wjct.org

Neighbors push back against townhomes near downtown Fernandina

A proposal to tear down four homes and make way for townhouses just steps away from historic downtown Fernandina Beach drew dozens of people to a Planning Advisory Board meeting Wednesday night. Residents pushed back against the proposal, sharing concerns about how they believe the development would change the character...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
wjct.org

City Council approves $10.1 million in grants for Paysafe headquarters

The Jacksonville City Council has approved a bill awarding global online payment provider Paysafe Processing Solutions LLC $10.1 million in cash grants to bring its North American headquarters and 600 jobs to Northeast Florida. Council voted 15-2 on Tuesday to approve Resolution 2022-0863 to secure the London-based Paysafe’s $51.5 million...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

JSO blames software issue for missing Kent Stermon access logs

Influential Republican donor Kent Stermon, who died last week, used a personal badge to access Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office buildings more than 700 times over the past five years and on at least 25 separate dates in 2022, according to records obtained by Jacksonville Today. Those numbers, released last week,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Insurance reform; protecting right whales; holidays and children with disabilities; 'Jacksonville Scavenger'

In a special session this week, the Florida Legislature has been looking at insurance issues plaguing Florida homeowners. But, will the lawmakers' proposed changes ultimately end up helping or hurting homeowners? Mark Friedlander, spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, joined us with some insight. Protecting right whales. North Atlantic right...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Record-tying cargo ship joins Jacksonville rotation

A container ship tying the record for the largest to visit Jacksonville arrived at JAXPORT this week, the Jacksonville Port Authority announced. The ZIM USA has a cargo capacity of 11,923 TEU and is one of four new ships replacing smaller vessels in ZIM’s weekly container service, according to a JAXPORT news release.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

A Guide to the Best Holiday Music Events in Jax

The holidays are always fun and festive, especially for fans of local music. While we have plenty of national and international acts coming through this region, December is a time for putting the spotlight on local artists and organizations, many of whom have special programmes of music, custom-made for the season. Here’s our guide to the best holiday music events in Jax.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

