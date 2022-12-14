Read full article on original website
Related
KWTX
Waco police investigating shooting that left man wounded
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a young man suffering from an injury after a bullet grazed his head. Earlier reports indicated the man had been shot in the head, but police later said the bullet only grazed his head. The...
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?
Texas Cold CasesPhoto byTexas Department of Public Safety. Danydia ThompsonPhoto byTexas Department of Public Safety. On April 30, 1997, 7-year-old Danydia Thompson and her two cousins left her home and walked to Marlboro Heights Elementary School in Killeen, Texas.
Waco police asking for help locating missing woman
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. Sharea Yashen Ridge, 30, has been reported missing by her family, said Waco PD. The family has reportedly not been in contact with her since 2020. No last known location has been given, but...
Devarjaye Daniel to be sworn into multiple Central Texas police departments
KILLEEN, Texas — 11-year-old Devarjaye Daniel has been sworn into over 600 police departments across America over the past few years, and on Thursday, he will join a few more. On Thursday, Dec. 15, Daniel will be sworn into the Killeen Police Department in a special ceremony, alongside the...
Minor arrested after domestic shooting incident
WACO, Texas — One person is injured and one has been arrested after a domestic disturbance in Waco, says the Waco Police Department. According to the Department, officers responded to a shooting on S. 12th St. around 1:50 p.m. on Dec. 15. There they said they found an 18-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound.
51-year-old killed in deadly Waco crash
WACO, Texas — A 51-year-old man has died after a being struck by a vehicle in Waco, reported the Waco Police Department. According to the department, the man was trying to cross Interstate 35 on foot when he was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Trax traveling north. The accident occurred on Monday, Dec. 12.
fox44news.com
Suspects sought in Killeen convenience store shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify two suspects in a shooting. The department responded around 10 p.m. Monday to the Angel Food Mart in the 300 block of Gilmer Street. It was reported that two men arrived and demanded money from the clerks. The passenger then shot one of the clerks before both fled in a silver vehicle.
fox44news.com
Pedestrian dead in Waco crash
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A 51-year-old man has died in a Waco crash. Waco Police says the crash occurred on northbound Interstate 35, near Exit #337A, and that a pedestrian was involved. Officers responded around 6:45 p.m. Monday. The driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Trax was traveling northbound...
fox44news.com
Woman accused of beating another woman with handgun
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 28-year-old woman is being held on a $100,000 bond, and is accused of beating another woman in the head with a pistol several times. Stephanie Perez remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday, and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Saturday evening incident.
fox44news.com
Man charged with murder in Monday Bellmead shooting
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – One of two men shot during a Monday incident in Bellmead has now been charged with murder. Dennis Ray Estelle, Jr. was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Thursday. He was earlier treated for a gunshot wound at a local hospital. Demicco Chambliss, who was shot in the same incident, was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly afterwards.
killeenpdnews.com
Killeen Police Department Hosts Swearing-In Ceremony for 11-Year-Old Boy
Killeen, TX (December 14, 2022): On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Killeen Police Department, along with the Belton Police Department, Harker Heights Police Department and Copperas Cove Police Department, will host a special swearing-in ceremony for Devarjaye Daniel. Devarjaye was diagnosed with brain and spine cancer at age 8 and one of his dreams is to become a police officer. His mission is to be sworn in by as many law enforcement agencies as possible and we are excited to help him fulfill his dream.
fox44news.com
Information sought in Killeen burglaries
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Property Crime Unit need your help to identify a Person of Interest in a string of business burglaries. Officers responded to these burglaries – which took place along Rancier Avenue and N. Fort Hood Street between December...
fox44news.com
Suspected meth dealer arrested in Falls County
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man suspected of dealing Methamphetamine has been arrested in Falls County. Marlin Police Chief James Hommel said a Marlin officer and Falls County deputies overheard a man and woman yelling at each other in the middle of Live Oak Street at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday. An attempt to make contact was made as the man took off running.
A Texas Today Exclusive: The story of the Rosebud
TEMPLE, Texas — If you knew fashion back in the eighties and lived in Temple, Texas you knew RoseBud. For 30 years, the iconic store brought in high fashion from all over the world, and at the center of it all was Betty Thrasher. Thrasher, Tom Ford's aunt, opened...
fox44news.com
One dead, one wounded in Bellmead shooting
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – One 22-year-old man is dead and another is seriously injured following a Monday night shooting in Bellmead. Bellmead Police Department Assistant Chief Stephen Leonard said officers were called to the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive, just a short distance from the police station, at 9:47 p.m. Monday on a report of shots being fired. More calls came in advising a man was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant at this location.
KBTX.com
Former Robertson County jailer arrested on contraband charges
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Robertson County jailer has been arrested and charged with bringing a prohibited substance/item into a correctional facility. Karen Salazar, 53, from Franklin was released from Robertson County jail Wednesday on a $75,000 bond an hour and a half after being arrested. The Robertson County...
RG3 gives back to kids in Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Robert Griffin III Foundation is sending 25 members of the Copperas Cove Boys & Girls Club on a Walmart Shopping spree on Thursday, Dec. 15. Each of the 25 members will receive a $200 gift card donated by the foundation to spend in the store.
HazMat situation in Waco at struck natural gas line
WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department is reporting a HazMat situation in Waco. According to the department, the situation occurred in the 2300 block of Lake Ridge Circle on Thursday, Dec. 15. Waco FD said units from the fire department and HazMat team are operating at a natural...
51-Year-Old Man Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Waco (Waco, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a pedestrian accident occurred in Waco on Monday. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 35, near Exit #337A at around 6:45 p.m.
fox44news.com
Temple Police Department Combats Rising Crime
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Temple Police Department has been kept busy this past weekend and today, responding to multiple strings of crime. This morning, Temple PD officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 Block of North 3rd Street. Roughly around 8:45 a.m., officers received calls about a man driving in his car chasing and shooting at a woman in another car.
KCEN
Waco, TX
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 4