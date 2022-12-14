ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
the university of hawai'i system

UH conference addresses water justice, Red Hill, ʻāina

Pressing concerns surrounding the Red Hill water crisis and overall wai (water) access critical to loʻi kalo (taro patches) and loko iʻa (fishponds) across the state were at the center of a new series of forums held at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. To foster...
the university of hawai'i system

Public parklets, incarcerated wāhine reentry solutions among undergraduate projects

Expanding public parklets to improve business in Kailua Town and investigating the reentry of Indigenous wāhine (women) from incarceration were two of the featured projects at the Fall 2022 Undergraduate Showcase, hosted by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Honors Program and Undergraduate Research Opportunities Program (UROP). Approximately 50 students presented at the on-campus academic conference that highlighted undergraduate research and creative work at UH Mānoa.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Troubling report shines spotlight on missing, murdered Native Hawaiian women

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A year-long investigation is shining new light on the disproportionate number of Native Hawaiian women and girls who are exploited, go missing and are murdered. The Missing and Murdered Native Hawaiian Women and Girls Task Force issued their report Wednesday. It shows Native Hawaiian girls represent a...
the university of hawai'i system

Photos: Congratulations fall 2022 UH grads!

Congratulations to all the University of Hawaiʻi graduates who got their degrees at fall 2022 commencement ceremonies at UH West Oʻahu. UH Hilo and UH Mānoa will hold ceremonies this weekend. Keep checking back on the story as more images are added. View photos from.
the university of hawai'i system

Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hōʻihi

—To treat as sacred; to hallow. “As a young Kanaka ʻŌiwi (Native Hawaiian), I was raised to understand the importance of the word ‘respect’ as defined by my makuakāne (father) and kūpuna (honored elders). Whether respect is given or received, toward others or my environment, respect can be used as a guiding principle and core value that one endeavors to embody on a daily basis. Holistically, respect is integral when fostering strong relationships with our family, friends, peers, and the majestic world around us.”
the university of hawai'i system

$120K for UH Press Global Asias book series

University of Hawaiʻi Press is the publisher of a forthcoming book series in an emerging field that has been recently awarded a $120,000 grant from the Henry Luce Foundation. The grant will support initiatives related to the book series Global Asias: Method | Architecture | Praxis (Global Asias MAP), coedited by Tina Chen and Charlotte Eubanks of Penn State.
the university of hawai'i system

Tūtū, accountant graduates praise UH West Oʻahu

About 300 students received degrees from the University of Hawaiʻi–West Oʻahu in fall 2022, and about 200 participated in a commencement ceremony on December 9. Chancellor Maenette Benham presided over the ceremony, which included remarks from Regent William Haning III and student speakers Abbie Kahula Reed (creative media) and Nyle Jordan Ocariza (business administration).
KHON2

Humane Society Ewa campus to open in March

Their open-air adoption lanai is centrally located and flanked by two cat pavilions, three dog pavilions and an exotics pavilion in the middle. There will also be a classroom for educating the public and community outreach programs.
the university of hawai'i system

Students design, plant tree canopy for Kaimukī Library community

The landscape fronting the Kaimukī Public Library is greener thanks to the work by students in University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources (CTAHR). Library patrons were greeted by a plethora of trees until about a decade ago when they were...
the university of hawai'i system

Architecture students build full-scale pavilion for agriculture research station

To create a multi-functional space to accommodate Oʻahu’s North Shore community and its volunteer workers at the Hawaiʻi Agriculture Research Center, second-year students in the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa School of Architecture were tasked with designing and building a full-scale 8-by-8 foot pavilion that will be used on site in early 2023. In collaboration with extension agents at Hawaiʻi Sea Grant, architecture students developed a vision with microscale individual designs and a macroscale group design of the pavilion.
the university of hawai'i system

Gap in training availability from 12/27/22 through January or February 2023

Please be advised that there will be a short gap in online training availability after December 27, 2022, while our online training vendor migrates to a new platform. Once the migration to the new online training platform is complete, a separate UH announcement and online training invitation will be distributed. We currently anticipate that this will occur around January or February 2023.
KITV.com

Investors buy historic American Savings Bank Chinatown building

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A local investment group headed by a Honolulu architect has purchased the iconic bank building in Chinatown that once housed one of the first Chinese-American financial institutions in Hawaii. Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores. Located at 93 North King Street near Pig and...
hawaiipublicradio.org

Jiro Sumada returns to Honolulu's planning department as deputy director

Mayor Rick Blangiardi named Jiro Sumada as deputy director of Honolulu's Department of Planning and Permitting. Sumada previously held the position between 2010 and 2013. For a brief time, he also served as the department's acting director. He has previously held positions at the state Department of Transportation, and Hawaiʻi...
