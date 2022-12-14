Read full article on original website
Kamehameha’s Kuao Peihopa to return home to Hawaii football team after Washington transfer
Former Kamehameha four-star Kuao Peihopa is transferring from Washington to Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu named 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu as the 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year. Tuipulotu, of Tongan ancestry, was awarded the honor on Monday that is given annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity on and off the field.
the university of hawai'i system
UH Mānoa esports wins best collegiate program in the nation
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa esports program has been named the 2022 best collegiate esports program of the year by Esports Awards at events that wrapped up on December 13. UH Mānoa took first place out of a pool of 10 finalist institutions. In 2021, UH Mānoa...
the university of hawai'i system
Photos: Congratulations fall 2022 UH grads!
Congratulations to all the University of Hawaiʻi graduates who got their degrees at fall 2022 commencement ceremonies at UH West Oʻahu. UH Hilo and UH Mānoa will hold ceremonies this weekend. Keep checking back on the story as more images are added. View photos from.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We are Filipino’: Hawaii center seeks to strengthen connections — both past and present
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 1 in 4 Hawaii residents have some Filipino ancestry and most are from one specific region in the Philippines. Unfortunately, many young Filipinos in Hawaii have little knowledge of their heritage. Leaders of the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu are trying to rebuild that connection, including...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Jason Momoa wraps filming in Hawaii for new series
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Filming in Hawaii for Jason Momoa’s new Apple TV series “Chief of War” wrapped up Wednesday night. After working on the production for more than a month here on the islands, crews shot the final scene in Hilo. They celebrated with a custom-made cake...
the university of hawai'i system
Tūtū, accountant graduates praise UH West Oʻahu
About 300 students received degrees from the University of Hawaiʻi–West Oʻahu in fall 2022, and about 200 participated in a commencement ceremony on December 9. Chancellor Maenette Benham presided over the ceremony, which included remarks from Regent William Haning III and student speakers Abbie Kahula Reed (creative media) and Nyle Jordan Ocariza (business administration).
the university of hawai'i system
UH News Image of the Week: Flowers and raindrops
This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Annie Hargens, an undergraduate in marine biology. Hargens shared “Purple flowers covered in raindrops after a shower on campus. I was out for a walk after I got out of my classes to take a break and take some photos. I believe these flowers were located near the international gardens at the top of campus—an underappreciated spot.”
the university of hawai'i system
Fall 2022 graduate personalized degree, discovered passion at Mānoa
Tyler Linmark, one of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s fall 2022 graduates, is a perfect example of how a student can discover their passion within the UH System. The 2016 McKinley High School alumnus began his higher education journey pursuing a communications degree at Kapiʻolani and Honolulu Community Colleges. He transferred to UH Mānoa in fall 2020 and decided to change his focus to Japanese. Around the same time in his personal life, Linmark felt his calling was to serve God and became an intern at New Hope Oʻahu.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaiian homestead beneficiaries react to Ikaika Anderson nomination to lead DHHL
Former Honolulu City Councilmember Ikaika Anderson has been tapped by Gov. Josh Green to head the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. Anderson is no stranger to the Native Hawaiian community, but how familiar is he with the Hawaiian Home Lands Trust? That’s the question on the minds of some Native Hawaiian beneficiaries.
the university of hawai'i system
UH conference addresses water justice, Red Hill, ʻāina
Pressing concerns surrounding the Red Hill water crisis and overall wai (water) access critical to loʻi kalo (taro patches) and loko iʻa (fishponds) across the state were at the center of a new series of forums held at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. To foster...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii police chief finalist grilled about hefty ‘gift’ given during Ironman event
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new twist in the search for Hawaii County’s next Chief of Police, all stemming from the Ironman World Championship event. It’s a final stretch for the four candidates to be Hawaii County’s next chief, but controversy is surrounding two with ties to the Ironman competition.
Last Hawaiian princess dies at 96
'Abigail will be remembered for her love of Hawai‘i and its people'
KHON2
Leeward Bowl Offers Something For Everyone From Food to Sports
Honolulu (KHON2) – Leeward Bowl becomes family-friendly activities and menu for Hawaii residents. Located in Pearl city, Leeward Bowl offers food, drinks, and bowling for all ages. “We have 20 leagues that bowl here every week; 1 Junior program (for youth under 18years of age), 6 Senior Citizen leagues...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Some collect baseball cards, stamps — this Kaneohe man collects abandoned carts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kaneohe man, fired up about abandoned shopping carts, has collected and returned his 500th one. Josh Baldovi said he looks for things people fail to return. He started collecting abandoned carts last August after seeing so many around his Windward Oahu neighborhood. “If it’s there tomorrow,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Arizona prison that houses Hawaii inmates could influence design of long-stalled Oahu jail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A private prison in the middle of the Arizona desert could offer some design solutions for the state ― should a new jail be built on Oahu. Saguaro Correctional Center currently houses about 1,000 Hawaii inmates with long sentences. Christin Johnson, of the state Correctional Oversight...
the university of hawai'i system
Graduating student’s passion feeds fellow students in need
Thousands of pounds of fresh produce and bread have been distributed to hungry students at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, because of the commitment of one very passionate student. Raiyan Rafid, who will graduate from UH Mānoa in December 2022 with a master’s degree in finance, has...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Everything is dead:’ Suit claims Parker Ranch was responsible for massive 2021 wildfire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fourteen Big Island cattle ranchers and farmers are suing the Parker Ranch over last year’s massive fire, which turned their once lush pasturelands and farms into a dust bowl. “It’s very bad here. Everything is dead still. Lots of dust,” said Joshua Kihe, whose home was...
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hōʻihi
—To treat as sacred; to hallow. “As a young Kanaka ʻŌiwi (Native Hawaiian), I was raised to understand the importance of the word ‘respect’ as defined by my makuakāne (father) and kūpuna (honored elders). Whether respect is given or received, toward others or my environment, respect can be used as a guiding principle and core value that one endeavors to embody on a daily basis. Holistically, respect is integral when fostering strong relationships with our family, friends, peers, and the majestic world around us.”
actionnews5.com
Swimmer hospitalized after ‘brutal’ shark bite off Hawaii Island
PUAKO, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii say a 68-year-old man was bitten by a shark while in the water Tuesday morning. According to the Hawaii County Police Department, the man was swimming off Anaehoomalu Bay at about 8:15 a.m. when a 12-foot tiger shark bit him on the lower left torso.
