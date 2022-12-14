Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lexington hospitals near capacity
On the heels of the White House warning of the "triple-demic" hospitals in Lexington and the rest of Kentucky are feeling the strain.
Fayette County teacher gets heartwarming surprise
A Fayette County teacher received quite the surprise Thursday, being showered with gifts, and a hearty "merry Christmas" from students.
Lexington woman wanted for supervised release violations
A Lexington woman is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House
Crumbl Cookies, known for the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, opened in the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center Friday morning. 7 injured in multi-car crash on Alumni Drive in Lexington. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a...
Heart specialists talk dangers of an aortic aneurysm
The family of sportswriter Grant Wahl said a ruptured heart vessel caused his death — brought on by an undetected aneurysm.
Lengths of Love: Pulaski County program skates into the holiday season
A recovery center in Pulaski County is skating right into the holiday season.
Lexington's Hope Center hoping the community supports those in need
Hope Center announced its Hope for the Holiday initiative, a project to make the holiday special for its more than 500 clients in the emergency Shelter, veterans' and mental health programs, and men's and women's recovery programs.
Dec. 14: Dog flu, White Lotus, Tipping it forward
Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 14, 2022.
Private aircraft experienced collapsed landing gear at Blue Grass Airport
A main runway at Blue Grass Airport was shut down on Thursday.
Lexington Sporting Club files 3rd soccer stadium proposal
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Sporting Club has filed its third proposal to build a soccer stadium in Fayette County. This time, the proposed state-of-the-art soccer stadium and training facility will seat around 6,500 people. The proposed stadium will be located at the corner of Athens-Boonesboro Road...
Woman battling cancer loses husband in hit-and-run
After months of battling leukemia, a Denver woman finally received the stem cell transplant she had been waiting for. But the night turned tragic when her husband was killed on his bike.
Fatal 2-car crash on Mason Headley Road
Police said it happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday when a car and a pickup truck collided.
Louisville makes top 20 New Year’s cities, Lexington falls short
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The New Year is nearly here and you might be looking for the best party for your buck. WalletHub released a ranking of the top 100 best cities to celebrate the ringing of the New Year. The study looked at 29 key indicators, comparing the cities’ entertainment and food, average cost, and safety and accessibility.
Frankfort mom struggles to find antibiotic amid shortage
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – It was a tough week for Katie Bell’s household when her son become sick. “They told me everywhere in Frankfort there was no antibiotics, so I sat in my car, crying,” said the mother of two boys. Bell’s son was diagnosed with...
Lexington woman charged in son's death to appear in court Thursday morning
Alashia Brown, 24, was arrested in late November and initially charged with child abuse after Lexington police were called to an area hospital for a 2-year-old overdosing.
GoFundMe established for woman killed in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A GoFundMe established for a woman killed in a Saturday shooting has surpassed its goal. The family of Elaina Mammen set up a GoFundMe with a goal of $10,000. The campaign has surpassed $11,000. “This is also a reminder to please hold your family...
Evening weather forecast: 12/14/2022
It's been a super-soaker here in Lexington with more rain on the way ahead of a wicked cold air mass that will pack a major wallop!
7 injured in 5-car crash on Alumni Drive in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A serious crash happened near the intersection of Alumni Drive and Yellowstone Parkway. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle ran a red light which led to a five-vehicle crash. Seven people were taken to an area hospital, one with...
Applying to Fayette Co. Schools specialized academic programs: Dates to know
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The traditional education path doesn’t necessarily work for every student. So, don’t miss the chance for your child to apply to the Fayette County Public Schools magnet and specialized academic programs. The application window is coming up in January. This unique opportunity...
Video shows man buy fentanyl, overdose minutes later
Placer County sheriff's officials released a video of an alleged sale of fentanyl at a gas station that led to an overdose of the buyer several minutes later.
