Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

Lexington hospitals near capacity

On the heels of the White House warning of the "triple-demic" hospitals in Lexington and the rest of Kentucky are feeling the strain.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Fayette County teacher gets heartwarming surprise

A Fayette County teacher received quite the surprise Thursday, being showered with gifts, and a hearty "merry Christmas" from students.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington woman wanted for supervised release violations

A Lexington woman is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House

Crumbl Cookies, known for the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, opened in the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center Friday morning. 7 injured in multi-car crash on Alumni Drive in Lexington. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Heart specialists talk dangers of an aortic aneurysm

The family of sportswriter Grant Wahl said a ruptured heart vessel caused his death — brought on by an undetected aneurysm.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lengths of Love: Pulaski County program skates into the holiday season

A recovery center in Pulaski County is skating right into the holiday season.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington's Hope Center hoping the community supports those in need

Hope Center announced its Hope for the Holiday initiative, a project to make the holiday special for its more than 500 clients in the emergency Shelter, veterans' and mental health programs, and men's and women's recovery programs.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Dec. 14: Dog flu, White Lotus, Tipping it forward

Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 14, 2022.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington Sporting Club files 3rd soccer stadium proposal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Sporting Club has filed its third proposal to build a soccer stadium in Fayette County. This time, the proposed state-of-the-art soccer stadium and training facility will seat around 6,500 people. The proposed stadium will be located at the corner of Athens-Boonesboro Road...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Woman battling cancer loses husband in hit-and-run

After months of battling leukemia, a Denver woman finally received the stem cell transplant she had been waiting for. But the night turned tragic when her husband was killed on his bike.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Fatal 2-car crash on Mason Headley Road

Police said it happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday when a car and a pickup truck collided.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Louisville makes top 20 New Year’s cities, Lexington falls short

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The New Year is nearly here and you might be looking for the best party for your buck. WalletHub released a ranking of the top 100 best cities to celebrate the ringing of the New Year. The study looked at 29 key indicators, comparing the cities’ entertainment and food, average cost, and safety and accessibility.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Frankfort mom struggles to find antibiotic amid shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – It was a tough week for Katie Bell’s household when her son become sick. “They told me everywhere in Frankfort there was no antibiotics, so I sat in my car, crying,” said the mother of two boys. Bell’s son was diagnosed with...
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

GoFundMe established for woman killed in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A GoFundMe established for a woman killed in a Saturday shooting has surpassed its goal. The family of Elaina Mammen set up a GoFundMe with a goal of $10,000. The campaign has surpassed $11,000. “This is also a reminder to please hold your family...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Evening weather forecast: 12/14/2022

It's been a super-soaker here in Lexington with more rain on the way ahead of a wicked cold air mass that will pack a major wallop!
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

7 injured in 5-car crash on Alumni Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A serious crash happened near the intersection of Alumni Drive and Yellowstone Parkway. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle ran a red light which led to a five-vehicle crash. Seven people were taken to an area hospital, one with...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Video shows man buy fentanyl, overdose minutes later

Placer County sheriff's officials released a video of an alleged sale of fentanyl at a gas station that led to an overdose of the buyer several minutes later.
LEXINGTON, KY

