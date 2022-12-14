ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

August Alsina Debuts His Male ‘Love’ 2 Years After Exposing Jada Pinkett-Smith ‘Entanglement’

Two years ago, August Alsina made headlines for claiming to have an affair with Jada Pinkett-Smith. Now, his love life is back in the spotlight after a big announcement made during the season finale of VH1’s The Surreal Life. The show ended with August confessing that love recently “showed up” for him in a “new way.” He then showed off the unidentified male who helped him see love this way.
Billie Lourd Gives Birth to Baby No. 2, Actress' Dad Bryan Reveals

Billie Lourd is a mom -- again! The 30-year-old actress' dad, Bryan Lourd, revealed the happy news on Tuesday, during a conversation with Variety. ET has reached out to Billie's rep for comment. The reveal came when Bryan, who shares Billie with the late Carrie Fisher, stumbled over some words...
Watch Pink's Daughter Willow Perform an Olivia Rodrigo Song at Her First Recital

Pink showed off her daughter, Willow’s, singing skills. In a clip, posted on Instagram, the "Try" singer shared a video from her daughter’s first recital. "This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away. @oliviarodrigo," the proud mom wrote next to the video. Over the clip of Willow taking the stage were the words, "So proud of this girl (first recital) nailed it."
Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip

Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
Watch SZA’s New “Nobody Gets Me” Video

SZA has shared a video for “Nobody Gets Me,” marking the release day of new album SOS. Bradley Calder directed the video. SZA, who wore a St. Louis Blues hockey jersey for the album cover and a Seattle Mariners baseball cap on Saturday Night Live, continues the sporty sartorial theme, wearing a New York Jets jacket as she mooches about on a rooftop. Watch it below.
Young Nudy Promises Leaker He’ll ‘Beat Your Ass’ After Hundreds of Songs by Nudy, Young Thug, Gunna, More Emerge

Young Nudy has issued a not-so-subtle warning. The Atlanta-born rapper took to Instagram to address the large-scale music leak affecting him and more than a dozen other artists including 21 Savage and the currently incarcerated Young Thug and Gunna. TMZ reports the hacker(s) managed to get their hands on at least 172 unreleased Nudy records, which were subsequently posted on the site leaked.cx.
Saweetie Denies Dissing Quavo & Lil Baby On 'Don't Say Nothin'

Saweetie has denied allegations that she subliminally dissed Quavo and Lil Baby on “Don’t Say Nothin,” from her recently released The Single Life EP. The song contained lyrics like, “A hunnid K, please, know how much paper I be touchin’ on? / That’s light, better check my net worth / Post a pic in his sweatshirt, I bet it have my ex hurt / That’s what I get for kissin’ on these frogs / He got mad and told my business to the blogs,” which were perceived as veiled shots at her ex-boyfriend, Quavo, and Lil Baby, who she was romantically linked to last year.
First Listen: El Debarge helps PJ Morton on his "Way"

(December 9, 2022) PJ Morton has reached that point in his career where artists line up to collaborate with him – either by appearing on his projects or tapping him to be on theirs. That’s what 18 Grammy nominations and four wins since 2013 will get you. Those 18 nominations include the two Morton received in 2022 for the golden victrolas to be awarded on Feb. 5, 2023.
The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” Becomes His Fourth Diamond Single

The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” has been officially certified as a Diamond by the RIAA. The Weeknd became the third solo artist and fourth artist overall to accomplish the achievement with this, his fourth Diamond single (after “The Hills,” “Starboy,” and “Blinding Lights”). The single is from his second studio album, Beauty Behind the Madness, and was his first to top the Billboard Hot 100.
Stream SZA’s New Album SOS Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Lizzo, & A Björk Sample

SOS is finally here. Five and half years after Ctrl — during which SZA voiced frustration with her label Top Dawg — and days after announcing the release date on SNL, the R&B star has released her sophomore album. It boasts guest spots from Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Lizzo (who has an uncredited feature on “F2F”). Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s “The Stomp” and Björk’s “Hidden Place” are both sampled on “Forgiveless.”
New music Friday: SZA, Gucci Mane, Kay Flock, Blxst and Larry June

As we approach the final weeks of the year, SZA takes center stage on Dec. 9. The Top Dawg Entertainment singer released the highly anticipated SOS album, her first project since the classic 2017 R&B release, Ctrl. The songstress had to take a break from singing after announcing she permanently damaged her vocal chords in 2018. SZA’s new release has not, and will not, let her fans down. The only debate surrounding the project is if a December release can be included in the best-of-the-year release arguments.
Bun B & Statik Selektah Announce ‘Trillstatik 2’ & Invite Fans To See It Recorded Live

Bun B and Statik Selektah have reunited to announce their next collaborative album, Trillstatik 2, which is set to be released later this month. The sequel to 2019’s Trillstatik will be recorded live in New York on Wednesday (December 7), which fans will be able to tune in and watch in real-time via Twitch between the hours of 2 p.m. and 2 a.m. EST. The album will be released two days later on December 9.
