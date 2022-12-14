ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston Co. Council discusses Mark Clark Expansion Project

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Lowcountry veterans receive food and clothes for the holidays

CHARLESTON, SC
United announces historic purchase of Boeing 787 Dreamliners

CHARLESTON, SC
CCSO: Woman arrested for bringing gun to Baptist Hill basketball game

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday arrested a woman who brought a concealed weapon into a school basketball game. According to the report, deputies were told that a woman watching the game had a gun. A witness said the gun fell on the floor during the game, then the woman picked it up and put it in her backpack.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
News 2 will host drive-thru Toys for Tots collection day

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The season for giving is here and News 2 wants your help collecting toys for local children who wouldn’t otherwise have a Christmas. On Wednesday, December 21st, News 2 and Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler invite you, our viewers, to help us pack as many new and unwrapped toys as possible into storage POD Storage Containers outside our studio in Mount Pleasant.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Man found dead in car after accidental discharge, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said a man found dead inside a vehicle Tuesday was accidentally shot. Officers responded to the area of Rivers Avenue and Dalton Street around 6:20 a.m. following a reported traffic accident. “First responders assisting the victim found a...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Colleton County home destroyed by space-heater fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) believe that a space heater sparked the Tuesday afternoon fire that destroyed a mobile home. According to CCFR, crews arrived shortly after 12:10 p.m. to find a single-wide mobile home on Patriot Lane engulfed in flames. The home had already collapsed by the time crews arrived.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Four Cane Bay Cobras sign to play in college

SUMMERVILLE, SC

