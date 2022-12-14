Work on the Causeway, to connect with Padre Island, starting at a point near Flour Bluff, 12 miles below Corpus Christi, and terminating near the ranch House of Pat. F. Dunn, on Padre Island, will be started January 1st, according to a telegram received this morning from Colonel Sam Robertson, promoter of the Padre Island Ocean Beach driveway. The Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce has sold the amount of stock required to finance the construction. The Causeway will be 18,300 feet in length, and material for its construction was unloaded at Aransas Pass several months ago and is now being moved by boat to Flour Bluff. It will be known as the Don Patricio Causeway, in honor of Pat Dunn, who has resided on Padre Island over 50 years. The Dunn holdings on Padre were purchased last summer by Colonel Robertson and W. E. Callahan of Saint Louis. (Editor’s note: this was originally published in The Brownsville Herald (Brownsville, Tex.), on Dec. 21, 1926)

