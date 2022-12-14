Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepMint MessageWingate, NC
Related
'Something to keep an eye on': Brad Panovich tracking possibility of snow next week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a favorable pattern for wintry weather in the Charlotte area next week, including the possibility of snow before Christmas. Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich is tracking models that indicate the Carolinas could see some wintry precipitation next week. In following his rules for winter weather forecasting, Panovich says we're now within the 7-10 range that allows for some more accurate predictions and agreement between models. It's not until we're within 3-5 days of a storm that it becomes pretty clear what type of storm it will be, whether it's snow, ice or sleet.
WCNC
As the Northeast braces for a blizzard, could it snow in Charlotte? #WakeUpCLT To Go 12/16/22
Conditions will be favorable for wintry weather next week in the Carolinas. So will it snow? Larry Sprinkle & Chris Mulcahy break it down on #WakeUpCLT To Go!
country1037fm.com
Real Reason Why We Stock Up On Milk And Bread Before A Storm
Rumor has it that we may see a white Christmas here in the Charlotte area. That would be amazing and I will believe it when I see it. Here is the real reason why we stock up on milk and bread before a storm. You know you are going to (and so am I), but why do we do it?
WCNC
Holiday travel causing concern as COVID-19 cases start to tick back up
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — COVID-19 numbers are continuing to spike ahead of the holidays, with new data from North Carolina health officials showing hospitalizations and case numbers are reaching their highest levels in months. In Mecklenburg County, cases are up 109% with emergency department visits for COVID-19 symptoms increasing...
WCNC
The difference between the flu, COVID-19, and RSV
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The growing triple threat of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV is putting many on edge just 10 days away from Christmas. According to the CDC, North Carolina currently has 'very high' levels of the flu. As infections rise in the Charlotte region, health officials say they...
kiss951.com
Looks Like A White Christmas Could Be A Possibility For North Carolina
I’ve lived in Charlotte my entire life and never seen a white Christmas. But I still dream of one day waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on Christmas morning. Actually, I dream of waking up to snow any day in the winter. But that’s beside the point. But you can bet that as soon as the date gets close enough to Christmas that the forecast is available I’m checking it constantly. And in Charlotte there is a chance of snow, but it’s December 26th. Over the past few days, I’ve watched it go from rain, to rain and snow mix, to now a 30% chance of snow that morning. Which means we are only a few hours off from a forecasted white Christmas in North Carolina. This is all according to weather.com.
WBTV
Rain moves in this afternoon as temperatures drop
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert Weather Days are in place for rain that will gradually unfold today and continue into the morning and midday hours on Thursday. We’ll stay dry around the region during the morning hours today but turn wet this afternoon and be cold all day long with highs only in the 40s. Rain will fall heavy at times tonight and early Thursday before it quickly tapers down by early afternoon. There’s a small chance for some thunder along and south/east of Interstate 85 Thursday morning, though the risk for severe weather is low.
WBTV
First Alert Weather Days issued Wednesday into Thursday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain, heavy at times, to impact the area mid-week. First Alert: Rain chances return Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Although we caught a brief break from the clouds on Tuesday, cloud cover will be picking up once again as we head into Wednesday morning. Dress warmly for the morning commute and don’t forget to grab your umbrella before heading out the door! Although Wednesday will start dry, rain chances gradually increase into the afternoon and evening hours.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death sparks conversation amid high 9-8-8 call increase
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses suicide. Reader discretion is advised. Mental health experts agree it's important to find help when you find yourself having suicidal thoughts. Heather Hedrick, Senior program director for Daymark Recovery Services, said, "In addition to utilizing that 9-8-8 resource, I really encourage...
WCNC
Charlotte-area mom says long COVID cost her the life she once had: 'It has changed everything'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — By now, the majority of Americans have tested positive for COVID-19. But a decent-sized population is still dealing with lingering symptoms of an infection, months and even years later. New research released Wednesday shows the impact of long COVID-19. According to the CDC, in the first...
WCNC
Mental health crisis resources you can use today
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mental and behavioral health struggles continue to create challenges. Fortunately, a number of mental health crisis resources are available to help cope with these struggles. Local resources. National Alliance on Mental Illness Charlotte - 704-333-8218 - hotline 24/7. Mobile Crisis - 704-566-3410. SC Department of Mental...
Salvation Army shelter in Gastonia opens as cold weather moves in
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Salvation Army in Gastonia will open its doors at 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday morning and they say it’s something they say they’ll continue to do every night the forecast drops below 32 degrees or below. The Salvation Army has worked...
WCNC
Shawn Mann performs for Charlotte Today
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shawn Mann visited Charlotte Today on Friday to perform his song 'Pretending You're Still Here' for our hosts and our viewers. When talking with Shawn Mann, Shawn said that his sound is similar to folk. He loves that kind of music, but says his sound is also like a modern outlaw country.
Dreaming of a white Christmas in Charlotte? Don’t hold your breath
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We are less than two weeks away from Christmas! While the forecast is trending cold, it’s too early to pin down exact numbers on temperatures and precipitation for the holiday. So in the meantime, let’s dig into the history of White Christmases in Charlotte. Spoiler alert: there aren’t many. […]
WBTV
Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A private home inspector found more construction issues with a local company investigated by WBTV. The new findings raise questions about why code enforcement inspectors in both Union and Mecklenburg Counties were not able to catch the problems the first time around. WBTV’s investigations revealed...
WCNC
North Carolina deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street, according to a report from WRAL. The deputy was investigating a robbery that happened at Circle K. He...
Aggressive driving, fatal crashes on the rise in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eleven people have been killed in just over two weeks from car crashes in Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, aggressive and drunk driving are on the rise. CMPD said in one of its YouTube videos that it’s cracking down on dangerous driving this holiday season and...
'He will be missed' | York County custodian passes away at school
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County custodian died Thursday morning while at school, the York Comprehensive High School announced on Facebook. Officials said the employee, Al Palmer, died while at the school Thursday morning and confirmed the tragic event happened out of sight of students and staff. You...
Economists say the rental market is finally cooling off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's rent is rising, but things are finally headed in the right direction. Across the country, real estate data company Redfin economists say the rental market is finally cooling off. In fact, 14 major metro areas across the country saw rent rates drop year over year.
Comments / 0