Honolulu, HI

USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu named 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu as the 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year. Tuipulotu, of Tongan ancestry, was awarded the honor on Monday that is given annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity on and off the field.
the university of hawai'i system

UH Mānoa esports wins best collegiate program in the nation

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa esports program has been named the 2022 best collegiate esports program of the year by Esports Awards at events that wrapped up on December 13. UH Mānoa took first place out of a pool of 10 finalist institutions. In 2021, UH Mānoa...
Photos: Congratulations fall 2022 UH grads!

Congratulations to all the University of Hawaiʻi graduates who got their degrees at fall 2022 commencement ceremonies at UH West Oʻahu. UH Hilo and UH Mānoa will hold ceremonies this weekend. Keep checking back on the story as more images are added. View photos from.
Jason Momoa wraps filming in Hawaii for new series

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Filming in Hawaii for Jason Momoa’s new Apple TV series “Chief of War” wrapped up Wednesday night. After working on the production for more than a month here on the islands, crews shot the final scene in Hilo. They celebrated with a custom-made cake...
Tūtū, accountant graduates praise UH West Oʻahu

About 300 students received degrees from the University of Hawaiʻi–West Oʻahu in fall 2022, and about 200 participated in a commencement ceremony on December 9. Chancellor Maenette Benham presided over the ceremony, which included remarks from Regent William Haning III and student speakers Abbie Kahula Reed (creative media) and Nyle Jordan Ocariza (business administration).
UH News Image of the Week: Flowers and raindrops

This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Annie Hargens, an undergraduate in marine biology. Hargens shared “Purple flowers covered in raindrops after a shower on campus. I was out for a walk after I got out of my classes to take a break and take some photos. I believe these flowers were located near the international gardens at the top of campus—an underappreciated spot.”
Fall 2022 graduate personalized degree, discovered passion at Mānoa

Tyler Linmark, one of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s fall 2022 graduates, is a perfect example of how a student can discover their passion within the UH System. The 2016 McKinley High School alumnus began his higher education journey pursuing a communications degree at Kapiʻolani and Honolulu Community Colleges. He transferred to UH Mānoa in fall 2020 and decided to change his focus to Japanese. Around the same time in his personal life, Linmark felt his calling was to serve God and became an intern at New Hope Oʻahu.
UH conference addresses water justice, Red Hill, ʻāina

Pressing concerns surrounding the Red Hill water crisis and overall wai (water) access critical to loʻi kalo (taro patches) and loko iʻa (fishponds) across the state were at the center of a new series of forums held at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. To foster...
Leeward Bowl Offers Something For Everyone From Food to Sports

Honolulu (KHON2) – Leeward Bowl becomes family-friendly activities and menu for Hawaii residents. Located in Pearl city, Leeward Bowl offers food, drinks, and bowling for all ages. “We have 20 leagues that bowl here every week; 1 Junior program (for youth under 18years of age), 6 Senior Citizen leagues...
Graduating student’s passion feeds fellow students in need

Thousands of pounds of fresh produce and bread have been distributed to hungry students at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, because of the commitment of one very passionate student. Raiyan Rafid, who will graduate from UH Mānoa in December 2022 with a master’s degree in finance, has...
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hōʻihi

—To treat as sacred; to hallow. “As a young Kanaka ʻŌiwi (Native Hawaiian), I was raised to understand the importance of the word ‘respect’ as defined by my makuakāne (father) and kūpuna (honored elders). Whether respect is given or received, toward others or my environment, respect can be used as a guiding principle and core value that one endeavors to embody on a daily basis. Holistically, respect is integral when fostering strong relationships with our family, friends, peers, and the majestic world around us.”
Swimmer hospitalized after ‘brutal’ shark bite off Hawaii Island

PUAKO, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii say a 68-year-old man was bitten by a shark while in the water Tuesday morning. According to the Hawaii County Police Department, the man was swimming off Anaehoomalu Bay at about 8:15 a.m. when a 12-foot tiger shark bit him on the lower left torso.
