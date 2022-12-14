Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Brad Underwood seeking leadership as No. 18 Illinois hosts Alabama AM
No. 18 Illinois has played a tough schedule through 10 games, including four opponents ranked at the time of the
As Illinois Prepares for the ReliaQuest Bowl, Here's What You Need to Know About the Illini
There were certainly hopes that the Illinois Fighting Illini could show some progress under head coach Bret Bielema’s regime during the 2022 football season, but few expected the team to show such dramatic strides as they finished the campaign with eight victories and a berth in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State.
timestribunenews.com
IHSA makes several key announcements
December has been a month full of Illinois High School Association news. The organization announced last week that the football state championships will return to Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal. This past season, all eight football state championships were played in Champaign. Illinois State was the original site of the...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Defensive Coordinator Candidates Short List
It was announced on Tuesday, December 13th that Illinois Defensive Coordinator Ryan Walters would be departing from the program, and heading to West Lafayette, IN to serve as Head Coach at Purdue University. Walters served as DC in Champaign for two seasons, and led the Illini to a top 3 defense in the nation over the 2022 season. Walters is in the nomination for many awards for his excellence in coaching during 2022, including being named a finalist for the Broyles award, making Ryan one of the top prospects in the coaching carousel.
thechampaignroom.com
Ryan Walters had no other choice
What in the hell is going on with Illinois football? It feels like this isn’t reality. Consensus All-Americans on both sides of the ball. Running back Chase Brown is a finalist for the Doak Walker. No-star corner Devon Witherspoon in the discussion for the Jim Thorpe. Head coach Bret...
Photo of the Day | December 14, 2022
St. Joseph-Ogden's Logan Smith takes the ball to the hoop during the Toyota of Danville Classic title game against Oakwood on December 3. The junior finished with 10 points in the Spartans' 66-31 victory over the Comets. While helping SJO maintain their perfect early season record, Smith earned a spot on the All-Tournament team.
Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A bobcat was spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello last week. Allerton Park and Retreat Center shared footage of a bobcat walking on Facebook. The footage was caught on Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. with a new camera set up to spot beavers in the area. In the post, Allerton Park […]
wglt.org
State Farm ends retiree charitable matching gifts
In a surprising move that has implications for not-for-profit organizations in central Illinois, State Farm is cutting back on its charitable giving in at least one area. The company website notes retirees will no longer be eligible for the company's charitable matching gift program, effective with the new year. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Illinois flags at half-staff for passing of state senator
The state of Illinois is honoring a state senator who passed away this week by flying flags at half-staff this week. State Senator Scott Bennett of Champaign passed away suddently last Friday. He is survived by his wife and two young children. Bennett served for nearly six years in the...
New casino in Danville expected to open in April 2023
Danville Mayor, Rickey Williams Jr. says the new casino will generate around $6,000,000, but will also benefit existing businesses in town.
thefabricator.com
Rivian to power Illinois plant with wind
Rivian and Apex Clean Energy have signed a power purchase agreement for 50 mW of electricity from the renewable energy company’s proposed Goose Creek Wind farm in Piatt County, Ill. This purchase, along with other renewable sourcing and on-site generation, will allow the electric vehicle manufacturer to power as...
fox32chicago.com
Truck makers Rivian, Lion call on Pritzker to move faster on phaseout of gas and diesel-fuel engines
CHICAGO - Two electric truck makers with Illinois operations are pressuring Gov. J.B. Pritzker to commit to more aggressive state policies that phase out large gas and diesel-engine vehicles. Rivian, with almost 6,000 employees in Normal, and Lion Electric, which is beginning to build electric school buses in Joliet, along...
U.S. Route 36 closed due to personal injury crash outside Long Creek
LONG CREEK, Ill., (WCIA) – Illinois State Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route after a crash involving personal injury occurred on U.S. Route 36. The crash happened around 8:30 this morning near Salem School Road in Long Creek. ISP is closing the route until further notice.
macaronikid.com
2022 Bloomington - Normal, IL Holiday and Christmas Light Displays
Every year my family likes to get in our pajamas, grab a thermos of hot cocoa and hop in the car. Our destination? Some of Bloomington - Normal, IL's very best holiday light displays. From Uptown Normal's festively lit-up trees and storefronts to twinkling local home displays (with a few set to music!) ... there's plenty to see!
Police confirm 2 hurt in Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign Police Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson confirms two people were hurt in a shooting. It happened near the corner of Beardsley and Prospect Avenues around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Police were searching through the yard of a house looking for evidence and placed markers on the ground. The Crime Scene Unit […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC Nursing Hosts Winter Pinning Ceremony
DANVILLE – Nine women currently working as Licensed Practical Nurses were celebrated Thursday, December 15, for completing the Associate Degree of Nursing with a pinning ceremony. The graduates also are invited to walk in the College Commencement Ceremony in May, 2023. The Danville Area Community College Nurse Pinning Ceremony...
newschannel20.com
Popular Champaign breakfast restaurant broken into, closed for the day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Original Pancake House in Champaign is closed today following an overnight burglary. Champaign Police responded to a report of a break-in around 5 am at 1909 W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday. Police say they are working to determine whether anything was stolen. On the...
fordcountychronicle.com
Suspected arson at Buckley home leads to police chase, fatal crash
BUCKLEY — A suspected arson at a home in Buckley led to a police chase Monday in Iroquois County involving the home’s owner, who was killed when she crashed her Mercedes-Benz head-on into a Rantoul woman’s Jeep, causing that woman’s death, as well, authorities said. The...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36
Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
25newsnow.com
Bloomington District 87 hires administrator in charge of teaching and learning
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A long-time Central Illinois educator has been chosen as District 87′s next administrator in charge of teaching and learning. The school board Wednesday night approved a three-year contract with Nicole Rummel in which she will be paid a $130,000 salary during the first year.
Comments / 1