ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Urge commissioners to help veterans

The unrealistic politics of the Brazos County Commissioners Court continues to rage. This time it is veterans in the county who need help who will pay a price for the deep divide on the court. Most recently it has been the taxpayers and voters not being able to early vote...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Third Goodwill to open in B-CS in fall 2023

Goodwill officials announced Tuesday it will open a third facility in the Bryan-College Station area in the fall of 2023. The new facility will be at the current location of The Ranch Harley-Davidson off Texas 6 in College Station. The 15,000 square-foot building will undergo a nine-month renovation beginning later this month before the store opens late next year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

B-CS employment rate on an upward trend, despite large-scale Texas studies

One in four Texas business leaders considered layoffs this year, according to businesses polled in November by the Dallas Morning News. However, that does not seem to be the case for most Bryan-College Station businesses, according to local economists. “I haven’t seen that at all here in Bryan-College Station at...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station City Council approves sale for future commercial development in Midtown Business Park

During the final College Station City Council meeting of 2022, councilors approved a $9.36 million commercial development sale for about 29 acres in the Midtown Business Park to Levcor Acquisition of Houston. Natalie Ruiz, the city’s director of economic development, presented the proposal at the Dec. 8 meeting and said...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Friday, Dec. 16

Cookies with Santa, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Briarcrest Financial Center, 1710 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Free photos with Santa. Singing Santa, 6-9 p.m., Aggieland Boutique Hotel, 1508 S. Texas Ave. in College Station. Admission: $5 or toy drive gift. Christmas in the Park, 6-10 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Downtown Bryan holiday contest winners announced

Destination Bryan announced the winners Tuesday of the 2022 Downtown Bryan’s Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade held Dec. 8. The parade’s theme was “The Holidays Are Sweeter in Bryan.” Entries were judged by their relevance to the theme, design and overall execution of their floats. Bryan-College...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Thursday, Dec. 15

If you haven't made it yet to Santa's Wonderland, there's still two more weeks to take in the magnificent light display at 18898 Texas 6 in South College Station. A $20 Super Saver discount ends at 11:59 p.m. Friday. Regular ticket prices at the gate are $52.95 for adults and $47.95 for children. Hours are Monday-Thursday, 6-11 p.m.; Fridays, 6 p.m.-midnight; Saturdays, 3 p.m.-midnight; and Sundays, 3 p.m.-11 p.m. through Dec. 30.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 17

Get ready all you Reese Witherspoon fans, "Legally Blond The Musical" is coming to Rudder Auditorium (401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station) on March 1-2 for a pair of 7:30 p.m. shows. Based on the beloved movie that starred Witherspoon, the musical will take you from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Broadway’s brightest new heroine and, of course, her Chihuahua, Bruiser. Visit opastickets.org/legally-blonde/ to purchase tickets or call 979-845-1234.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Blinn College musicians present 'Sounds of the Seasons' in Round Top

The Blinn College District's wind symphony and choirs will present a musical tribute to the holiday season at the Festival Institute Concert Hall in Round Top on Friday night. "Sounds of the Seasons" will be at 7 p.m. and will feature the world premiere of "Café Bleu" by Brooke Pierson by the Blinn College and Brenham High School bands. The bands co-commissioned the piece. which, according to a Blinn press release, "invokes the classic American styles of Aaron Copland and George Gershwin, with a hint of the jazz idiom and the Great American Songbook."
ROUND TOP, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Caldwell hires A&M Consolidated OC Sean Witherwax as head football coach

Caldwell ISD officials announced Thursday that A&M Consolidated offensive coordinator Sean Witherwax will be Caldwell's next athletic director and head football coach. Witherwax has served as offensive coordinator at A&M Consolidated for six seasons, all under Lee Fedora, who resigned as the Tigers' head coach earlier this month. Witherwax was...
CALDWELL, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Breeze to premiere Christmas flute music

The Brazos Breeze Flute Choir will perform its annual Christmas concert at 5 p.m. Sunday, featuring the world flute choir premiere of a Christmas composition. Sergey Khvoshchinsky primarily composes for choral groups, but after viewing a YouTube performance by the Brazos Breeze, he adapted “Christmas Music Box” for the group.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

PORTERS Backyard opens at Century Square

Porters Backyard is now open at Century Square and is on the patio adjacent to its parent restaurant, Porters Dining + Butcher. Porters Backyard offers an approachable menu and a family-friendly environment. The Porters Backyard menu will be available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Menu items include tostados, barbecue, sandwiches and salads.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Troupe Over the Hill presents 'Small Town Christmas" Thursday through Saturday

There's an awful lot of Christmas spirit and music coming to Normangee from Thursday through Saturday when Troupe Over the Hill presents "Small Town Christmas." Performances will be at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday, all at Troupe Over the Hill's Main Street Playhouse at 105 Main St. in downtown Normangee.
NORMANGEE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station boys basketball team rallies past Waco La Vega

WACO — Willie Everline scored 22 points, and Joey Toussaint added 14 as the College Station boys basketball team rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat Waco La Vega 52-45 on Tuesday in nondistrict play. College Station’s JV improved to 12-3 with a 56-28 win. Parker Browning led the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy