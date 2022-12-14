Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
Blue Lions defeat Chillicothe in dual meet, 47-32
The Washington Blue Lion varsity wrestling team hosted the visiting Chillicothe Cavaliers in a Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet on Thursday evening. Both teams were 1-0 in FAC duals coming into the competition, with Washington defeating McClain and Chillicothe defeating Hillsboro. Washington was able to come away with the victory,...
Record-Herald
Lady Lions defeat Hillsboro, 47-41
HILLSBORO — The Lady Lions of Washington High School visited Hillsboro High School to take on the Lady Indians on Wednesday, Dec. 14 in a Frontier Athletic Conference basketball game. The Lady Lions came into the contest seeking their first win of the season, and the winner of Wednesday’s game would also earn their first FAC win of the season as both teams were 0-3 in league play prior.
Record-Herald
Blue Lions win j-v, freshman games at McClain
GREENFIELD — The Washington Blue Lion boys freshman and j-v teams played the Tigers at McClain High School Friday, Dec. 9. Washington won the j-v game, 33-24. The Blue Lions won the freshman game, 43-31. In the j-v game for the Blue Lions, Jakob Hoosier led with nine points....
Record-Herald
Osborne’s 3 lifts Panthers over Cavs
CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Panthers were looking to remain undefeated on the season as they visited Chillicothe High School Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Panthers were 5-0 overall, 3-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference coming in. Thanks to a huge three-point field goal, the only one of the game...
Record-Herald
Panthers win Ironclad Baker tournament
HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace varsity bowling team traveled to Hillsboro on Saturday, Dec. 3 for the Ironclad Baker Tournament. In the qualifying round, Miami Trace rolled games of 244, 246, 233, 213, 214, 185, 210 and 143 for a total of 1,688. Miami Trace qualified as the No....
wvsportsnow.com
Cincinnati Transfer WR Nick Mardner Makes Visit to WVU
With the top four wide receivers on the West Virginia roster not returning for the 2023 season, Neal Brown will now have to take the necessary steps to find new playmakers for the Mountaineers’ offense. A possible start was presented on Thursday evening with University of Cincinnati transfer wide...
Four-star swingman Jonathan Powell recaps regional visits
It has been a busy fall for four-star guard Jonathan Powell. The 6-foot-6 scoring swingman out of Dayton (Ohio) is being pursued by a handful of the better programs in the region. "Coaches like my size," Powell said. "They like my ability to handle and shoot the ball really well...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on "getting your ass kicked," Reese's health and more minutes for Martinez
After his team was dominated from start to finish in a 87-60 loss to UCLA, Kevin Willard laid the scenario out plainly. "Once in a while, you get your ass kicked. It's part of life. They'll bounce back. They've bounced back so far. We've played good basketball. We'll get back to playing good basketball. It's, having a little adversity right now," he said after the Terps lost by the biggest margin in the 23-year history of Xfinity Center. "I think this is,it's good for you and again, getting a beat down every once in a while it's not the worst thing. It's not, you know, especially early on."
Maryland, Michigan, South Carolina battling for five-star Nyckoles Harbor ahead of Signing Day 2022
Maryland, Michigan and South Carolina battle for uncommitted five-star Nyckoles Harbor in a race down to the wire, according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong. Harbor, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound talent from Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll. "Well, two weeks in a row that he's been at Maryland," Wiltfong said on...
WBAL Radio
Wes Moore wants to revive mass transit project
Maryland's Gov.-elect wants to revive an abandoned mass transit project. Gov.-elect Wes Moore says the Red Line, which would have connected Woodlawn to Canton, wasn't perfect, noting it wasn't connected to Baltimore's Metro or Light Rail system. Hogan canceled the project in 2015, returning nearly a billion dollars in federal...
wvxu.org
George Vogel retiring from WLWT-TV after 'a great run and lots of fun'
George Vogel started at WLWT-TV in 1980 as an intern while studying at the University of Cincinnati — and never left. "Somehow I have been here ever since," Vogel told me Wednesday when he announced he's retiring in March. He's still getting used to the idea of leaving Channel 5 after WLWT-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary in February.
WLWT 5
WLWT's Sports Director George Vogel retiring after nearly 42 years
CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced today that WLWT News 5 Sports Director George Vogel will be retiring from WLWT after an almost 42 year career covering professional, collegiate, and high school sports across Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-State. “I could not have asked for a more enjoyable...
Record-Herald
11th-annual local bird count held
The Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District hosted its 11th-annual bird count as part of the 123rd year of the Audubon Christmas bird count on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Data comes from over 2,000 circles. The count runs from Dec. 14 to Jan. 5. A 15-mile circle is identified and locations within the area are included. The circle can then be counted every year to compare the results.
Record-Herald
Pipes of Christmas sound out Sunday in Greenfield
Hoping to spread a bit of cheer and good will among their community, a plethora of Greenfield area residents have been preparing for The Pipes of Christmas that will take place Sunday at three locations — the First Presbyterian Church, First Methodist Church and McClain High School — that all boast more than 100-year-old pipe organs.
Man Shot Multiple Times In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot late Friday night in Southeast D.C. This incident took place on the 2700 Block of Langston Place. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect and his vehicle. Police responded to a report of gunshots shortly before 11 pm. When they arrived, they discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect and his vehicle. If you have any The post Man Shot Multiple Times In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
wvpublic.org
Oldest Continuously Operating Manufacturing Plant In W.Va. Closes Doors
The Halltown Paperboard Mill in Jefferson County quietly shut down last month, marking the closure of the oldest continuously operating manufacturing plant in West Virginia. Jefferson County Development Authority Executive Director Dennis Jarvis confirmed the closing of the 153-year-old recycled paperboard plant. Jarvis says it accounts for a loss of around 70 manufacturing jobs in the county, though the exact number is unknown.
One dead after Capitol Heights shooting
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — One man was shot and killed in Capitol Heights on Wednesday evening. Police responded to the 5900 block of Marlboro Pike around 9:10 p.m. They found the victim who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police were still investigating hours later. There was no […]
Record-Herald
HEAP Winter Crisis Program continues until March 31
The Ohio Department of Development and Community Action Commission of Fayette County want to remind Ohioans assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, have a PIPP default with a disconnection notice at or below 25% fuel, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program, which started on Nov. 1, 2022.
Record-Herald
Bottorff has big plans for Court House Fitness
On Aug. 18, local Hayden Bottorff took over ownership at Court House Fitness, a prominent gym in Washington Court House. Court House Fitness, located at 215 E. Court St., is well-known for the multitude of classes and amenities offered to membership holders, including yoga classes, a pool, a sauna, and tanning beds.
Fox 19
Repeat offender used Amazon disguise to steal packages from Cincinnati apartments: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say they traced a rash of local thefts back to a Cincinnati man who found the perfect disguise. Breshawn Wynn, 33, of Walnut Hills is accused of breaking into three apartment buildings and an office building in Walnut Hills and an apartment building in Corryville dressed as an Amazon delivery driver in October, according to Cincinnati police and court records.
