students design, plant tree canopy for Kaimukī Library community
The landscape fronting the Kaimukī Public Library is greener thanks to the work by students in University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources (CTAHR). Library patrons were greeted by a plethora of trees until about a decade ago when they were...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Meet the superstar teen who’s now in charge of a prestigious global organization
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The moment 18-year-old Keziah Christie Ancheta realized one of her biggest dreams, she also made history. And her dreams are pretty big. “I really want to able to conquer the world but also help it,” she said. Keziah was just elected as the youngest leader ever...
the university of hawai'i system
Architecture students build full-scale pavilion for agriculture research station
To create a multi-functional space to accommodate Oʻahu’s North Shore community and its volunteer workers at the Hawaiʻi Agriculture Research Center, second-year students in the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa School of Architecture were tasked with designing and building a full-scale 8-by-8 foot pavilion that will be used on site in early 2023. In collaboration with extension agents at Hawaiʻi Sea Grant, architecture students developed a vision with microscale individual designs and a macroscale group design of the pavilion.
Princess Abigail, ‘last Hawaiian princess,’ dies at age 96
The Kawānanakoa family announced that Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa had passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the age of 96.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We are Filipino’: Hawaii center seeks to strengthen connections — both past and present
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 1 in 4 Hawaii residents have some Filipino ancestry and most are from one specific region in the Philippines. Unfortunately, many young Filipinos in Hawaii have little knowledge of their heritage. Leaders of the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu are trying to rebuild that connection, including...
the university of hawai'i system
Gap in training availability from 12/27/22 through January or February 2023
Please be advised that there will be a short gap in online training availability after December 27, 2022, while our online training vendor migrates to a new platform. Once the migration to the new online training platform is complete, a separate UH announcement and online training invitation will be distributed. We currently anticipate that this will occur around January or February 2023.
KITV.com
Investors buy historic American Savings Bank Chinatown building
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A local investment group headed by a Honolulu architect has purchased the iconic bank building in Chinatown that once housed one of the first Chinese-American financial institutions in Hawaii. Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores. Located at 93 North King Street near Pig and...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaiian homestead beneficiaries react to Ikaika Anderson nomination to lead DHHL
Former Honolulu City Councilmember Ikaika Anderson has been tapped by Gov. Josh Green to head the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. Anderson is no stranger to the Native Hawaiian community, but how familiar is he with the Hawaiian Home Lands Trust? That’s the question on the minds of some Native Hawaiian beneficiaries.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Winter ‘Aloha Land’ features holiday displays, zipline ... and even snow!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Show Aloha Land is back and in full swing!. What started in 2020 as a way to celebrate the holidays safely during the pandemic has become a tradition. Mike Gangloff, owner of MIRA Construction Inc., says during those dark times, he was sad to see the annual...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Jiro Sumada returns to Honolulu's planning department as deputy director
Mayor Rick Blangiardi named Jiro Sumada as deputy director of Honolulu's Department of Planning and Permitting. Sumada previously held the position between 2010 and 2013. For a brief time, he also served as the department's acting director. He has previously held positions at the state Department of Transportation, and Hawaiʻi...
