KLTV
WebXtra: Nacogdoches identifies need for advisory committee
A Longview ISD bus that had students aboard was involved in a crash near the intersection of E. Hawkins Parkway and N. Fourth St. Friday. Nacogdoches ISD becomes ‘district of innovation’. Updated: 2 hours ago. When a district becomes a district of innovation, it allows more local control. City...
KLTV
Gregg County receives grant for work on 53-mile paddling trail, recreation areas along Sabine River
Kirk Kirkpatrick of Flint is about to turn 92 years old, and he is a real-life toymaker in East Texas. He goes to his workshop multiple times a day and has made 100 wood toys over the last 20 years. He said he continues to make toys because it brings him joy. He loves to gift his handmade toys to family members.
KLTV
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Angelina and Neches River Authority board approves improvements to Prairie Grove Utilities. The Angelina and Neches River Authority approved Tuesday for a $200,000 temporary project and to begin the application process for a $7.2 million grant for a long-term fix to Prairie Grove’s water issues. Updated: 5 hours ago.
KLTV
Lufkin family holds popular Christmas display for final time
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lewing’s Christmas tradition became a sight to see for their community over 15 years. Right off Tulane Drive, the family lit up their largest window during Christmas season for one last time. “It was a mere accident that it turned into what it did…having...
ktalnews.com
East Texas school closures announced ahead of severe weather
DEKALB COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe weather rolling through the ArkLaTex is causing schools in east Texas to close as a precaution. DeKalb Independent School District announced that schools would dismiss early. Students may be picked up anytime before 1 p.m. School buses will pick students up at 12:30.
KTRE
First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe thunderstorms expected Tuesday
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are gearing up for a round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms forming and racing through deep east Texas Tuesday. Due to the medium and slightly higher risk for severe weather on Tuesday, we have a First Alert Weather Day in effect for all of east Texas for Tuesday afternoon and lasting into the early evening hours.
KHBS
Rain, wind across the area
FORT SMITH, Ark. — 40/29 Meteorologist Martin Lowrimore is keeping a close eye on the day's weather.Watch the videocast above to learn more. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KHBS
Fiery wreck stops traffic near Bobby Hopper Tunnel, vehicles rerouted
WEST FORK, Ark. — A fiery series of wrecks near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel blocked traffic for most of the day Tuesday. Multiple accidents occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on Interstate 49 southbound, near exit. The first wreck happened when a Corvette headed south ran into the middle concrete...
KLTV
Angelina County commissioners vote to reduce deputy comp time to encourage overtime
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is stretched thin. Many deputies are having to pull other duties instead of being on patrol like working dispatch according to Angelina County Judge Keith Wright. He also says that 480 hours of compensatory time doesn’t help. “It really...
Lake Bella Vista dam to be removed
The Bentonville City Council voted 7-1 Tuesday night on a consent decree that would allow for the removal of the Lake Bella Vista dam.
KLTV
Angelina County commissioners appoint acting sheriff following Sanches’ retirement
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019. Skeletal remains found by a work crew in July are those of Lauren Thompson, according to Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton. Updated: 4 hours ago. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum reports from Longview where police and emergency...
Fiery crash stalls traffic on I-49 near West Fork, southbound drivers diverted to Exit 45
WEST FORK, Ark. — Southbound traffic on I-49 near West Fork is being diverted to Exit 45 after a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday, Dec. 13. According to an accident report, multiple crashes have stopped both northbound and southbound traffic on I-49 near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel. The report says diesel...
12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to
Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
KLTV
Nacogdoches ISD becomes ‘district of innovation’
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD met tonight and adopted a status as a “district of innovation.”. When a district becomes a district of innovation (DOI), it allows more local control. A district qualifies for this designation by their TEA score. Teachers and faculty spoke in the public hearing...
KHBS
Sallisaw firefighters find man dead inside a mobile home
SALLISAW, Okla. — A Sallisaw man was found dead after a fire destroyed a mobile home, according to Terry Franklin, police chief. Charles Tinsley, 57, was identified by police. Neighbors called 911 when they saw the mobile home on Main Street on fire at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec....
KHBS
Mulberry mayor awards police officer on paid leave with certificate of appreciation
MULBERRY, Ark. — The Mulberry police officer under investigation over a violent arrest attended the city Christmas party Monday night and was given a certificate by the mayor. Officer Thell Riddle was placed on paid suspension earlier this year because of his involvement in a violent arrest outside a...
KLTV
District Judge Paul White holds retirement party after serving county for 20 years
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Friends and family all met at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center to celebrate District Judge Paul White’s retirement. White has served the county for over 20 years and said he realized it was time for him to move on and let someone else take the position.
University of Arkansas police investigating reported rape
University of Arkansas police are investigating a rape that was reported on Dec. 9.
Deadly Fort Smith crash, officers looking for next-of-kin
Fort Smith Police responded to a fatal two-car crash at 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. near North 27th and North 6th Street, according to a press release.
KTUL
Department for Wildlife Conservation adds new regulations, game to 2023 hunting season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says they are seeing an increase in black bear sightings across the state. The recent reports of sightings in towns like Ada, Grove, and Wayne, are why the department is now looking for a way to control the population through bear hunting.
