Charlotte, NC

WCNC

'Something to keep an eye on': Brad Panovich tracking possibility of snow next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a favorable pattern for wintry weather in the Charlotte area next week, including the possibility of snow before Christmas. Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich is tracking models that indicate the Carolinas could see some wintry precipitation next week. In following his rules for winter weather forecasting, Panovich says we're now within the 7-10 range that allows for some more accurate predictions and agreement between models. It's not until we're within 3-5 days of a storm that it becomes pretty clear what type of storm it will be, whether it's snow, ice or sleet.
country1037fm.com

Real Reason Why We Stock Up On Milk And Bread Before A Storm

Rumor has it that we may see a white Christmas here in the Charlotte area. That would be amazing and I will believe it when I see it. Here is the real reason why we stock up on milk and bread before a storm. You know you are going to (and so am I), but why do we do it?
WCNC

Holiday travel causing concern as COVID-19 cases start to tick back up

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — COVID-19 numbers are continuing to spike ahead of the holidays, with new data from North Carolina health officials showing hospitalizations and case numbers are reaching their highest levels in months. In Mecklenburg County, cases are up 109% with emergency department visits for COVID-19 symptoms increasing...
WCNC

The difference between the flu, COVID-19, and RSV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The growing triple threat of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV is putting many on edge just 10 days away from Christmas. According to the CDC, North Carolina currently has 'very high' levels of the flu. As infections rise in the Charlotte region, health officials say they...
kiss951.com

Looks Like A White Christmas Could Be A Possibility For North Carolina

I’ve lived in Charlotte my entire life and never seen a white Christmas. But I still dream of one day waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on Christmas morning. Actually, I dream of waking up to snow any day in the winter. But that’s beside the point. But you can bet that as soon as the date gets close enough to Christmas that the forecast is available I’m checking it constantly. And in Charlotte there is a chance of snow, but it’s December 26th. Over the past few days, I’ve watched it go from rain, to rain and snow mix, to now a 30% chance of snow that morning. Which means we are only a few hours off from a forecasted white Christmas in North Carolina. This is all according to weather.com.
WBTV

Rain moves in this afternoon as temperatures drop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert Weather Days are in place for rain that will gradually unfold today and continue into the morning and midday hours on Thursday. We’ll stay dry around the region during the morning hours today but turn wet this afternoon and be cold all day long with highs only in the 40s. Rain will fall heavy at times tonight and early Thursday before it quickly tapers down by early afternoon. There’s a small chance for some thunder along and south/east of Interstate 85 Thursday morning, though the risk for severe weather is low.
WBTV

First Alert Weather Days issued Wednesday into Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain, heavy at times, to impact the area mid-week. First Alert: Rain chances return Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Although we caught a brief break from the clouds on Tuesday, cloud cover will be picking up once again as we head into Wednesday morning. Dress warmly for the morning commute and don’t forget to grab your umbrella before heading out the door! Although Wednesday will start dry, rain chances gradually increase into the afternoon and evening hours.
WCNC

Mental health crisis resources you can use today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mental and behavioral health struggles continue to create challenges. Fortunately, a number of mental health crisis resources are available to help cope with these struggles. Local resources. National Alliance on Mental Illness Charlotte - 704-333-8218 - hotline 24/7. Mobile Crisis - 704-566-3410. SC Department of Mental...
WCNC

Shawn Mann performs for Charlotte Today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shawn Mann visited Charlotte Today on Friday to perform his song 'Pretending You're Still Here' for our hosts and our viewers. When talking with Shawn Mann, Shawn said that his sound is similar to folk. He loves that kind of music, but says his sound is also like a modern outlaw country.
WBTV

Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A private home inspector found more construction issues with a local company investigated by WBTV. The new findings raise questions about why code enforcement inspectors in both Union and Mecklenburg Counties were not able to catch the problems the first time around. WBTV’s investigations revealed...
WCNC

Aggressive driving, fatal crashes on the rise in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eleven people have been killed in just over two weeks from car crashes in Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, aggressive and drunk driving are on the rise. CMPD said in one of its YouTube videos that it’s cracking down on dangerous driving this holiday season and...
WCNC

Economists say the rental market is finally cooling off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's rent is rising, but things are finally headed in the right direction. Across the country, real estate data company Redfin economists say the rental market is finally cooling off. In fact, 14 major metro areas across the country saw rent rates drop year over year.
