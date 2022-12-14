ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Salinas, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Salinas.

The Notre Dame High School - Salinas basketball team will have a game with North Salinas High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

Notre Dame High School - Salinas
North Salinas High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The North Salinas High School basketball team will have a game with Salinas High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.

North Salinas High School
Salinas High School
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Santa Teresa High School basketball team will have a game with Alisal High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.

Santa Teresa High School
Alisal High School
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanbenito.com

Garlic titan Don Christopher dies

Don Christopher, who grew a handful of acres into an internationally recognized brand—and whose philanthropic work provided young people with a path toward education and established Gilroy as the world’s garlic epicenter—died surrounded by his family on Dec. 12. He was 88. Christopher, a third generation farmer,...
GILROY, CA
myscottsvalley.com

Welcome to the 2022 Scotts Valley Holiday Lights Tour

The following is a map of some of the holiday lit homes in Scotts Valley that have been sent to me, as well homes and neighborhoods that I feel have done a nice job with several homes that are lit up and they had to be on this list. Brought...
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
Lake County News

Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility

LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
LUCERNE, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Weekend storm drenches Morgan Hill

Heavy winds and a torrential downpour over the weekend flooded roads, toppled trees, wiped out electricity and caused plenty of anxiety and frustration throughout South County. From Dec. 9-11, Morgan Hill received a combined total of 4.5 inches of rain, according to local weather enthusiast Chris Henry, who has been...
MORGAN HILL, CA
KSBW.com

Person hospitalized after being struck by car near Salinas High School

SALINAS, Calif. — A person was struck by a vehicle near Salinas High School, Monday afternoon. According to first responders, a person was struck by a car outside of the school, possibly along South Main Street, near Pine Street. Witnesses told KSBW 8 that the victim was severely injured.
SALINAS, CA
pajaronian.com

Photo: Fire erupts in East Beach home

Watsonville firefighters attack a fire that broke out in a two-story home on the 400 block East Beach Street Thursday morning. Battalion Chief Jon Goulding said the blaze opened up in a second floor portion of the home that is divided into several units. Firefighters were able to largely snuff out the flames within 20 minutes of the 9:20am incident. Three people were taken to the hospital for observation. Goulding said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
WATSONVILLE, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Storm barrels through South County

Heavy winds and a torrential downpour over the weekend flooded roads, toppled trees, wiped out electricity and caused plenty of anxiety and frustration throughout Gilroy. According to the National Weather Service, Gilroy got three inches of rain combined on Dec. 10 and 11. Miller Avenue at Silva’s Crossing in Christmas...
GILROY, CA
KSBW.com

Names of victims in fatal 101 crash released, 1 from Central Coast

AROMAS, Calif. — The San Benito Coroner's Office released the names of the two victims who died in a fatal accident on U.S. Route 101 southbound at Cannon Road — Ezequiel Sanchez, 28, of Gonzales, and Jason Manning, 50, of Arizona. According to California Highway Patrol investigators, a...
GONZALES, CA
Nationwide Report

27-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Santa Clara County (Santa Clara County, CA)

The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle collision on Saturday. The accident occurred on Highway 17, where it meets Idylwild Road at 9:16 a.m. According to the officials, a black 2013 Toyota was going west on Idylwild Road when it turned left to go onto the highway and came directly into the path of a gray Ford Mustang. The Ford hit the Toyota on the driver’s side.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area

The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
BERKELEY, CA
kion546.com

Holidays bring winter respiratory virus concerns for parents

SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- “For parents, it’s kind of like getting stressful out here,” Parent Essie Saucedo said. “Especially leaving work early.”. Essie Saucedo was holding any medicine she could find on the shelves in Target. She tells KION how much she wants to see her children...
SALINAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Falling Tree Kills 2, Seriously Injures 4 on Highway 101 South of Gilroy

A eucalyptus tree that fell across the southbound lanes of Highway 101 in wet and windy conditions early Sunday caused three vehicles to crash, killing two people and injuring four others, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded to a 3:25 a.m. report of the crash near Cannon Road,...
GILROY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Uncensored: Local realtor explores who Santa Cruzans are through Census data

Keep Santa Cruz Weird… a phrase coined by locals to concisely describe our unique community. The “keep” in the phrase can be seen as a protest against change. Change is, of course, inevitable. Santa Cruz has seen an influx of change since its official inception in 1791. Presently, this change is only accelerated as more and more people discover this quiet coastal gem.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy