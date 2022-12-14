ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

ourquadcities.com

Pedestrian killed in crash Tuesday evening

A woman was killed Tuesday evening in a crash in the area of Locust Street and Bridge Avenue in Davenport, according to a news release from Davenport Police. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police, Fire, and Medic EMS responded to the area for a crash involving a pedestrian and a single vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates a 2001 Lexus SUV was headed west on East Locust Street when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway west of the intersection, the release says.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Pedestrian in Sterling struck and killed by train

A man was struck and killed by a train early Wednesday morning in rural Sterling. On Dec. 14th, 2022, at approximately 2:36 a.m., the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call from Union Pacific Railway of an incident involving a pedestrian and a train in an area of US 30 and Harvey Road in rural Sterling, according to a Wednesday release from the Sheriff’s Office.
STERLING, IL
KWQC

Police searching for suspects in vandalism case at United Township High School

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are asking for help in finding two people who “decided to illegally decorate United Township High School.”. According to a sarcastic post on Facebook, it happened on the evening of December 11, 2022. Photos of the “substandard artists” were taken by surveillance cameras, which show the individuals wearing hoods, masks, and gloves, holding what appears to be cans of spray paint. A glass and metal door to the building is seen with what appears to be letters spray-painted on it.
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Suspect hid in dentists’ office with patients present, police allege

A 33-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he drove a stolen car, ran from it, then tried to hide in a dentists’ office, where he caused thousands of dollars of damage. Travis Baker faces felony charges of first-degree theft, criminal mischief, and control of a...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

KWQC

KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Brianna Moss, 30, is wanted by Davenport police for possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy and criminal mischief. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Moss is 5-foot-6, 180 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. If you know where she...
DAVENPORT, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Suspect in Iowa City parking ramp incident faces additional charges

On Monday, December 12th around 2 pm ICPD responded to the parking ramp for a welfare check. Officers encountered Hunter, a woman, and childen inside the bus depot. Hunter made threatened comments and fled with the woman into the parking ramp. 33-year old Carldale D. Hunter already faced the following...
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Teen charged after man shot in hand in Rock Island

A 16-year-old boy was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession of stolen property after an investigation, the Rock Island Police Department announced Wednesday. Police say they responded to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital around 7:06 p.m. Tuesday after an 18-year-old man arrived with a gunshot wound to his hand.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

44 pedestrians have been struck in Scott County this year

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 39-year-old woman killed by a car Tuesday in Davenport is one of at least 44 Scott County pedestrians hit by cars this year. Three pedestrians have died in Scott County in 2022, including the woman killed this week. Another seven have been seriously injured, according...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
977wmoi.com

Two Arrested Following Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong in Henderson County

On December 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:02pm, an off duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a Robbery at the Henderson County Library in Biggsville, IL. The Officer was able to follow the suspects in his personal vehicle and relay to Deputies their location. Deputies were able stop the vehicle in rural Gladstone. After investigation Deputies arrested Trevor J. Howell, age 18 of Burlington, IA and a male juvenile for Robbery and Obstructing Justice-Destruction of Evidence. It is alleged that Howell and the juvenile were meeting people for a Facebook Marketplace sale of a Playstation5. The money transfer for the sale was not agreed upon so a scuffle ensued and the Playstation5 was stolen. Howell and the juvenile fled in a vehicle and later threw the Playstation5 out of the vehicle window. Howell is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The juvenile was charged and released to parents.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Troopers Say Driver Slams into Disable Semi and Other Vehicle on I-88 Near Rock Falls Resulting in Fiery Crash

Just after 7:00 pm on Thursday, Decmber 8, District 1 Troopers responded to a vehicle crash on I-88 in Whiteside County. Troopers say 42-year-old Jerry O. Ansong of South Chicago Heights, was traveling on I-88, left the lane of traffic and struck a disabled Peterbilt with semi-trailer on the shoulder occupied by 56-year-old Gene L Graber of Wellman, IA. The Graber vehicle then subsequently struck a Ford roadside service truck occupied by 35-year-old William S. Stephenson of Tampico, which was providing roadside assistance to the disabled truck tractor.
ROCK FALLS, IL
KWQC

Moline police officer diagnosed with brain cancer

Snow Squall Warnings are one of the new weather alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Iowa Gov. Reynolds bans social media app TikTok from all state-owned devices. She believes the social media app poses a risk to national security.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Part of Harrison Street fully closed

Harrison Street in Davenport will be fully closed at Pleasant later this afternoon/early evening for approximately four hours for valve repairs by Iowa American Water Company, according to Davenport Police. One lane will re-open following the closure for up to an additional day, leaving only one lane open for travel,...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

22-year-old man wounded in Rock Island shooting

On Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at approximately 2:37 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2500 block of 5th ½ Avenue. Callers reported the shots came from a white sedan seen leaving the area. When officers arrived, they spoke to witnesses who reported hearing gunshots and seeing a group of juveniles wearing dark clothing running through the yards, police said in a Tuesday release. Officers searched the area and located multiple spent shell casing in an alley.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
