Gerald R. Ford International Airport expansion set to be largest in America
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is expected to show off its new $110 million dollar expansion project in the coming years. An expansion of Concourse A, is a part of the capital expansion program called Elevate, according to airport officials. Proposals: Artists invited to...
Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity awarded $720,000 for 12 housing projects
LANSING, Mich. — Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity was among seven groups who received funding to build or upgrade homes or rentals through Michigan's Missing Middle Program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Friday. "Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in their communities,” Gov. Whitmer...
New downtown Allegan business receives Michigan small business grant
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new business is expected to open in Downtown Allegan. The City of Allegan announced Wednesday that Heronmark, a small local business, will serve the community in the coming years. Owners Ben and Katelyn Ramsey are expecting to construct a modern and fresh interior layout that...
Hope College warns of potential data breach
HOLLAND, Mich. — Hope College discovered potential unauthorized access into its network, targeting individuals' personal information, according to college officials Thursday. The information believed to be at risk included individuals’ first and last names, in combination with date of birth, Social Security number, driver’s license number, and Student ID...
JBS USA contributes $1 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kalamazoo capital campaign
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As part of their JBS Hometown Strong program, JBS USA gifted $1 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kalamazoo's "Their Future Is In Your Hands" capital campaign, the company announced Thursday. The campaign, which was launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, aims to raise $9...
Portage Public Safety uses virtual reality to practice de-escalation skills
PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety is implementing a new training system called "Apex Officer" that allows officers to train for real scenarios in a virtual reality. The training allows police to create unique scenarios each time and train to de-escalate situations. The system can put...
"It's hit or miss right now," Bronson Healthcare officials address Ozempic shortage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo healthcare officials said they're dealing with a shortage of Ozempic, a drug to treat type 2 diabetes. “We see it in our own Bronson outpatient pharmacies, and I know there's problems that exist in other pharmacies within the community. It's really hit or miss right now,” said Dr. Troy Shirley, system director of pharmacy for Bronson Healthcare.
Groundbreaking event for Kalamazoo Eastside neighborhood project
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Land Bank and the Eastside Neighborhood Association broke ground Wednesday for the community redevelopment project Eastside Square. Future building is expected soon of six 1-2 bedroom energy efficient homes, along with about 1,800 square feet of commercial space. The future of the Eastside...
Kalamazoo bilingual school set to expand into new building
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo bilingual school is gearing up to expand in 2023. La Escuelita, a bilingual pre-school for 3-year-old children, runs out of El Concilio, a nonprofit supporting the local Latinx community in West Michigan. In 2023, the school plans to expand into a new building where...
Lake effect snow machine back in action heading into the weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It will look a little more like Christmas in West Michigan again after this weekend. Lake effect snow returns to the forecast Thursday night and will continue through at least the first half of Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued in advance of the first...
Grand Rapids man faces 40 years in prison for $170,000 COVID-19 relief scheme
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man could spend a maximum of 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud and money laundering in a Paycheck Protection Program scheme, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Thursday. In July 2020, Kurtis VanderMolen, 50, submitted a Paycheck Protection Program...
Breaking: 11 charged in connection to drug and firearm trafficking in Michigan
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A significant victory today in the battle against gun violence. Several people were arrested after a year-long FBI investigation. That investigation involved guns and illegally transforming them into fully automatic weapons. Police say the pipeline spans from Benton Harbor to Grand Rapids. “switches” are...
Kalamazoo Public Safety discusses hiring challenges, incentives
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is hiring more public safety officers to patrol our streets. The hiring process happens three times a year for a two-week period. Previous Coverage: Kalamazoo Public Safety to accept applications through Dec. 23rd. As of Tuesday, police have received 35...
Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for Friday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Some students at Kalamazoo Public Schools may be impacted by bus routes cancellations scheduled for Friday. Past announcement: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for Thursday. The following routes are expected to be cancelled, according to the district:. Bus 34 - Kalamazoo Central, Woodward, King-Westwood. Bus...
Chapel near Hillside Cemetery expected to be torn down
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Folks who drive on M-43 past the Hillside Cemetery near Plainwell noticed Wednesday that an excavator and a dumpster were near the chapel. The chapel is expected to be torn down due to building's condition with lead paint peeling off and rot on the inside, according to a long-time cemetery employee.
Edwardsburg bus driver shortage leads to remote learning day
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WSBT) — Students at Edwardsburg Public schools were not in school today and will not be tomorrow, either. EPS announced earlier that students will have remote learning Wednesday. This comes after school was cancelled Tuesday because the school system didn't have enough bus drivers due to illness.
Serial killer arraigned for 2005 Battle Creek murder
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A convicted serial killer serving a life sentence was extradited to Michigan to face another murder charge in the 2005 slaying of a 21-year-old Battle Creek woman. Harold David Haulman, 44, was formally arraigned on a charge of premediated first-degree murder in the killing of...
Schuler's hosts open house for new apartments
Schuler's restaurant in Marshall, known for fine dining, hosted an open-house Thursday to display their new second and third story apartments. Thursday's event gave people a chance to see phase one of the renovation Royal Hotel and Apartments project. "We have put in seven apartments and an elevator into the...
Children, families gifted with new toys through 'Angel Tree' campaign
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Local families got the chance to shop for holiday gifts Wednesday, at no cost. For nearly a month, the Salvation Army of Kalamazoo gathered donations of new toys through the annual "Angel Tree" campaign. Donating to the community: High school students hold food drives to support...
Families of W. Michigan Pan Am flight 103 bombing victims can't find closure after arrest
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two West Michigan families whose loved ones were killed in the 1988 Pan American airlines flight #103 bombing over Lockerbie, Scotland are speaking out about the arrest of the Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb. The arrest of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi...
