Angelina County, TX

KLTV

WebXtra: Nacogdoches identifies need for advisory committee

A Longview ISD bus that had students aboard was involved in a crash near the intersection of E. Hawkins Parkway and N. Fourth St. Friday. Nacogdoches ISD becomes ‘district of innovation’. Updated: 2 hours ago. When a district becomes a district of innovation, it allows more local control. City...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Lufkin family holds popular Christmas display for final time

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lewing’s Christmas tradition became a sight to see for their community over 15 years. Right off Tulane Drive, the family lit up their largest window during Christmas season for one last time. “It was a mere accident that it turned into what it did…having...
LUFKIN, TX
ktalnews.com

East Texas school closures announced ahead of severe weather

DEKALB COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe weather rolling through the ArkLaTex is causing schools in east Texas to close as a precaution. DeKalb Independent School District announced that schools would dismiss early. Students may be picked up anytime before 1 p.m. School buses will pick students up at 12:30.
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe thunderstorms expected Tuesday

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are gearing up for a round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms forming and racing through deep east Texas Tuesday. Due to the medium and slightly higher risk for severe weather on Tuesday, we have a First Alert Weather Day in effect for all of east Texas for Tuesday afternoon and lasting into the early evening hours.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KHBS

Rain, wind across the area

FORT SMITH, Ark. — 40/29 Meteorologist Martin Lowrimore is keeping a close eye on the day's weather.Watch the videocast above to learn more. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
FORT SMITH, AR
LoneStar 92

12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to

Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Nacogdoches ISD becomes ‘district of innovation’

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD met tonight and adopted a status as a “district of innovation.”. When a district becomes a district of innovation (DOI), it allows more local control. A district qualifies for this designation by their TEA score. Teachers and faculty spoke in the public hearing...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KHBS

Sallisaw firefighters find man dead inside a mobile home

SALLISAW, Okla. — A Sallisaw man was found dead after a fire destroyed a mobile home, according to Terry Franklin, police chief. Charles Tinsley, 57, was identified by police. Neighbors called 911 when they saw the mobile home on Main Street on fire at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec....
SALLISAW, OK

