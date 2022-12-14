ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
timestribunenews.com

IHSA makes several key announcements

December has been a month full of Illinois High School Association news. The organization announced last week that the football state championships will return to Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal. This past season, all eight football state championships were played in Champaign. Illinois State was the original site of the...
NORMAL, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Defensive Coordinator Candidates Short List

It was announced on Tuesday, December 13th that Illinois Defensive Coordinator Ryan Walters would be departing from the program, and heading to West Lafayette, IN to serve as Head Coach at Purdue University. Walters served as DC in Champaign for two seasons, and led the Illini to a top 3 defense in the nation over the 2022 season. Walters is in the nomination for many awards for his excellence in coaching during 2022, including being named a finalist for the Broyles award, making Ryan one of the top prospects in the coaching carousel.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Ryan Walters had no other choice

What in the hell is going on with Illinois football? It feels like this isn’t reality. Consensus All-Americans on both sides of the ball. Running back Chase Brown is a finalist for the Doak Walker. No-star corner Devon Witherspoon in the discussion for the Jim Thorpe. Head coach Bret...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
OurSentinel

Photo of the Day | December 14, 2022

St. Joseph-Ogden's Logan Smith takes the ball to the hoop during the Toyota of Danville Classic title game against Oakwood on December 3. The junior finished with 10 points in the Spartans' 66-31 victory over the Comets. While helping SJO maintain their perfect early season record, Smith earned a spot on the All-Tournament team.
SAINT JOSEPH, IL
WCIA

Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A bobcat was spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello last week. Allerton Park and Retreat Center shared footage of a bobcat walking on Facebook. The footage was caught on Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. with a new camera set up to spot beavers in the area. In the post, Allerton Park […]
MONTICELLO, IL
wglt.org

State Farm ends retiree charitable matching gifts

In a surprising move that has implications for not-for-profit organizations in central Illinois, State Farm is cutting back on its charitable giving in at least one area. The company website notes retirees will no longer be eligible for the company's charitable matching gift program, effective with the new year. The...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Illinois flags at half-staff for passing of state senator

The state of Illinois is honoring a state senator who passed away this week by flying flags at half-staff this week. State Senator Scott Bennett of Champaign passed away suddently last Friday. He is survived by his wife and two young children. Bennett served for nearly six years in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
thefabricator.com

Rivian to power Illinois plant with wind

Rivian and Apex Clean Energy have signed a power purchase agreement for 50 mW of electricity from the renewable energy company’s proposed Goose Creek Wind farm in Piatt County, Ill. This purchase, along with other renewable sourcing and on-site generation, will allow the electric vehicle manufacturer to power as...
PIATT COUNTY, IL
macaronikid.com

2022 Bloomington - Normal, IL Holiday and Christmas Light Displays

Every year my family likes to get in our pajamas, grab a thermos of hot cocoa and hop in the car. Our destination? Some of Bloomington - Normal, IL's very best holiday light displays. From Uptown Normal's festively lit-up trees and storefronts to twinkling local home displays (with a few set to music!) ... there's plenty to see!
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Police confirm 2 hurt in Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign Police Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson confirms two people were hurt in a shooting. It happened near the corner of Beardsley and Prospect Avenues around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Police were searching through the yard of a house looking for evidence and placed markers on the ground. The Crime Scene Unit […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

DACC Nursing Hosts Winter Pinning Ceremony

DANVILLE – Nine women currently working as Licensed Practical Nurses were celebrated Thursday, December 15, for completing the Associate Degree of Nursing with a pinning ceremony. The graduates also are invited to walk in the College Commencement Ceremony in May, 2023. The Danville Area Community College Nurse Pinning Ceremony...
DANVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Popular Champaign breakfast restaurant broken into, closed for the day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Original Pancake House in Champaign is closed today following an overnight burglary. Champaign Police responded to a report of a break-in around 5 am at 1909 W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday. Police say they are working to determine whether anything was stolen. On the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36

Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
MACON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy