Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

Lexington hospitals near capacity

On the heels of the White House warning of the "triple-demic" hospitals in Lexington and the rest of Kentucky are feeling the strain.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Fayette County teacher gets heartwarming surprise

A Fayette County teacher received quite the surprise Thursday, being showered with gifts, and a hearty "merry Christmas" from students.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington woman wanted for supervised release violations

A Lexington woman is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington woman wanted for supervised release violations.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Heart specialists talk dangers of an aortic aneurysm

The family of sportswriter Grant Wahl said a ruptured heart vessel caused his death — brought on by an undetected aneurysm. Heart specialists talk dangers of an aortic aneurysm.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House

Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lengths of Love: Pulaski County program skates into the holiday season

A recovery center in Pulaski County is skating right into the holiday season. Lengths of Love: Pulaski County program skates into the holiday season.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Dec. 14: Dog flu, White Lotus, Tipping it forward

Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 14, 2022.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Fatal 2-car crash on Mason Headley Road

Police said it happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday when a car and a pickup truck collided.
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Community Trust Bank announces moves

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Mark A. Gooch, Vice Chairman, President and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., is pleased to announce that Billie J. Dollins has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President, Central Region President, effective January 3, 2023. Larry W. Jones will retire as the Central Region President from Community Trust Bank on December 31, 2022. Jeffrey Koonce will be the Versailles Market President, a position currently held by Ms. Dollins.
PIKEVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Woman battling cancer loses husband in hit-and-run

After months of battling leukemia, a Denver woman finally received the stem cell transplant she had been waiting for. But the night turned tragic when her husband was killed on his bike. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman battling cancer loses husband in hit-and-run
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington's Hope Center hoping the community supports those in need

Hope Center announced its Hope for the Holiday initiative, a project to make the holiday special for its more than 500 clients in the emergency Shelter, veterans' and mental health programs, and men's and women's recovery programs. Lexington's Hope Center hoping the community supports those in need.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Frankfort mom struggles to find antibiotic amid shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – It was a tough week for Katie Bell’s household when her son become sick. “They told me everywhere in Frankfort there was no antibiotics, so I sat in my car, crying,” said the mother of two boys. Bell’s son was diagnosed with...
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

GoFundMe established for woman killed in Lexington shooting

A GoFundMe established for a woman killed in a Saturday shooting has surpassed its goal. GoFundMe established for woman killed in Lexington shooting.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Mars rover captures 1st sound of dust devil on red planet

A NASA rover on Mars by chance had its microphone on when a whirling tower of red dust passed overhead last year and caught the sound. Mars rover captures 1st sound of dust devil on red planet.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington Sporting Club files 3rd soccer stadium proposal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Sporting Club has filed its third proposal to build a soccer stadium in Fayette County. This time, the proposed state-of-the-art soccer stadium and training facility will seat around 6,500 people. The proposed stadium will be located at the corner of Athens-Boonesboro Road...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
LOUISVILLE, KY

