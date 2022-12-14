ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
mynews4.com

Gift wrapping quality impacts perception, UNR researchers say

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Tis' the season and for many that means wrapping the picture perfect present, but local researchers wanted to see whether people actually appreciate gifts more if they’re wrapped better. The data is in, and the study is a relief to...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission brings holiday gifts to homes

RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — The Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission staff and volunteers knocked on several doors to surprise those in need with some holiday cheer. Imagine getting that knock on your door, but instead of someone asking you for something, they are delivering gifts from the kindness of their heart.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Classes canceled at Dilworth Middle School due to high staff absences

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Classes are canceled on Friday at Dilworth Middle School due to high staff absences, according to Principal Joel Peixoto. No classes, activities or services will be held at the school on Friday, December 16. Classes are expected to resume on Monday,...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Washoe school board and superintendent lay out school improvement plan

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County School District's superintendent is laying out her plan and detail how the district will move forward with her at the helm. That's just one of the many items being discussed at the board meeting Tuesday afternoon. Superintendent Susan...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Nevada man charged in drug trafficking scheme extradited from Mexico

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Nevada man charged in a methamphetamine trafficking scheme has been extradited from Mexico to the U.S., federal prosecutors said Thursday. Nassrollah Behmard, also known as "Benny" and "Michael Holt," was charged in June with multiple counts related to methamphetamine possession and distribution. The U.S....
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

2 arrested in connection to April 2021 murder in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) arrested two men in connection to an April 2021 murder, police announced Tuesday afternoon. According to RPD, on Tuesday, December 13, Reno Police Robbery Homicide Unit Detectives, with assistance of the Nevada Parole Probation, FBI and the Regional Crime Suppression Unit have arrested 26-year-old Christian A Barcenas from Reno, and 26-year-old Daniel Mendez from Winnemucca, for the murder of Marcos Avalos in April 2021.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

House damaged, none injured after late night fire in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One house was damaged and no one was injured after a fire shortly before midnight on Wednesday, said the Sparks Fire Department (SFD). At approximately 11:51 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, SFD crews responded to multiple calls of a house on fire at the 100 block of East I St. in Sparks.
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Sparks man found guilty of second-degree murder in road rage incident

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man was found guilty of second-degree murder in a road rage incident from 2021. 20-year-old Isaiah Alexander Norwood was found guilty on one count of second-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle within a populated area. The jury’s verdicts followed a 6-day trial in Washoe County District Court.
SPARKS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy