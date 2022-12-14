Read full article on original website
Moments in Time
Work on the Causeway, to connect with Padre Island, starting at a point near Flour Bluff, 12 miles below Corpus Christi, and terminating near the ranch House of Pat. F. Dunn, on Padre Island, will be started January 1st, according to a telegram received this morning from Colonel Sam Robertson, promoter of the Padre Island Ocean Beach driveway. The Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce has sold the amount of stock required to finance the construction. The Causeway will be 18,300 feet in length, and material for its construction was unloaded at Aransas Pass several months ago and is now being moved by boat to Flour Bluff. It will be known as the Don Patricio Causeway, in honor of Pat Dunn, who has resided on Padre Island over 50 years. The Dunn holdings on Padre were purchased last summer by Colonel Robertson and W. E. Callahan of Saint Louis. (Editor’s note: this was originally published in The Brownsville Herald (Brownsville, Tex.), on Dec. 21, 1926)
Bishop 911 calls are now being transferred to Corpus Christi MetroCom system
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi MetroCom dispatchers have now taken over 911 operations from the Bishop Police Department. The move is part of a planned acquisition that's expected to save the city of Bishop a lot of money. The Bishop Police Department has always done its own...
Hawn recalled as Port A visionary
The architect of capital impact fees, George S. Hawn, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Corpus Christi. Born Aug. 3, 1929 in Beeville, he was 93. Funeral services will be private. Hawn was a longtime member and president of the Nueces County Water Control and Improvement District No. 4, which manages the water supply for Port Aransas. Capital impact fees […]
This historic Gulf Coast hotel could be just days from demolition
The city of Palacios sits on the Texas Gulf Coast between Corpus Christi and Galveston. These days, it’s known primarily for shrimping and tourism. And for close to 120 years, the Luther Hotel has been a centerpiece for visitors and locals alike. “It’s often called the jewel of the...
City of Corpus Christi offers to combine Nueces County ESD #2 into CCFD
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Emergency Service District #2 has an offer to merge with the Corpus Christi Fire Department, according to officials with both departments. CCFD chief Robert Rocha said the City of Corpus Christi approached Nueces County ESD #2 earlier this year, but the initial offer...
Federal grant pours $6 million to build police training center in Kingsville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A $6 million federal grant is paying for a regional emergency operation and training center that will be located in Kingsville, Texas. Kleberg County officials had been working on the plan for a couple of years now and feel that the facility is going to make a big difference.
Yorktown 'mud bridge' expected to take one month to complete, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi just released plans saying that the Yorktown Mud Bridge will take one month to complete. On Monday, 3NEWS reported that Yorktown Boulevard, near the Oso Bay mud bridge, was shut down due to road damage. Corpus Christi Director of Public...
Port, City of Corpus Christi leadership weigh in on desal discussion
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two newly elected Corpus Christi City Council members have expressed their opposition to the Port of Corpus Christi's desalination plant. The people that we're elected over the last month understand the significance of an entity in the Coastal Bend getting a desal plant. It's one of the biggest issues, not only here, but in Texas," said Port of C.C. Board Chair Charlie Zahn.
Operation Blue Santa takes flight for its third year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Operation Blue Santa took to the air this morning for it's third year, this time, without the help of any reindeer. The Bishop Police Department joined on the journey Thursday as they made their way around schools in the city. Officers said it was amazing...
Corpus Christi is now home to a world champion jiu-jitsu athlete
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is now the home to a world champion jiu-jitsu athlete. Tommy Montoya got the chance to hold up the world championship medal he won over the weekend in Anaheim, California. He practices out of his Gracie Allegiance studio on Staples Street. The contests...
7 Best Antique Shops in Corpus Christi for Treasure Hunting
Antique shops in Corpus Christi offer some of the best antiquing almost anywhere. How can you go wrong finding good deals and lost treasures with the beach around every corner? Antiquing and beach-combing is an ideal match. If you’ve never thought of seeking out treasures while visiting Corpus Christi, you...
City says stranded barge to be removed from Packery Channel
Stranded in Packery Channel by Hurricane Ian, efforts to remove the infamous barge are finally underway.
Corpus Christi landfill could see project to harvest, reuse natural gases from trash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials are looking to approve a project that would help to harvest the natural gases produced by the trash at the Cefe Valenzuela Landfill. The project would bring in at least $10,000 dollars a month in new revenue. Gas extraction devices sit on top of...
Man dies after his tractor-trailer flips on road shoulder in Refugio County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man died after his tractor-trailer flipped on Farm-to-Market 774 in Refugio County. Mark Anthony Martin was driving westbound at about 8:06 p.m. Monday, when his truck wheel hit the grassy shoulder of the road and flipped. Trailer also disconnected from his blue Mack truck.
Coastal Bend Food Bank gives update on new warehouse location
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The walls are already going up on the Coastal Bend Food Bank's new multimillion dollar warehouse. The 108,000 square-foot facility will cost $32 million to build. Project manager Mike Munoz said the Food Bank's new facility will expand their food supply into a 15,000 square-foot freezer and 20,000 square-foot cooler.
Christmas forecast trending cooler in Corpus Christi
What will the weather be like on Christmas Day? It's a question that comes up often leading up to the big day. Here's what we know as of Dec. 12.
Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: Church Unlimited Westside Mission
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When Share Your Christmas rolls around, it's easy to forget just how many people are affected by food insecurity. Thanks to this week's guest on Domingo Live, we have numbers on how many people are fed by one food pantry on the Westside of Corpus Christi.
CCISD prepare to renovate old Mary Carroll High School campus
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Indepdnet School District are getting their students ready for the real world. But first, some renovations have to be done at the old Mary Carroll High School campus. The district has hired an architect to help them decide how they can proceed...
Substandard buildings around the Coastal Bend are being demolished
People in Corpus Christi are seeing fewer run-down, vacant buildings throughout the city, including three recently demolished properties.
