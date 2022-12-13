Read full article on original website
WXII 12
New Greensboro police chief announced
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Assistant Chief John Thompson has been named Greensboro's new police chief. The city of Greensboro announced the new chief Thursday afternoon. Thompson succeeds Brian James, who retired in April. Thompson began his career in law enforcement in 1998 with the Asheboro Police Department before joining the...
My Fox 8
Davidson County officials introduce EMS pilot program to address staffing issues
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County commissioners approved a new pilot program that will put more EMS personnel on the road and make response times shorter in the community. Davidson County commissioners approved the new EMS pilot program during a meeting and said that the need for more...
WBTV
City of Salisbury’s special event permitting process shifts to the Salisbury Fire Department
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The process to obtain a city of Salisbury special events permit has shifted to an online application that is now managed by the fire department. The planning department previously directed the permitting process, but an increase in commercial and residential development applications demands more team resources.
abc45.com
One Dead in Randolph County Stabbing
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday around 5:25 p.m., Randolph County Sheriffs were called to an assault in progress on Thayer Road in Trinity. Upon arrival, deputies located one victim who had been stabbed. The subject was unable to be revived by EMS personnel. Crime Scene Investigators began an investigation that is still ongoing. It has been determined that the assault stemmed from a dispute and that the subjects knew each other.
860wacb.com
North Wilkesboro Woman Nabbed In Alexander County
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 37-year old Sarah Joann Ferguson of North Wilkesboro on December 8th. She was charged with misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. Ferguson been released under a secured bond of $5,000. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled in Alexander County District Court.
Mount Airy News
Chronic Wasting Disease threatens deer hunting
CWD Testing Drop-off Stations can be found via the interactive CWD Testing Location map at ncwildlife.org/CWD. (Photo: NC Wildlife) In Surry County the Primary Surveillance Area remains to the East of US 601, South of NC 268, and West of Quaker Church Road where it meets the Ararat River. The entire county is in the Secondary Surveillance Area.
Family of man found dead while living with girlfriend says he ‘lived in Hell’
SALISBURY, N.C. — A Rowan County woman has been arrested for allegedly failing to report her boyfriend’s death, authorities said. Deputies were called on Nov. 28 to a home on Scout Road in Salisbury, at the end of High Rock Lake. The call they received was from a hospice nurse who found the body of 78-year-old James Edward Kurtz.
WXII 12
School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
WXII 12
Vandals destroy holiday decorations in Winston-Salem neighborhood
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some local Grinches have been trying to take the Christmas spirit away from one Winston-Salem neighborhood. They've been caught on camera destroying yard decorations and even tearing down and beating mailboxes. Ring camera footage shows them in the Kingstree Neighborhood tearing apart a mailbox and smashing...
Winston-Salem State University responds after viral video of student, law enforcement officer spreads on social media
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem State University’s chancellor released a statement on Wednesday in response to a video that has gone viral on social media. Chancellor Elwood Robinson says school officials are aware of an incident involving a student and a law enforcement officer in a classroom. Robinson says the university received a report of […]
WBTV
Salisbury bank robbed on Tuesday afternoon
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury were searching for a bank robbery suspect on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the F & M Bank on Jake Alexander Blvd. was robbed. The robber passed a note to a teller demanding money. The robber did not display any gun. No injuries...
860wacb.com
Judge Sends Taylorsville Man To Jail
48-year old Darren Shane Roberts of Taylorsville was ordered to jail by a judge in Alexander County Superior Court on Monday, December 12th. Roberts will serve 60 days in the Alexander County Detention Center for probation violation.
Randolph Co. deputy assaulted while applying additional restraints to man as he lashed out in the patrol car
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — On December 10, 2022, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received calls to Koonce Drive in Trinity about a suspicious person. On the way to the scene, an additional caller reported a breaking and entering happening in the same area. The caller stated a man...
WXII 12
Driver charged after crash on I-77 south in Yadkin County
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A tractor-trailer driver is charged after a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 77. The interstate was closed south of Jonesville at Exit 79, U.S. 21, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Click video player above to watch WXII 12 news headlines. According to North...
WBTV
Police searching for information after Statesville shooting victim dies
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville man who was shot in November has died from his injuries, according to the Statesville Police Department. The investigation is now homicide and police have upgraded charges to first-degree murder. Derryck Turner, 32, was shot while riding a dirt bike near Lakeview Drive on...
thestokesnews.com
Deputy cut loose after DWI charge
A Stokes County Sheriff’s Office official was fired from his job earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with driving while impaired while in another North Carolina locality. According to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons, Deputy Jonathan T. Wood’s employment with the Stokes law enforcement agency was...
860wacb.com
Newton Man Held Under $960,000 Bond
Naeem Ali Mungro, age 40 of Newton, was arrested on felony cocaine trafficking charges on Tuesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s being held under a secured bond of $990,000 in the Catawba County Jail. Mungro was scheduled for a court appearance on Wednesday.
Man breaks into NCDMV building, steals jacket, and sets the place on fire, authorities say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Office located on US Highway 220 Business South, Asheboro, about a breaking/entering and larceny on Nov. 24 around 5:18 p.m. When deputies arrived, a fire investigator from the Randolph County Fire...
WBTV
Jury finds Rowan County man found not guilty in wedding day assault case
Phillip Barker was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle. First Alert Weather Days declared for Wednesday, Thursday as heavy rain moves in. Updated: 3 hours ago. Clouds have increased across the Charlotte region as a high-pressure system brings in a wedge. Updated: 4...
Fight involving ‘several people’ prompts lockdown at High Point Central High School; charges expected
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a heavy police and EMS presence at High Point Central High School on Wednesday afternoon. Police say that the school went into lockdown due to a fight that began in the men’s bathroom that turned into several people fighting. EMS responded to the school but no one was […]
