Tyler Linmark, one of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s fall 2022 graduates, is a perfect example of how a student can discover their passion within the UH System. The 2016 McKinley High School alumnus began his higher education journey pursuing a communications degree at Kapiʻolani and Honolulu Community Colleges. He transferred to UH Mānoa in fall 2020 and decided to change his focus to Japanese. Around the same time in his personal life, Linmark felt his calling was to serve God and became an intern at New Hope Oʻahu.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO