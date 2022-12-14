Read full article on original website
Related
Babyface Ray Says He Learned About The Art Of Touring From Jack Harlow
The Detroit rapper said Harlow brought him on his first tour.
Caught in the Act: Black Panther Star Letitia Wright and Kehlani Taped Dry-Humping in the Club
It appears Black Panther lead actress Letitia Wright and singer Kehlani had a blast in London while they were out partying at fabric London, one of the city’s hottest night spots. Several videos that have since gone viral show the pair canoodling with each other while partying in the...
Who Is Zu? What August Alsina Has Said About 'New' Love: 'It Defies All'
August Alsina has opened up about finding love in the season finale of VH1's 'The Surreal Life.' The singer was previously involved with Jada Pinkett Smith.
ETOnline.com
Bryce Leatherwood Opens Up About 'The Voice' Win and Making Blake Shelton Proud (Exclusive)
Bryce Leatherwood is the newest winner of The Voice!. The country singer was announced as the winner of season 22 of the NBC singing competition, beating out fellow Team Blake Shelton singers bodie and Brayden Lape, as well as Team Camila Cabello's Morgan Myles and Team John Legend's Omar Jose Cardona for the title.
August Alsina Debuts His Male ‘Love’ 2 Years After Exposing Jada Pinkett-Smith ‘Entanglement’
Two years ago, August Alsina made headlines for claiming to have an affair with Jada Pinkett-Smith. Now, his love life is back in the spotlight after a big announcement made during the season finale of VH1’s The Surreal Life. The show ended with August confessing that love recently “showed up” for him in a “new way.” He then showed off the unidentified male who helped him see love this way.
ETOnline.com
Billie Lourd Gives Birth to Baby No. 2, Actress' Dad Bryan Reveals
Billie Lourd is a mom -- again! The 30-year-old actress' dad, Bryan Lourd, revealed the happy news on Tuesday, during a conversation with Variety. ET has reached out to Billie's rep for comment. The reveal came when Bryan, who shares Billie with the late Carrie Fisher, stumbled over some words...
ETOnline.com
Watch Pink's Daughter Willow Perform an Olivia Rodrigo Song at Her First Recital
Pink showed off her daughter, Willow’s, singing skills. In a clip, posted on Instagram, the "Try" singer shared a video from her daughter’s first recital. "This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away. @oliviarodrigo," the proud mom wrote next to the video. Over the clip of Willow taking the stage were the words, "So proud of this girl (first recital) nailed it."
Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip
Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
Watch SZA’s New “Nobody Gets Me” Video
SZA has shared a video for “Nobody Gets Me,” marking the release day of new album SOS. Bradley Calder directed the video. SZA, who wore a St. Louis Blues hockey jersey for the album cover and a Seattle Mariners baseball cap on Saturday Night Live, continues the sporty sartorial theme, wearing a New York Jets jacket as she mooches about on a rooftop. Watch it below.
Complex
Young Nudy Promises Leaker He’ll ‘Beat Your Ass’ After Hundreds of Songs by Nudy, Young Thug, Gunna, More Emerge
Young Nudy has issued a not-so-subtle warning. The Atlanta-born rapper took to Instagram to address the large-scale music leak affecting him and more than a dozen other artists including 21 Savage and the currently incarcerated Young Thug and Gunna. TMZ reports the hacker(s) managed to get their hands on at least 172 unreleased Nudy records, which were subsequently posted on the site leaked.cx.
Laura Dern dissed the Negroni sbagliato, but maybe she just needed this pasta pairing
Self-titled "Pasta Queen" Nadia Caterina Munno shares her recipe for a creamy gorgonzola, pear pasta.
Rebel Wilson Said That She Initially Felt “A Little Disconnected” While Having A Baby Via Surrogate
"All 18 eggs that I had, none of them worked. I was like, 'Oh my god.' It was such an emotional roller coaster."
HipHopDX.com
Saweetie Denies Dissing Quavo & Lil Baby On 'Don't Say Nothin'
Saweetie has denied allegations that she subliminally dissed Quavo and Lil Baby on “Don’t Say Nothin,” from her recently released The Single Life EP. The song contained lyrics like, “A hunnid K, please, know how much paper I be touchin’ on? / That’s light, better check my net worth / Post a pic in his sweatshirt, I bet it have my ex hurt / That’s what I get for kissin’ on these frogs / He got mad and told my business to the blogs,” which were perceived as veiled shots at her ex-boyfriend, Quavo, and Lil Baby, who she was romantically linked to last year.
soultracks.com
First Listen: El Debarge helps PJ Morton on his "Way"
(December 9, 2022) PJ Morton has reached that point in his career where artists line up to collaborate with him – either by appearing on his projects or tapping him to be on theirs. That’s what 18 Grammy nominations and four wins since 2013 will get you. Those 18 nominations include the two Morton received in 2022 for the golden victrolas to be awarded on Feb. 5, 2023.
thesource.com
The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” Becomes His Fourth Diamond Single
The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” has been officially certified as a Diamond by the RIAA. The Weeknd became the third solo artist and fourth artist overall to accomplish the achievement with this, his fourth Diamond single (after “The Hills,” “Starboy,” and “Blinding Lights”). The single is from his second studio album, Beauty Behind the Madness, and was his first to top the Billboard Hot 100.
Stereogum
Stream SZA’s New Album SOS Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Lizzo, & A Björk Sample
SOS is finally here. Five and half years after Ctrl — during which SZA voiced frustration with her label Top Dawg — and days after announcing the release date on SNL, the R&B star has released her sophomore album. It boasts guest spots from Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Lizzo (who has an uncredited feature on “F2F”). Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s “The Stomp” and Björk’s “Hidden Place” are both sampled on “Forgiveless.”
New music Friday: SZA, Gucci Mane, Kay Flock, Blxst and Larry June
As we approach the final weeks of the year, SZA takes center stage on Dec. 9. The Top Dawg Entertainment singer released the highly anticipated SOS album, her first project since the classic 2017 R&B release, Ctrl. The songstress had to take a break from singing after announcing she permanently damaged her vocal chords in 2018. SZA’s new release has not, and will not, let her fans down. The only debate surrounding the project is if a December release can be included in the best-of-the-year release arguments.
HipHopDX.com
Bun B & Statik Selektah Announce ‘Trillstatik 2’ & Invite Fans To See It Recorded Live
Bun B and Statik Selektah have reunited to announce their next collaborative album, Trillstatik 2, which is set to be released later this month. The sequel to 2019’s Trillstatik will be recorded live in New York on Wednesday (December 7), which fans will be able to tune in and watch in real-time via Twitch between the hours of 2 p.m. and 2 a.m. EST. The album will be released two days later on December 9.
Comments / 0