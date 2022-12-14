Read full article on original website
Gift wrapping quality impacts perception, UNR researchers say
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Tis' the season and for many that means wrapping the picture perfect present, but local researchers wanted to see whether people actually appreciate gifts more if they’re wrapped better. The data is in, and the study is a relief to...
Liver transplant recipient, WCSD high school student to be featured at Rose Parade
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Donor Network West and Washoe County School District celebrated Sparks local, Lavender McKillip, ahead of her Rose Parade participation in January. After noticing issues with her growth at age seven, McKillip underwent years of testing and eventually received an autoimmune hepatitis...
Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission brings holiday gifts to homes
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — The Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission staff and volunteers knocked on several doors to surprise those in need with some holiday cheer. Imagine getting that knock on your door, but instead of someone asking you for something, they are delivering gifts from the kindness of their heart.
Reno veteran gets $8,000 in bogus rental fees reversed after turning to News 4 for help
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Chris Jackson says he was shocked when he first started seeing mysterious fees showing up in the account he uses to to pay his rent at the Ridgeview by Vintage Apartments. The problem started back in November of 2020. "I saw...
Classes canceled at Dilworth Middle School due to high staff absences
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Classes are canceled on Friday at Dilworth Middle School due to high staff absences, according to Principal Joel Peixoto. No classes, activities or services will be held at the school on Friday, December 16. Classes are expected to resume on Monday,...
Washoe school board and superintendent lay out school improvement plan
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County School District's superintendent is laying out her plan and detail how the district will move forward with her at the helm. That's just one of the many items being discussed at the board meeting Tuesday afternoon. Superintendent Susan...
Community invited to meet Reno police chief finalists Thursday night
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The community is invited to meet the two finalists who are vying to become the city of Reno's next chief of police. A meet and greet event is set for Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Neil Road Recreation Center.
Investigator put tracking device on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's car, lawsuit alleges
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A private investigator placed a GPS tracking device on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's personal car, a lawsuit filed in the Second Judicial District Court in Washoe County Thursday alleges. The complaint, obtained by News 4-Fox 11, claims private investigator David McNeely...
Nevada man charged in drug trafficking scheme extradited from Mexico
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Nevada man charged in a methamphetamine trafficking scheme has been extradited from Mexico to the U.S., federal prosecutors said Thursday. Nassrollah Behmard, also known as "Benny" and "Michael Holt," was charged in June with multiple counts related to methamphetamine possession and distribution. The U.S....
Reno council revokes liquor licenses of two downtown convenience stores, citing crime
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno city council voted Wednesday to revoke the liquor licenses of two downtown convenience stores which police say drain law enforcement and fire resources and are associated with higher crime rates. Council members voted 5-2 to permanently prohibit Wrightway Market...
2 arrested in connection to April 2021 murder in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) arrested two men in connection to an April 2021 murder, police announced Tuesday afternoon. According to RPD, on Tuesday, December 13, Reno Police Robbery Homicide Unit Detectives, with assistance of the Nevada Parole Probation, FBI and the Regional Crime Suppression Unit have arrested 26-year-old Christian A Barcenas from Reno, and 26-year-old Daniel Mendez from Winnemucca, for the murder of Marcos Avalos in April 2021.
Suspect rearrested in grisly south Reno murder years after release from jail
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After spending four years as a free man, Robert Paul Eikelberger is back behind bars facing open murder charges for the death of 29-year-old Sierra Ceccarelli in December 2016. Eikelberger was arrested on Thursday afternoon by Reno Police officers after a...
House damaged, none injured after late night fire in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One house was damaged and no one was injured after a fire shortly before midnight on Wednesday, said the Sparks Fire Department (SFD). At approximately 11:51 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, SFD crews responded to multiple calls of a house on fire at the 100 block of East I St. in Sparks.
Sparks man found guilty of second-degree murder in road rage incident
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man was found guilty of second-degree murder in a road rage incident from 2021. 20-year-old Isaiah Alexander Norwood was found guilty on one count of second-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle within a populated area. The jury’s verdicts followed a 6-day trial in Washoe County District Court.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Military Road in Lemmon Valley
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Lemmon Valley on Wednesday morning. Investigators said a car was traveling southbound on Military Road when they struck a pedestrian near the 8800 block of Military Road. The driver stayed...
Man arrested for shooting near Sparks Marina also suspect in armed robbery
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man who was arrested for a shooting near Sparks Marina that sent another man to the hospital is also a suspect in an armed robbery, police say. The armed robbery occurred at the Extra Mile Chevron at 1600 Victorian Ave....
