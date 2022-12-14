ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Inside look: Columbus expanding 311 team to handle growing city, more calls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The team can be described as the ignition of the City of Columbus machine to get things done across the city. "A resident doesn't have to figure out when they have an issue or concern, 'Which department do I contact? Which number do I call?' 311 is that magic number," 311 Service Manager Carmen Duckens said.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Betsy and Asoka from Colony Cats and Dogs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Betsy and Asoka from Colony Cats and Dogs! These fur babies are looking for their fur-ever homes. This sweet mixed breed is under 5 months old. She was brought to Colony Cats and Dogs from a high-kill shelter in West Virginia where her days were numbered.
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Check out the 2022 Columbus Gift Guide from Experience Columbus

There’s no place like home for the holidays, and Columbus is home to tons of amazing small businesses!. Experience Columbus, in partnership with COSI, is narrowing down some of the best of the best with its Gift Guide. Leah Berger, PR Manager at Experience Columbus, joins us now to...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

18 golden retrievers removed from New Albany home

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Humane said 18 golden retrievers were among 21 pets removed from a home in New Albany last week. The conditions of the pets will be evaluated and Columbus Humane said many of them are showing signs of illness related to overcrowding and unsanitary living conditions.
NEW ALBANY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

The Experience Columbus 2022 Columbus Gift Guide has lots of great options

With the cooking, cleaning, decorating, and, of course, shopping – there's a lot to do to prepare for the holiday season. One Columbus group is making it a little easier. Experience Columbus, the capital city’s destination marketing organization, is taking the stress out of what to buy. Chief...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fairfield County judge temporarily blocks Columbus' new gun restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Fairfield County judge has temporarily blocked new gun legislation recently passed by Columbus City Council. City council approved its "common sense" gun legislation unanimously on Dec. 5. The legislation bans large-capacity magazines with 30 rounds or more, requires gun locks, and bans straw sales,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Grove City burglary suspect identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect involved in a string of home break-ins that happened last month has been identified by Grove City Police. Police say 25-year-old Kah'lil Wade of Columbus broke into three houses and tried to break into another one in the Hoover Crossing neighborhood on Thanksgiving night and Black Friday.
GROVE CITY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Meet Santa's reindeer friends Sugar Plum and Abby at the Columbus Zoo

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — There's only a few more weeks remaining to check out Wildlights at The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and while you're there guests can meet Santa's helpers Sugar Plum and Abby the Reindeer!. Visit Wildlights now through Sunday, January 1, 2023. The Columsus Zoo will be...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Sample hundreds of craft beers from local breweries at the Winter Beerfest in Columbus

The Columbus Winter Beerfest is set to take over the Greater Columbus Convention Center January 21, 2023. The annual event that proudly strives to be the premier experience for craft beer enthusiasts in downtown Columbus is returning to the Greater Columbus Convention Center, but instead of two nights, this year’s fest will include one afternoon session and one evening session, both on Saturday!
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Pro esports stadium coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will soon be home to a large-scale esports stadium. Glytch plans to announce the exact location when it breaks ground on the project in the Spring of 2023. Columbus joins Los Angeles in the company’s plan to build 32 esports stadiums across the U.S....
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police release video of Sheetz shooting that killed innocent 21-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police released several videos from a northeast Columbus gas station shootout that killed a 21-year-old man in October. Kevin Sobnosky, a college student at Youngstown State, was killed in the crossfire that happened on Oct. 31 just before 4 a.m. Police said eight men...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy