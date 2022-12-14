Salinas, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Salinas.
The Notre Dame High School - Salinas basketball team will have a game with North Salinas High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.
Notre Dame High School - Salinas
North Salinas High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The North Salinas High School basketball team will have a game with Salinas High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.
North Salinas High School
Salinas High School
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Santa Teresa High School basketball team will have a game with Alisal High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.
Santa Teresa High School
Alisal High School
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
