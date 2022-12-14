ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed in morning crash in San Jose

Drugs and alcohol were ruled out as factors in the collision, though the cause was still under investigation. Shutterstock

A woman was killed in a traffic collision in San Jose on Tuesday morning.

The two-car collision was reported just after 6:15 a.m. in the area of West Alma and Pomona avenues, near Parque de Padre Mateo Sheedy, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The injured woman was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries. Her identity was withheld pending notification of her next of kin.

A preliminary investigation into the collision revealed a Ford pickup truck traveling southbound entered the intersection of West Alma and Pomona avenues and collided with a Honda sedan, which was driven by the woman, according to the SJPD.

The man driving the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with an investigation into the crash. The SJPD reported "there was no indication of drug or alcohol influence on either driver" and that investigators "will provide a determination regarding right of way at the intersection at a later date."

An investigation into the collision is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the SJPD Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654 or by email at 4206@sanjoseca.gov

Anonymous tips can be called in at 408-947-7867 or reported online at www.svcrimestoppers.org .

