Brenham, TX

Bryan boys basketball team slips past Tomball

TOMBALL — TJ Johnson had 19 points and three rebounds, and Chris Maxey added 15 points and 10 boards to help the Bryan boys basketball team edge past Tomball 66-65 in overtime on Tuesday in nondistrict action. Bryan led 34-31 at halftime, but Tomball caught the Vikings in the...
Franklin football team repeats as state champions with 17-14 win over Brock

ARLINGTON — Another state championship trophy is coming back to Franklin. Cort Lowry made a 20-yard field goal as time expired to give the Lions a 17-14 win over Brock in the Class 3A Division I state championship Thursday night at AT&T Stadium. Franklin (16-0) has now won back-to-back...
College Station boys basketball team rallies past Waco La Vega

WACO — Willie Everline scored 22 points, and Joey Toussaint added 14 as the College Station boys basketball team rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat Waco La Vega 52-45 on Tuesday in nondistrict play. College Station’s JV improved to 12-3 with a 56-28 win. Parker Browning led the...
Defense spurs Bryan girls basketball team over Temple in district opener

Bryan’s offense got off to a slow start, but luckily the defense was spot on in helping the Lady Vikings roll to a 52-28 victory over the Temple Tem-Cats in a District 12-6A girls basketball opener Tuesday night at Viking Gym. The teams in the first quarter would have...
Caldwell hires A&M Consolidated OC Sean Witherwax as head football coach

Caldwell ISD officials announced Thursday that A&M Consolidated offensive coordinator Sean Witherwax will be Caldwell's next athletic director and head football coach. Witherwax has served as offensive coordinator at A&M Consolidated for six seasons, all under Lee Fedora, who resigned as the Tigers' head coach earlier this month. Witherwax was...
Weese: Franklin on path to cementing itself as Brazos Valley's next dynasty

ARLINGTON — When the Franklin Lions posed for the team photo with their latest state trophy, someone yelled out, “Hold up two!”. The players happily obliged and held up two fingers signifying their back-to-back state titles. In a few seasons, who knows how many fingers the Lion players...
Franklin seeks back-to-back state titles against Brock in 3A-I championship game

After Franklin finished the job in 2021 by bringing home the school’s first state championship in football, the Lions came up with a new mantra this season: defend. Now Franklin (15-0) gets its shot at a second straight title against Brock (11-4) in the Class 3A Division I state championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Blinn College musicians present 'Sounds of the Seasons' in Round Top

The Blinn College District's wind symphony and choirs will present a musical tribute to the holiday season at the Festival Institute Concert Hall in Round Top on Friday night. "Sounds of the Seasons" will be at 7 p.m. and will feature the world premiere of "Café Bleu" by Brooke Pierson by the Blinn College and Brenham High School bands. The bands co-commissioned the piece. which, according to a Blinn press release, "invokes the classic American styles of Aaron Copland and George Gershwin, with a hint of the jazz idiom and the Great American Songbook."
Third Goodwill to open in B-CS in fall 2023

Goodwill officials announced Tuesday it will open a third facility in the Bryan-College Station area in the fall of 2023. The new facility will be at the current location of The Ranch Harley-Davidson off Texas 6 in College Station. The 15,000 square-foot building will undergo a nine-month renovation beginning later this month before the store opens late next year.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 17

Get ready all you Reese Witherspoon fans, "Legally Blond The Musical" is coming to Rudder Auditorium (401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station) on March 1-2 for a pair of 7:30 p.m. shows. Based on the beloved movie that starred Witherspoon, the musical will take you from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Broadway’s brightest new heroine and, of course, her Chihuahua, Bruiser. Visit opastickets.org/legally-blonde/ to purchase tickets or call 979-845-1234.
PORTERS Backyard opens at Century Square

Porters Backyard is now open at Century Square and is on the patio adjacent to its parent restaurant, Porters Dining + Butcher. Porters Backyard offers an approachable menu and a family-friendly environment. The Porters Backyard menu will be available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Menu items include tostados, barbecue, sandwiches and salads.
Brazos Breeze to premiere Christmas flute music

The Brazos Breeze Flute Choir will perform its annual Christmas concert at 5 p.m. Sunday, featuring the world flute choir premiere of a Christmas composition. Sergey Khvoshchinsky primarily composes for choral groups, but after viewing a YouTube performance by the Brazos Breeze, he adapted “Christmas Music Box” for the group.
BISD establishes new Advanced Academics program

When Sadberry Intermediate opens in August 2023, the Bryan school district will have established a new Advanced Academics program. Aspire Academy will welcome its first students next fall and serve as a compilation of its two counterparts: Odyssey Academy and Inquire Academy. Planning for the new program began in the...
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Calendar for Friday, Dec. 16

Cookies with Santa, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Briarcrest Financial Center, 1710 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Free photos with Santa. Singing Santa, 6-9 p.m., Aggieland Boutique Hotel, 1508 S. Texas Ave. in College Station. Admission: $5 or toy drive gift. Christmas in the Park, 6-10 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek...
