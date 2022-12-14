Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Inside look: Columbus expanding 311 team to handle growing city, more calls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The team can be described as the ignition of the City of Columbus machine to get things done across the city. "A resident doesn't have to figure out when they have an issue or concern, 'Which department do I contact? Which number do I call?' 311 is that magic number," 311 Service Manager Carmen Duckens said.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus organization partners with DoorDash to deliver free hygiene products
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus organization joined forces with a popular food delivery service to ensure families have the essentials. The organization, God's Hygiene, is founded by a woman who knows what it's like to not have basic hygiene products when growing up. "I did not have pen...
myfox28columbus.com
Versiti Blood Center of Ohio highlights the critical need for blood donation
It's the season of giving and there is a critical need for blood donations right now in Central Ohio. Heidi Seitz, Regional Manager of Donor Recruitment at Versiti Blood Center of Ohio, stopped by to talk about the critical need. For more information, you can visit Versiti.org or go to...
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Betsy and Asoka from Colony Cats and Dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Betsy and Asoka from Colony Cats and Dogs! These fur babies are looking for their fur-ever homes. This sweet mixed breed is under 5 months old. She was brought to Colony Cats and Dogs from a high-kill shelter in West Virginia where her days were numbered.
myfox28columbus.com
Check out the 2022 Columbus Gift Guide from Experience Columbus
There’s no place like home for the holidays, and Columbus is home to tons of amazing small businesses!. Experience Columbus, in partnership with COSI, is narrowing down some of the best of the best with its Gift Guide. Leah Berger, PR Manager at Experience Columbus, joins us now to...
myfox28columbus.com
DeWine ready to veto bill barring Columbus from outlawing flavored cigarettes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appears primed to veto a bill just passed by the state legislature that would prohibit cities like Columbus from regulating tobacco. DeWine told ABC 6 On Your Side he supports the Columbus ordinance passed Monday banning the sale of flavored tobacco...
myfox28columbus.com
18 golden retrievers removed from New Albany home
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Humane said 18 golden retrievers were among 21 pets removed from a home in New Albany last week. The conditions of the pets will be evaluated and Columbus Humane said many of them are showing signs of illness related to overcrowding and unsanitary living conditions.
myfox28columbus.com
City Attorney: Ohio lawmakers give 'a lot of lip service' but do nothing about gun safety
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus leaders are accusing state officials of dancing around a court decision regarding what they call “common-sense” gun laws. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit in Fairfield County Common Pleas Court to block several gun safety measures passed by Columbus City Council.
myfox28columbus.com
The Experience Columbus 2022 Columbus Gift Guide has lots of great options
With the cooking, cleaning, decorating, and, of course, shopping – there's a lot to do to prepare for the holiday season. One Columbus group is making it a little easier. Experience Columbus, the capital city’s destination marketing organization, is taking the stress out of what to buy. Chief...
myfox28columbus.com
Two 17-year-olds charged with bringing guns on property of separate Columbus schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two 17-year-olds were charged Wednesday after bringing guns onto the property of two different schools. The first incident happened just before 1 p.m. at Linden-McKinely STEM Academy. Police said they responded to a report of a student who brought a handgun into...
myfox28columbus.com
Friends remember expectant father who was gunned down trying to stop robbery in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is trying to identify a gunman who opened fire and killed a Columbus man outside a Hilltop gas station during an apparent robbery. "It really hit my heart," Madison Saladino said as she talked about her former co-worker and friend...
myfox28columbus.com
Fairfield County judge temporarily blocks Columbus' new gun restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Fairfield County judge has temporarily blocked new gun legislation recently passed by Columbus City Council. City council approved its "common sense" gun legislation unanimously on Dec. 5. The legislation bans large-capacity magazines with 30 rounds or more, requires gun locks, and bans straw sales,...
myfox28columbus.com
Curriculum criticized in school board review of CCS Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Less than a week after Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announced her retirement months into her new contract, ABC 6 obtained some of her latest reviews by the school board. The latest review the district sent us was from the 2021-22 school year.
myfox28columbus.com
Grove City burglary suspect identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect involved in a string of home break-ins that happened last month has been identified by Grove City Police. Police say 25-year-old Kah'lil Wade of Columbus broke into three houses and tried to break into another one in the Hoover Crossing neighborhood on Thanksgiving night and Black Friday.
myfox28columbus.com
City vs. state: Bill blocks cities from putting a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — State lawmakers passed legislation early Thursday morning that would stop cities from creating their own laws restricting the sale of flavored tobacco products. Senate Republicans added a provision to an existing bill Tuesday that said decisions about the sale of tobacco is a state issue...
myfox28columbus.com
Meet Santa's reindeer friends Sugar Plum and Abby at the Columbus Zoo
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — There's only a few more weeks remaining to check out Wildlights at The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and while you're there guests can meet Santa's helpers Sugar Plum and Abby the Reindeer!. Visit Wildlights now through Sunday, January 1, 2023. The Columsus Zoo will be...
myfox28columbus.com
Sample hundreds of craft beers from local breweries at the Winter Beerfest in Columbus
The Columbus Winter Beerfest is set to take over the Greater Columbus Convention Center January 21, 2023. The annual event that proudly strives to be the premier experience for craft beer enthusiasts in downtown Columbus is returning to the Greater Columbus Convention Center, but instead of two nights, this year’s fest will include one afternoon session and one evening session, both on Saturday!
myfox28columbus.com
Pro esports stadium coming to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will soon be home to a large-scale esports stadium. Glytch plans to announce the exact location when it breaks ground on the project in the Spring of 2023. Columbus joins Los Angeles in the company’s plan to build 32 esports stadiums across the U.S....
myfox28columbus.com
Police release video of Sheetz shooting that killed innocent 21-year-old man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police released several videos from a northeast Columbus gas station shootout that killed a 21-year-old man in October. Kevin Sobnosky, a college student at Youngstown State, was killed in the crossfire that happened on Oct. 31 just before 4 a.m. Police said eight men...
myfox28columbus.com
Procession held for Wyandot County deputy killed in Pickaway County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of law enforcement cruisers lined the streets of Columbus Thursday night in honor of a fallen officer. A procession was held for Wyandot County Deputy Daniel Kin as he left Grant Medical Center. Kin died after he was involved in a crash in Pickaway...
Comments / 0