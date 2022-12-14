ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Moments in Time

Work on the Causeway, to connect with Padre Island, starting at a point near Flour Bluff, 12 miles below Corpus Christi, and terminating near the ranch House of Pat. F. Dunn, on Padre Island, will be started January 1st, according to a telegram received this morning from Colonel Sam Robertson, promoter of the Padre Island Ocean Beach driveway. The Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce has sold the amount of stock required to finance the construction. The Causeway will be 18,300 feet in length, and material for its construction was unloaded at Aransas Pass several months ago and is now being moved by boat to Flour Bluff. It will be known as the Don Patricio Causeway, in honor of Pat Dunn, who has resided on Padre Island over 50 years. The Dunn holdings on Padre were purchased last summer by Colonel Robertson and W. E. Callahan of Saint Louis. (Editor’s note: this was originally published in The Brownsville Herald (Brownsville, Tex.), on Dec. 21, 1926)
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Hawn recalled as Port A visionary

The architect of capital impact fees, George S. Hawn, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Corpus Christi. Born Aug. 3, 1929 in Beeville, he was 93. Funeral services will be private. Hawn was a longtime member and president of the Nueces County Water Control and Improvement District No. 4, which manages the water supply for Port Aransas. Capital impact fees […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
kut.org

This historic Gulf Coast hotel could be just days from demolition

The city of Palacios sits on the Texas Gulf Coast between Corpus Christi and Galveston. These days, it’s known primarily for shrimping and tourism. And for close to 120 years, the Luther Hotel has been a centerpiece for visitors and locals alike. “It’s often called the jewel of the...
PALACIOS, TX
KIII 3News

Port, City of Corpus Christi leadership weigh in on desal discussion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two newly elected Corpus Christi City Council members have expressed their opposition to the Port of Corpus Christi's desalination plant. The people that we're elected over the last month understand the significance of an entity in the Coastal Bend getting a desal plant. It's one of the biggest issues, not only here, but in Texas," said Port of C.C. Board Chair Charlie Zahn.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Operation Blue Santa takes flight for its third year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Operation Blue Santa took to the air this morning for it's third year, this time, without the help of any reindeer. The Bishop Police Department joined on the journey Thursday as they made their way around schools in the city. Officers said it was amazing...
BISHOP, TX
hwy.co

7 Best Antique Shops in Corpus Christi for Treasure Hunting

Antique shops in Corpus Christi offer some of the best antiquing almost anywhere. How can you go wrong finding good deals and lost treasures with the beach around every corner? Antiquing and beach-combing is an ideal match. If you’ve never thought of seeking out treasures while visiting Corpus Christi, you...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend Food Bank gives update on new warehouse location

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The walls are already going up on the Coastal Bend Food Bank's new multimillion dollar warehouse. The 108,000 square-foot facility will cost $32 million to build. Project manager Mike Munoz said the Food Bank's new facility will expand their food supply into a 15,000 square-foot freezer and 20,000 square-foot cooler.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy