Rowan County, NC

WXII 12

New Greensboro police chief announced

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Assistant Chief John Thompson has been named Greensboro's new police chief. The city of Greensboro announced the new chief Thursday afternoon. Thompson succeeds Brian James, who retired in April. Thompson began his career in law enforcement in 1998 with the Asheboro Police Department before joining the...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

One Dead in Randolph County Stabbing

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday around 5:25 p.m., Randolph County Sheriffs were called to an assault in progress on Thayer Road in Trinity. Upon arrival, deputies located one victim who had been stabbed. The subject was unable to be revived by EMS personnel. Crime Scene Investigators began an investigation that is still ongoing. It has been determined that the assault stemmed from a dispute and that the subjects knew each other.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

North Wilkesboro Woman Nabbed In Alexander County

Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 37-year old Sarah Joann Ferguson of North Wilkesboro on December 8th. She was charged with misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. Ferguson been released under a secured bond of $5,000. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled in Alexander County District Court.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Chronic Wasting Disease threatens deer hunting

CWD Testing Drop-off Stations can be found via the interactive CWD Testing Location map at ncwildlife.org/CWD. (Photo: NC Wildlife) In Surry County the Primary Surveillance Area remains to the East of US 601, South of NC 268, and West of Quaker Church Road where it meets the Ararat River. The entire county is in the Secondary Surveillance Area.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Vandals destroy holiday decorations in Winston-Salem neighborhood

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some local Grinches have been trying to take the Christmas spirit away from one Winston-Salem neighborhood. They've been caught on camera destroying yard decorations and even tearing down and beating mailboxes. Ring camera footage shows them in the Kingstree Neighborhood tearing apart a mailbox and smashing...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem State University responds after viral video of student, law enforcement officer spreads on social media

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem State University’s chancellor released a statement on Wednesday in response to a video that has gone viral on social media. Chancellor Elwood Robinson says school officials are aware of an incident involving a student and a law enforcement officer in a classroom. Robinson says the university received a report of […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Salisbury bank robbed on Tuesday afternoon

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury were searching for a bank robbery suspect on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the F & M Bank on Jake Alexander Blvd. was robbed. The robber passed a note to a teller demanding money. The robber did not display any gun. No injuries...
SALISBURY, NC
860wacb.com

Judge Sends Taylorsville Man To Jail

48-year old Darren Shane Roberts of Taylorsville was ordered to jail by a judge in Alexander County Superior Court on Monday, December 12th. Roberts will serve 60 days in the Alexander County Detention Center for probation violation.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Driver charged after crash on I-77 south in Yadkin County

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A tractor-trailer driver is charged after a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 77. The interstate was closed south of Jonesville at Exit 79, U.S. 21, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Click video player above to watch WXII 12 news headlines. According to North...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Deputy cut loose after DWI charge

A Stokes County Sheriff’s Office official was fired from his job earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with driving while impaired while in another North Carolina locality. According to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons, Deputy Jonathan T. Wood’s employment with the Stokes law enforcement agency was...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Newton Man Held Under $960,000 Bond

Naeem Ali Mungro, age 40 of Newton, was arrested on felony cocaine trafficking charges on Tuesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s being held under a secured bond of $990,000 in the Catawba County Jail. Mungro was scheduled for a court appearance on Wednesday.
NEWTON, NC
WBTV

Jury finds Rowan County man found not guilty in wedding day assault case

Phillip Barker was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle. First Alert Weather Days declared for Wednesday, Thursday as heavy rain moves in. Updated: 3 hours ago. Clouds have increased across the Charlotte region as a high-pressure system brings in a wedge. Updated: 4...
CHARLOTTE, NC

